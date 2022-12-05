Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Tennessee Titans fire GM Jon Robinson following loss to Eagles, A.J. Brown
The Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday after the Titans' loss to A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFC playoff picture: How NFL postseason field looks after Week 13
The NFL season is nearing the final stretch as the wild Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints capped off Week 13. The playoff picture is starting to formulate, and it’s an interesting race out in the NFC. While it has been competitive,...
The Vikings finally started utilizing blitzes vs. Jets
The Minnesota Vikings’ defense is in an interesting spot. They have been really successful in preventing teams from scoring points but they are not great in allowing yards. Despite being 20th in points allowed per game with 23.3, they are 31st in yards allowed with 398.7 per game. Only their opponent on Sunday the Detroit Lions allows more.
The Jets Going Back to Zach Wilson Wouldn't Make Sense
Jets coach Robert Saleh will start Mike White at QB for a third straight week but says he still intends to get Zach Wilson under center before the end of the season. Jonas Knox and Brady Quinn aren't buying the sentiment and explain how Saleh has botched this situation from the beginning.
NFL playoff picture: 49ers still in driver's seat for NFC West
The 49ers have put their ugly 3-4 start well into the rearview mirror and now after Week 13 find themselves in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot and perhaps an NFC West championship. San Francisco did its part Sunday with a 33-17 win over the Dolphins, but they...
