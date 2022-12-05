Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield sinks Raiders in thrilling, come-from-behind win
Baker Mayfield was the cannonball that sank the Raiders' ship. After the Rams picked up Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday, he engineered a game-winning 98-yard drive with less than two minutes to go. He threw a game-winning touchdown to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left, leading L.A. to a 17-16 victory over the Raiders.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Eagles
The New York Giants (7-4-1) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this Sunday afternoon. That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Eagles’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue.
NFL picks against the spread, Week 14: Can the Jets beat the Bills again?
Things were looking up for the crew after the early slate of Week 13 games. Then, they went downhill fast. Very fast. Our collective record in the late and prime-time matchups wasn’t pretty. Nobody had a worse showing than me. After going 7-2 on my early picks, I finished...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ rookie is starting to show he could be an absolute steal
The Philadelphia Eagles had one heck of a 2022 draft class. I mean, just look at some of the names and where they were drafted. Not only is this franchise competing for a championship this season, but could also be competing for years to come due to the draft success.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage
Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
Yardbarker
Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson
According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend James Harrison Recalls Mohamed Massaquoi Fine And Regrets Not Hitting Him 75,000 Times Harder
This week’s episode of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger featured two future Pittsburgh Steelers future Hall of Famers and Super Bowl champions. Episode 15 of the growing podcast welcomed legendary Steelers linebacker James Harrison to watch the black and gold play the Atlanta Falcons. The Steelers won the game 19-16, but the game was an afterthought to the two icons who steadily swapped stories about the Steelers glory days they shared as players.
Yardbarker
Former NFL head coach joining Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff
Deion Sanders is making sure to stock his Colorado Buffaloes staff with experience, at least judging by one of his new hires. Sanders will name former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as his defensive coordinator, according to Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Zimmer served as an analyst at Jackson State last...
Yardbarker
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
Jets rookie calls out fans over Pro Bowl voting
New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is leading Pro Bowl voting at his position, but that does not appear to be good enough for him. The NFL announced the latest numbers for fan Pro Bowl voting on Wednesday, with Gardner leading all AFC defensive backs with 68,435 votes. That tally lags well behind another rookie, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen, who garnered 89,085 votes.
Yardbarker
Patrick Queen trolled by Ravens teammates after injury scare
When third-year linebacker Patrick Queen was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos, the Baltimore Ravens were presumably preparing for the worst. But after Ravens head coach John Harbaugh revealed after the game that Queen was simply dealing with a...
Yardbarker
Adam Wainwright May Have A Second Career Lined Up
The St. Louis Cardinals will enter the 2023 season without two icons in Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Adam Wainwright elected to pitch one more year and call it a career after the season. But the 41-year-old right-hander doesn’t appear to be going out of commission anytime soon. In...
Yardbarker
Braves trade top prospect away for Tigers reliever
I am sad to see Malloy go because he was one of the fastest risers in the organization this past season. He displayed elite plate discipline and would’ve slotted in perfectly with Atlanta’s strikeout-heavy lineup. Though he was only MLB.com’s 11th-ranked prospect, he was the highest position player on the Braves farm. Higginbotham is 26 years old and is running out of time.
Yardbarker
The Chiefs Have A Key Advantage Heading Into The Postseason
The Chiefs have the easiest schedule for the remainder of the season, with their remaining opponents having a .325 win percentage on the season. With a win on Sunday, the Chiefs will clinch their seventh straight AFC West title and have a great chance to still be the number one overall seed in the AFC, guaranteeing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Yardbarker
Prospect lost in International Signing scandal signs a Major League deal
The Braves lost 13 prospects after Major League Baseball imposed penalties on Atlanta under former GM John Coppolella, but so far, it has mostly been inconsequential. The Braves suffered from the inability to spend on prospects, which has impacted the depth of the farm system. However, of the prospects that they lost, very few have reached the majors, but RHP Guillermo Zuniga has signed a deal with the Cardinals.
Eagles LB Haason Reddick will make unique NFL history with his next sack
Haason Reddick is quietly having a solid first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. And with his next sack, the linebacker can make unique NFL history. As O.J. Spivey of the Philadelphia Tribune points out, Reddick is only one sack away from becoming the first player in NFL history to record 10 or more in three consecutive seasons with three different teams.
Yardbarker
Guardians Fan Tweets Must-See Photo Of Potential Trade Target
Fans of the Cleveland Guardians are certainly happy to have veteran first baseman Josh Bell in the fold for 2023. The slugger agreed to a two-year, $33 million deal with the team on Tuesday. But Guardians fans want more, and understandably so. Cleveland was one of many teams that had...
Yardbarker
Yankees Add A Familiar Face To The Bullpen
The New York Yankees are hyper-focused on trying to retain Aaron Judge in free agency. But that doesn’t mean that they don’t plan to indulge in any other areas. This morning, the Bronx Bombers brought back a familiar face. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Yanks...
Comments / 0