The Vikings Big Problem in DET Was Quite Simple
The Detroit Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings for the second time in their last 11 tries on Sunday, winning the NFC North bout 34-23. The Vikings intense-game luck ran out, as the franchise has tended to find pathways to triumph in gritty games. But Sunday at Detroit was a different animal. Minnesota’s typical 2022 mojo didn’t bubble to the surface. Such is life.
Kevin O’Connell Will Experience Another New “First” This Week
The Minnesota Vikings new head coach has gone through plenty of “firsts” during his inaugural season as head coach. On Sunday, Kevin O’Connell will experience another new “first” as he gets to show his chops against a familiar opponent. How that goes could write the way for the rest of the season.
Viking Fined for a Wee Bit of Twerking
The NFL doesn’t look fondly on ‘twerking’ or any touchdown celebration it considers too controversial. Well, there was a smallish twerk on Sunday during the Minnesota Vikings 27-22 triumph over the New York Jets — and your friends at the NFL’s front office noticed. Alexander...
Peyton Manning Is Impressed with You Know Who
Whenever Peyton Manning talks, especially about football, folks listen. He retired with every significant passing record and was an elite player for more than a decade. What makes his words even more noteworthy is that he didn’t possess any outstanding physical tools but was always the smartest player on the field.
3 Vikings You Gotta Watch at DET
For the first time since Week 5, the Minnesota Vikings will be involved in a divisional battle. A fourth straight win inside the division would seal the Vikings as division champs. All three previous wins came at home, and now they start the road games with a trip to Detroit to face the in-form Lions.
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 14
The Minnesota Vikings hit the road for a Week 14 game at the Detroit Lions on Sunday at noon pm CST, the 13th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the New York Jets in Week 13, while the Lions filleted the Jacksonville Jaguars in Detroit, 40-14. Detroit, now 5-7 through 12 games, is holding onto playoff hopes by the thinnest of threads.
What Game Was O’Connell Playing?
It was clear coming into the tilt against the Detroit Lions that the Minnesota Vikings intended to play the long game. Despite being in a position to wrap up the NFC North division with a win, their focus looks to be on health for the playoffs. Still, head coach Kevin O’Connell failed in multiple situations where his team would have provided pressure.
NFL Levies Massive Fine on Vikings Rival
The NFL is taking a stand, evidently peeved and finished with nefarious in-game shenanigans that hinder the outcome of a game. The league doled out a whopping $550,000 in fines to various personalities from the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, including defender Cameron Jordan, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, head coach Dennis Allen, and the Saints, as an organization.
PurplePTSD: Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the AFC, Cameron Dantzler, Mike Brown Sighting
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Ihmir Smith-Marsette will see action for his third NFL team,...
Vikings Duo Is Quietly Best in NFL
The Vikings have some excellent high-end talent on their roster. Justin Jefferson is certainly one of the top receivers in the league and has a case to be the top player at his position. He’s currently second in yards but has the most throughout the last three campaigns. The...
Update on Christian Darrisaw’s Status at DET
The Minnesota Vikings boast the NFL’s 10th-best offensive line through Week 13, according to Pro Football Focus. And if the newfound trench prosperity is to continue at the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the team will likely do it without phenom second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw. Per the Star Tribune‘s Ben Goessling, Darrisaw is expected to miss at least one more game because of a concussion suffered in Week 11.
PurplePTSD: Illnesses Vanquished, DET-MIN Preview, Week 14 Picks
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Vikings mystery illness from earlier in the week appears...
Vikings Get More Love in Madden 23
Although the Minnesota Vikings are nothing short of providing fans a cardiac arrest on a weekly basis, they’ve jumped out to a 10-2 record through 13 weeks. With a spot in the playoffs and the division title on the table this weekend, there’s no sugar coating that this team has talent.
The Chef Couldn’t Cook in DET
Coming into the contest against the Detroit Lions, there was one thing head coach Kevin O’Connell should’ve been plenty aware of. The Dan Campbell defense is nonexistent. That said, the easiest way to beat them is through the air, and he clearly missed that memo. Dalvin Cook made sure to remind him.
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings at Lions
The Minnesota Vikings head to Michigan for a Week 14 divisional showdown with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Vikings have dominated this fixture, leading the series 80-40-2. They have also won 9 of the last 10 meetings. However, the Lions come into this one with more confidence than most occasions in recent memory.
Purple Rumor Mill: The Costly Twerk, Darrisaw’s Concussion, Easy Remaining Schedule
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the December 10th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
So, about That Hockenson Revenge Game..
The Minnesota Vikings face the Detroit Lions on the road in Week 14. Dan Campbell’s Lions lost in Week 3 in Minnesota, partly because of some horrendous mistakes of the Lions. The Lions got called for seven penalties, the majority in crucial game moments. Another reason for the loss...
Detroit Rookie WR Just 1 Part of Horror Script Written for Sunday
This weekend’s Vikings game against the Detroit Lions is starting to have the feel of a pre-written script for a horror movie set to torment the team and its fans. And it might have the potential to be a violent slasher. If it weren’t bad enough that the so-called...
12 Snap Reactions after Lions-Vikings
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 10-3 atop the NFC North after losing to the...
