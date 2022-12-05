Read full article on original website
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Holocaust survivor Henry Slucki to talk at Los Angeles museum about retracing route taken to flee Nazi-controlled FranceD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Look Like Twins In Throwback Snapshot
Additionally, social media users have pointed out that the hair dresser in the image resembles Chloe Bailey. Beyoncé has made a tradition of wishing her fellow celebrities a happy birthday by sharing their childhood photos on social media. In the past, stars like Lizzo have been left amazed by celebratory greetings from the Lemonade hitmaker. Somehow, she surprisingly seems to mysteriously conjure up the snapshots out of thin air.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Carter Responds To Rape Allegation From Woman With Cerebral Palsy
Shannon Ruth claims Carter provided alcohol, raped her, & gave her an STD in 2001 on a Backstreet Boys tour bus when she was 17. As Nick Carter mourns the death of his brother, he now faces serious allegations of sexual assault. Last month, Nick’s younger brother Aaron Carter passed away just one month ago, and investigators continue to await toxicology reports. Meanwhile, a 39-year-old woman has sued Nick Carter for an alleged incident that she claims occurred in 2001 on a Backstreet Boys tour bus.
hotnewhiphop.com
Uncle Luke Corrects Fat Joe After Rapper Says He Put On Pitbull & Trick Daddy
Fat Joe claims he put on the two Florida icons before they were famous, but Uncle Luke says he’s the one who first discovered them. Fat Joe is known for his captivating stories about Hip Hop history, but Uncle Luke stepped in with a slight correction. Earlier this year, Fat Joe appeared on the My Expert Opinion podcast and revisited some of the culture’s moments. During the chat, Joe stated he “put on” Trick Daddy and Pitbull, helping the two rappers get signed. However, Luther Campbell shared the clip of the interview and said he was the one who discovered those artists.
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff Murder Suspect Receives $5K From Judge For P.I.: Report
After requesting money to pay for a P.I., a judge granted the motion. The DJ accused of killing Takeoff is determined to prove his innocence and Patrick Xavier Clark now has the chance to hire a private investigator. Clark and his attorney have denied the allegations against him as the Houston musician faces murder charges. Prosecutors claim Clark is the person who fired the shots that took the life of Takeoff. The rapper was attending a private event on November 1 with approximately 30 people when a verbal argument turned deadly. Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who wasn’t involved in the disagreement.
hotnewhiphop.com
R. Kelly’s “I Admit It” Removed From Streaming Services
R. Kelly’s bootleg album, “I Admit It,” has been removed from streaming services. Spotify and Apple Music have pulled R. Kelly’s new album, I Admit It, from their respective platforms. The disgraced singer’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, says he wasn’t involved in the project’s release.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Praises R. Kelly’s New Album, “I Admit It”
Boosie labeled R. Kelly “the best to ever do it” after hearing “I Admit It” on Friday. Boosie Badazz praised R. Kelly on social media, Friday, after his album, I Admit It, was released without warning. Additionally, Boosie called for the disgraced singer’s freedom as he serves his 30-year prison sentence.
hotnewhiphop.com
Safaree Samuels Says Bodyguard “Body Slammed” Disrespectful Woman
He claims the stranger approached him while he was out with his kids. When the conversation got tense, things took a turn. A woman who had a tense exchange with Safaree Samuels got more than she bargained for. The Love & Hip Hop star shared a story online of an interaction with a woman who approached him while he was out and about with his children. Samuels and ex-wife Erica Mena’s tense split was displayed for television and social media audiences. There have been passionate reactions from the public, but Samuels was surprised someone would come up to him in public.
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Responds On Twitter After Dress Designer Claims She Ghosted Her
The dress designer also claims Asian Doll had the gown recreated by someone else. Asian Doll found herself in hot water earlier this week when the rapper was accused of ghosting a fashion designer after asking her to create a pricey gown. Appearing to respond on social media, the Let’s Do A Drill rapper later tweeted “believe what you want.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian “Used” Kanye West Following $200K Child Support Order
The 48-year-old also touched on Deion Saunders and the “Good Morning America” scandal during his sit-down. While sitting down with The Breakfast Club, Dr. Umar Johnson offered his take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper was recently ordered to pay $200K per month in child support.
hotnewhiphop.com
6ix9ine Proposes To New Girlfriend In Dubai: Report
Photos of the controversial rapper on one knee in front of an elaborate display have been making rounds online. 6ix9ine is taking cuffing season seriously this year, according to a new report from HipHopDX. Photos of the rapper in Dubai with a new woman have been making rounds online. Specifically, they’re causing speculation that the pair went through with an engagement.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Cube Explains Declining “Verzuz” With LL Cool J & Scarface
The L.A. native has his own concept for the face-off. Ice Cube has undoubtedly made his fair share of hits throughout his decorated career. However, he declined to participate in a Verzuz battle with both LL Cool J and Scarface. His reason? Because it’s all love on his side.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe & Uncle Luke Squash Their Miami Hip-Hop Beef
The two legendary rappers gave each other their flowers on their influence, due credit, and their prolific business mentality. When two legendary figures in the rap world come together to spit game after past disagreements, such meet-ups make the culture thrive. Fat Joe and Uncle Luke recently squashed their short-lived beef over who really put Miami rappers Pitbull and Trick Daddy on. During an Instagram live session on Friday, the Terror Squad mogul clarified his claims made on the My Expert Opinion podcast that he was the main booster of their careers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fedd The God Connects With Wiz Khalifa & Chevy Woods For “3Peat” EP
Representing for Taylor Gang among this weekend’s slew of new releases is Fedd The God. The recording artist shared his 3Peat EP on Friday (December 9), complete with three appearances from Chevy Wood and Wiz Khalifa. Additionally, the latter rapper also assists with the project’s opening title, “Ludic.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Boldy James & Cuns Mark Their “Foot Prints”
As one of the premier lyricists working today, this Detroit MC’s prolific output makes his Wednesday drops just as fresh as all the new Friday releases. Boldy James released a new single this week with Italian producer Cuns titled “Foot Prints.” The smooth boom-bap track is the lead single off their upcoming collaborative album, Be That As It May. Moreover, the album drops on December 14th. Moreover, it follows the rapper’s last 2022 project, Mr. Ten08 with producer Futurewave.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ye & Wack 100 Diss Meek Mill On Clubhouse: “I’m Literally In Tears”
The Yeezy founder was cracking up at the thought of being checked by the Philly native. Ye has once again gotten the boot from various social media platforms. However, the 45-year-old isn’t letting that stop him from making sure the world hears his thoughts. Most recently, he joined Wack 100 over on Clubhouse, at which time the two industry heads shared a laugh about Meek Mill.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Checks Rich The Kid Over Pic With Lil Durk
Rich the Kid was almost completely shocked when YoungBoy asked him about a picture he took with his rival. As much as we talk about celebrity sightings and who linked up with who, it’s rare to see the artists themselves hop on the discussion. NBA YoungBoy surprised Rich the Kid on his new radio show when he pressed him about a picture he has with Lil Durk.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Reflects On Continuing His Bad Boy Legacy With King Combs
Diddy and King Combs sat down to discuss keeping Bad Boy alive. Diddy and his son, King Combs, discussed the legacy of Bad Boy during a new interview with Billboard. In the discussion, Diddy reflected on his son’s music career. “I’ve been extra hard on him and really just...
hotnewhiphop.com
Grove Hero & Lil Migo Fight At Airport
Lil Migo is signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label, while Grove Hero is a Young Dolph affiliate. A year after his tragic death, Young Dolph’s impact on the Memphis scene is still strong and sustained. Unfortunately, much of that impact has also been as a result of presumed beef between many artists in the region. Recently, rappers Grove Hero and Lil Migo got into a fight at an airport. While Lil Migo signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label, Grove Hero rides for Dolph, who Gotti had beef with. However, the reason as to why this physical altercation occurred is unknown, and it’s unclear whether it’s surrounding the late rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Durk’s New Single Finds Him “Hanging With Wolves”
Since sharing his 7220 album in the early half of 2022, Lil Durk has been making steady appearances. We’ve heard him on singles both alone and with other popular artists. Previously, he connected with Doodie Lo on “Did Shit To Me.” Later we saw him connect with Kanye West and Cardi B on “Hot Shit.”
