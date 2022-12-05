Angels News: Halos Sign Free Agent Reliever Carlos Estevez

The Angels entered the Winter Meetings with a huge need in the bullpen, and they've already started to address it. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported that on Monday, the team reached an agreement with free agent RHP Carlos Estevez. The deal is reported to be for $13.5 million over two years.

Estevez was one of the Rockies' best relievers last season. He had a 3.47 ERA and 1.76 WHIP in 62 games. He also struck out 54 batters, allowed seven home runs and even recorded two saves. In his career, he's recorded 25 saves.

The Angels needed to improve upon their 18th-ranked bullpen in terms of ERA, and 25th-ranked bullpen in terms of home runs allowed. Between Estevez and the other recent minor league reliever signings , the Angels are on their way to getting better.

This most likely won't be the last bullpen move the team makes, but it's nice to see GM Perry Minasian continuing to address the team's needs in free agency .

