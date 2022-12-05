LA VERGNE, Tenn. -- A La Vergne man has gone missing, and a Silver Alert has been issued in response. Gregory Cook, 66, who is under a conservatorship, has not been seen since walking away on Thursday, according to the La Vergne Police Department. He reportedly has a severe mental disability and health issues that requires lifesaving medication, which he is without.

LA VERGNE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO