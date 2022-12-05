Read full article on original website
Deadly hit-and-run occurs a block away from another in W. Nashville two days prior
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A pedestrian is killed in a hit-and-run in West Nashville. A vehicle hit and killed a man on Charlotte Pike near 50th Avenue North at around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. Metro Nashville police identified the victim as 57-year-old Zak Godwin II, of Cedar Hill. Investigators are working to...
56-year-old dies following hit-and-run in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department reports another pedestrian has died in Nashville following a crash. Police say 56-year-old Paul E. Nevels died from his injuries on Thursday following a hit-and-run at 5101 Charlotte Pike on November 30. Investigators do not know why Nevels was in the road when he...
Two children missing after running away from babysitter in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A BOLO has been issued for two missing children out of East Nashville. A 9-year-old boy, Josue Fernando, and his sister, 13-year-old Yeimi Diaz, have not returned home after running away from their babysitter on Sunday, according to Metro Nashville police. They were last seen at Dickerson Pike and Trinity Lane, near their home.
Silver Alert issued for La Vergne man with disability, health issues
LA VERGNE, Tenn. -- A La Vergne man has gone missing, and a Silver Alert has been issued in response. Gregory Cook, 66, who is under a conservatorship, has not been seen since walking away on Thursday, according to the La Vergne Police Department. He reportedly has a severe mental disability and health issues that requires lifesaving medication, which he is without.
Man steals electricity to play video games in Nashville, fires shots at three people
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who was allegedly using power from a business in Nashville in order to use a TV and gaming console is currently at trial in court. He is also accused of firing shots at three people. Deangelo Terrell Eason was sitting at a Bass...
Rare genetic disorder case inspires new ER protocol, emphasizing empathy and respect
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — When 19-year-old Jadyne Kancir had to go to the ER in March 2021, her mother says she was treated like a psychiatric patient. Except she wasn’t one. The problem was that doctors had protocols to follow that were not meant for people like Jadyne.
Three-day internationally sanctioned chess tournament being held in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Participants from 16 states and three countries are in Nashville to test their chess skills against the competition. More than 125 players are entered in the 2022 Music City Open being held at the Millennium Maxwell House Hotel Ballroom, 2025 Rosa Parks Blvd., Friday through Sunday. It is an open event, which means any player of any age or ability can register.
Les Miserables coming back to Nashville next month
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A production of the Tony Award-winning musical Les Miserables is coming back to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC). The performance is produced by Cameron Mackintosh for a run at TPAC from January 10 through the 15th. Tickets are on sale now for the performances, starting at $35 on...
