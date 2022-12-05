ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

fox17.com

56-year-old dies following hit-and-run in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department reports another pedestrian has died in Nashville following a crash. Police say 56-year-old Paul E. Nevels died from his injuries on Thursday following a hit-and-run at 5101 Charlotte Pike on November 30. Investigators do not know why Nevels was in the road when he...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two children missing after running away from babysitter in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A BOLO has been issued for two missing children out of East Nashville. A 9-year-old boy, Josue Fernando, and his sister, 13-year-old Yeimi Diaz, have not returned home after running away from their babysitter on Sunday, according to Metro Nashville police. They were last seen at Dickerson Pike and Trinity Lane, near their home.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Silver Alert issued for La Vergne man with disability, health issues

LA VERGNE, Tenn. -- A La Vergne man has gone missing, and a Silver Alert has been issued in response. Gregory Cook, 66, who is under a conservatorship, has not been seen since walking away on Thursday, according to the La Vergne Police Department. He reportedly has a severe mental disability and health issues that requires lifesaving medication, which he is without.
LA VERGNE, TN
fox17.com

Three-day internationally sanctioned chess tournament being held in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Participants from 16 states and three countries are in Nashville to test their chess skills against the competition. More than 125 players are entered in the 2022 Music City Open being held at the Millennium Maxwell House Hotel Ballroom, 2025 Rosa Parks Blvd., Friday through Sunday. It is an open event, which means any player of any age or ability can register.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Les Miserables coming back to Nashville next month

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A production of the Tony Award-winning musical Les Miserables is coming back to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC). The performance is produced by Cameron Mackintosh for a run at TPAC from January 10 through the 15th. Tickets are on sale now for the performances, starting at $35 on...
NASHVILLE, TN

