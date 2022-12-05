Read full article on original website
Drink’n Games in Yakima Closes its Doors for Good
It's with a heavy heart that we lose another business in town and this one hits pretty close to home for several reasons. The popular arcade bar on Yakima ave, Drink'n Games is locking up for the last time. Opening in 2019 as a venue to provide food and drinks...
Check Out: Drive By Lights of Selah
Here we are, pretty much a 3rd of the way into December, and been dealing with winter for what feels like forever (technically, winter doesn’t even start till 12/21). I will say the holiday lights on the houses are definitely helping brighten the season. Literally and figuratively. I drove through the neighborhood of West Valley and got some pics of different houses lit up (check those out here), and I went back out the other night to see some more bright lights! This time, I traveled around Selah!
6 Best Yakima Valley Bookstores to Visit on a Cold and Snowy Day
There is nothing like cuddling up with a good book on a cold and snowy day. You can make yourself some hot chocolate or any sort of hot beverage and unwind as you get lost in a story. I’m old enough to remember when we had a Barnes and Nobles in Union Gap near the Valley Mall. I was so devastated when it closed down. We fortunately however, still have some amazing Yakima Valley bookshops we can visit on a cold and snowy Yakima Valley day.
If The Characters from White Lotus Came to Yakima Valley They Would Go Here
If The Characters from White Lotus Came to Yakima Valley... The White Lotus Season 2 finale is upon us this weekend and we cannot wait to see who ends up dead at the end of the episode 7. WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT WHO ENDS UP DEAD IN THE WHITE LOTUS...
Mark O’Connor’s Appalachian Christmas at Seasons Dec 14 in Yakima
The next amazing holiday performance is coming to the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima. From hoedown to highbrow and everything in between is what you'll experience with Mark O'Connor's - An Appalachian Christmas. Mark O'Connor's: An Appalachian Christmas at The Seasons Performance Hall. Come celebrate the holiday season bluegrass style...
5 Spots For Fantastic Live Christmas Trees (Yakima, Selah, Wapato)
Believe it or not, some families have a tradition of putting up their Christmas tree right before Christmas. It may seem weird, but it can be pretty fun. Not to mention, much less worry when it comes to keeping the pets from destroying it or kids (or adult men) from snooping under the tree. The tradition (at least for the few families I’ve experienced it with) goes like this. Get the tree a couple of days before Christmas. Bring it in and set it up on Christmas Eve. Have the big family dinner, and everyone spends time decorating the tree while Christmas music or movies play in the background. Boom! The tree is all ready for Santa. You go to sleep, and the following morning, you enjoy the gifts and spend time with the family.
Union Gap Lighted Parade & Magical After Party This Sunday
Searching for Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. The season of Christmas Lighted Parades wraps up this Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with Union Gap's Lighted Parade beginning at 6 pm. If you are interested in participating in the actual parade there is still time to enter and there will even be an after-party in the parking lot of Valley Mall!
These 4 Yakima Valley Spots Have the Best Pizza Crusts
Here’s the Top 4 Yakima Valley Spots With the Best Pizza Crusts. I love to dip my pizza crusts in a thing of ranch sauce but recently, I discovered that pizza crusts taste even better dipped in Caesar salad dressing. Who knew?! This delicious and mouth-watering revelation came to me after my recent order of a pepperoni and cheese personal pan pizza at Round Table Pizza in West Valley. This culinary delight led me to thinking about which Yakima Valley spots have the best pizza crusts (so that I can continue my newfound tradition of dipping my crusts in Caesar dressing).
Win $500: Are You Displaying Yakima’s Best Christmas Lights?
We're ready to light up our streets and neighborhoods brighter than ever this holiday season, and we need YOUR help to 'LIGHT UP YAKIMA'. Between now and Dec. 16th, we want to see photos of your holiday light displays. Light Up Yakima Grand Prize $500 Visa Gift Card From Coca-Cola...
5 Hidden Gem Stores in Yakima You Could Consider for Unique Gifts
With Christmas and any holiday or birthday coming up, there are plenty of reasons to visit some great stores right here in our valley. Sure, you have the mainstay stores that have been here for years that have always provided exactly what you need but while you're out doing some gift hunting, consider these places that you may not have thought of for unique gift ideas on your list.
3 Suggestions For Future Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fests at Yakima State Fair Park!
The 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest is in full gear, and I have heard nothing but positive comments and praise about the event (for an official review, click here). I, myself, finally got a chance to take a drive and I have to say, I was blown away. They’ve done an amazing job and it was indeed a feast for my eyes. Although, I do have a few suggestions for the fourth and even fifth annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest.
Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave [PHOTOS]
Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave in Yakima. What would you like to see replace the old 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave? It was a very strange day when the 7-Eleven closed earlier this year. The employees were distraught to find out that they would soon be losing their jobs. Customers were irate that they no longer had a place to stop in any given moment of the day and pick up last minute items on their way to and from work.
Official Review of the Holiday Light Fest is a Must see in Yakima!
The Christmas season is in full swing around the Yakima Valley, and families everywhere are celebrating Christmas traditions together again. Some celebrate together for the first time since covid started, bringing back old family traditions and fun. However, some of the traditions started during covid are ones we look forward to now every year.
Join the $20 Red Kettle Challenge Saturday and Raise Beyond $10k
You've probably heard the familiar ringing of bells this holiday season as you rush inside stores to grab whatever is needed for meals and beyond and you may or may not already drop a bit of cash in the Red Kettle but this Saturday there is a local challenge that is sure to make a difference in the lives of many.
Yakima Drivers, Avoid Tickets & Collisions by TURNING ON YOUR LIGHTS!
Darkness is here, and it will only get darker until the Winter solstice (Wednesday, December 21st). After that, our days will start getting longer, which, you guessed it, MORE SUN! Until then, I would like to stress… TURN ON YOUR HEADLIGHTS!. I know it should be common sense, but...
Results Are In! Selah Celebrates 3rd Annual Food Drive!
Even before Thanksgiving, many food drives and charity collections have occurred. I've donated to several of them, as have many of you (I hope). The one thing that has always made me scratch my head is the outcome. How much money was raised? How much food was collected? How many toys will be played with? Etc. Etc. Some fundraisers are awesome at informing the community of the outstanding accomplishments or, sadly, sometimes, how they still need help. Whereas many fundraisers, food drives, and charities forget to release a follow-up. I don't think it's anything nefarious or sneaky, just probably business and the rush, rush, rush to help out and achieve their goal. That's not the case for the Selah Police Department; they just gave us an update on their most recent food drive.
7 Stories of Stolen Restaurant Items in the Yakima Valley: Part 2
Sometimes it isn't about being a klepto, sometimes it's about loads of alcohol or the urge to take a memento from one of the best evenings of your life. This isn't encouraging anyone to steal, it's just about the stories of those items of the past that ended up in our houses instead of at our favorite restaurants.
Scam Disguised As the Phone Company, Targeting Yakima Residents!
Earlier this week, I wrote an article about how scammers were calling residents under the guise of Pacific Power. They threatened to cancel service if the payment wasn't received within a half hour. Well, that particular scam led to info about another one—this time dealing with a phone carrier company. The scammers are getting crafty and are becoming better con artists when gaining their victim's trust.
