Bond Set at $250,000 for Lewiston Man Charged with Felony Domestic Battery and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Man out on Bond for Manslaughter in Clearwater County Arrested in Lewiston for Battery on Police Officer
LEWISTON - A 36-year-old Lewiston man who was out on bond for a pending manslaughter charge in Clearwater County has now been arrested in Lewiston for Battery on a Police Officer. On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 6, officers responded to 431 Linden Drive in Lewiston for reports of an...
Another Inmate Charged for Smuggling Fentanyl Into Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - For the second time this week, an inmate is facing charges related to possession of fentanyl and introducing contraband into the Nez Perce County Jail. According to court documents, on December 7, a fellow inmate notified jail staff that 26-year-old Kara Echo Lydon-Etter and 28-year-old Sierra Port were trying to "snort some stuff."
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, December 10, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, December 10, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18856 Civil Standby. Incident Address: 2100 BIRCH AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 10:23:06. ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18857 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. Incident Address: 1239 WARNER AVE; COMMUNITY PARK. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA.
Inmate Overdoses on Fentanyl While in Custody at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - A 28-year-old Lewiston woman has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Introduction of Contraband into a Corrections Facility, all felonies, after she allegedly overdosed while in custody for a previous offense at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center. On the...
40-Year-old Kamiah Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault, Burglary After Allegedly Trying to Break into Home in Stites, ID
STITES, ID - On Sunday, December 4, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to an alleged burglary in progress in Stites, ID. The caller reportedly told the dispatcher that a male was outside trying to gain entry with an axe handle. After responding to the residence and...
Lewiston Man Arrested, Charged with Felony Domestic Battery After Allegedly Discharging Firearm During Domestic Dispute
LEWISTON - On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at approximately 6:04 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department responded to the 3300 block of 8th Street F in Lewiston for report of a domestic incident involving a firearm. According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, upon arriving officers made contact...
LISTEN: Moscow Police Chief James Fry With Latest on Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - Moscow Police Chief James Fry appeared on the morning news program on Newstalk for the Palouse Thursday morning. Hear the full interview with Pullman Radio's Evan Ellis below.
Detectives Continue to Investigate Possibilty of One of Slain College Students Having a Stalker, More Information About Dog Found Inside Residence Released
UPDATE (12/05/22):. On Monday morning, the Moscow Police Department once again issued a press release to address specific aspects of the quadruple murder investigation. The latest information can be found below. Updated Information:. --- Detectives are continuing to investigate the timeline between 9:00 p.m. - 1:45 a.m. on November 13,...
Off-Duty Deputy Who Was Injured After Being Pinned Between Two Vehicles While Trying to Help Motorist Get Unstuck from Snow Expected to Make Full Recovery
The Colfax man who was injured after becoming pinned between two vehicles while attempting to help one of them become unstuck from the snow has been identified as Cory Alcantar, who is a Deputy with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office. Alcantar, who was not "working" at the time of the...
Cottonwood, Bovill Among Those Awarded Drinking Water and Wastewater System Grants
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has announced the award of $1,681,466 to 26 drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades. as part of Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan. “Families, farmers, ranchers, and all...
Helping Hands Rescue 'Desperate' for Dog and Cat Fosters
LEWISTON - Helping Hands Rescue took to social media on Thursday with a plea looking for dog and cat fosters. "We are desperate," read a post from HHR. At the time of this writing on December 8, HHR has an urgent need for puppy fosters. HHR continues to receive calls...
Freezing Temps Lead To More Homeless Shelter Discussions
LEWISTON - During the citizen comment period during the December 5th Lewiston City Council meeting, 3 area residents came forward to speak about homelessness. Michelle King, from the LC Valley Adult Resource Center spoke first stating that the City Council has not developed a code to define the required buffer zone in mixed use areas. Until the City of Lewiston writes the required code, they’ve “red lined a shelter out of existence.” At this time, “no one can open a low barrier shelter in Lewiston” except for the city.
Lewiston Angler Sets New Coho State Record on the North Fork Clearwater River
A Lewiston man recently landed a new catch-and-release state record Coho salmon while fishing on the North Fork Clearwater River. Jerry Smith landed the 30-inch Coho on November 13, according to the Idaho Fish and Game. According to the Idaho Fish and Game, while the state's catch-and-release record program has...
Moscow Middle School to be Closed Friday Due to High-Rate of Absences
MOSCOW - Moscow Middle School will be closed on Friday, December 9, 2022 due to a high-rate of absences caused by flu-like symptoms, Moscow School District Superintendent Gregory Bailey has announced. All other schools in the Moscow School District will remain open as usual. All Moscow Middle School after-school activities...
Public Invited to Provide Feedback on New Bridge and Intersection Designs at SR26 and US 195 in Colfax
COLFAX - The Washington State Department of Transportation is inviting the community to attend an open house on Thursday, December 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax, WA. According to the WSDOT, the twin bridges of US 195...
More Than 550 Students Set to Graduate from University of Idaho This Saturday
MOSCOW - The University of Idaho will host its 2022 Winter Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, December 10 in the ICCU Arena in Moscow. According to the university, more than 565 students are eligible to receive 581 degrees. Best-selling author and distinguished fellow at Harvard Law School Heidi K. Gardner will...
Annual Jazz Choir Holiday Concert Scheduled for December 8 at ICCU Arena
MOSCOW - Hundreds of area high school singers will join students and faculty from the University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music for the annual Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert on Thursday, December 8 in the ICCU Arena. The concert, which is free to attend, is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Snowhaven Ski & Tubing Area Set to Open for 2022-23 Season on December 17
GRANGEVILLE - In a social media post shared on Wednesday, Snowhaven Ski & Tubing Area announced they will open for the 2022-23 season on Saturday, December 17, 2022! Lifts for skiing and tubing will be in operation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Snowhaven also announced that it has filled its once...
Clarkston High School to Receive $10,000 Computer Science Award
CLARKSTON - On December 7, Clarkston High School celebrated Computer Science Education Week by hosting an 'Hour of Code' event. During the event, students the community members used block-based coding and the Python programming language to complete a variety of coding challenges. Clarkston High School was one of 102 schools...
Nez Perce Tribe Hosts Renewable Energy Conference
LAPWAI - This past Thursday and Friday (December 8 & 9), the Nez Perce Tribe hosted a conference on renewable energy at the Clearwater River Casino. According to a press release from the NPT, the conference brought together tribal leaders and experts in the field of renewable energy to discuss the potential benefits and challenges of transitioning to renewable energy sources for the provision of electricity.
