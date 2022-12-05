ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Motorcylist dies from injuries sustained in crash Nov. 28

 6 days ago
A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash Nov. 28 has died, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported Monday.

Kory Goss, 59, of Monroe died Saturday, according to information posted on the Merkle Funeral Home website.

Deputies reported the crash occurred at about 7:15 p.m. on the west side of the closed portion of Nadeau Road at the Interstate 75 overpass in Frenchtown Township.

First story:Motorcyclist critical after crash on Nadeau Road

Preliminary investigation showed Goss was driving a 1980 Suzuki motorcycle traveling westbound on the Nadeau Road overpass, which is under construction. The overpass has multiple barricades and “Road Closed” signs advising drivers that the bridge is not accessible.

While in motion, and for unknown reasons, Goss lost control of his motorcycle, falling to the ground. At the time of the crash, Goss was not wearing a helmet. Speed and alcohol are not factors in the crash, the sheriff's office reported.

The crash remains under investigation by Lt. Jeff Ellington and Deputy Sheriffs Austin Weitzel and Dominic Flint of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Uniformed Services Division, the sheriff's office said Monday in a news release. Also assisting on scene were Sgt. Brian Quinn and Deputy Sheriffs Nicholas Burkhart and Cody Carena of the sheriff’s office Traffic Services Division. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 734-240-7557.

Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 800-speakup or can be submitted on Crime Stoppers' website, www.1800speakup.org.

