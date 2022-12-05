Read full article on original website
What is a “Data-First” Approach and Why is it Key to Procurement’s Digital Transformation?
Data – clean and accessible data is important. But, you already know that data is important. It is the fuel that drives the engine of digital transformation and enterprise stability and success in a volatile world. The problem, however is learning to move beyond recognizing data's importance. While the...
Shippers and Carriers Prepare for Moderate Peak Season
After almost two years of surging e-commerce sales and shipment volumes, shippers and carriers are expecting a more subdued holiday season. Global consulting firm, AlixPartners, forecasts that holiday sales will increase between 4% to 7%, compared to 16% growth last year. Which, at the current inflation rate of 7.7%, means retailers would see a decrease in real sales. Similarly, e-commerce holiday sales are projected to grow 12.8% to 14.3% compared to the 2021 season, according to Deloitte's annual holiday retail forecast.
The Importance of AI-Powered 3D Packing Solutions in Today’s Warehouses
Warehouse managers are well aware of the challenges associated with packing. One of the challenges, with significant business impact, is to choose the ideal box type for an order consisting of multiple items of varying sizes and weights, while minimizing the amount of air transported or stored. This, in the warehousing and logistics industry, is the bin packing problem.
