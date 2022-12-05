After almost two years of surging e-commerce sales and shipment volumes, shippers and carriers are expecting a more subdued holiday season. Global consulting firm, AlixPartners, forecasts that holiday sales will increase between 4% to 7%, compared to 16% growth last year. Which, at the current inflation rate of 7.7%, means retailers would see a decrease in real sales. Similarly, e-commerce holiday sales are projected to grow 12.8% to 14.3% compared to the 2021 season, according to Deloitte's annual holiday retail forecast.

1 DAY AGO