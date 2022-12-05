VIDEO: Drivers do donuts around fire right in front of Detroit Police at 7 Mile and Greenfield

Read full article on original website
Myra Pickens
6d ago
This is careless, lack of consideration for others. This has to be stopped!! Just disbursing is not enough. No punishment...No change. Others will do it if there is no consequences to their actions!!!
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Related
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on vehicle in downtown drive-by shooting
The Detroit Police Department is seeking information on a vehicle wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting Thursday that injured four people. On Saturday, the department released a photo of the vehicle: a newer Jeep Grand Cherokee with red brake calipers. Police said around 11:30 p.m. Thursday multiple shots were...
Detroit police launch investigation after getting call of decomposed body found in open field
An investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found in an empty field on Detroit’s northwest side near Lahser and Grand River Avenue.
Thieves use chains to steal ATM from Royal Oak Twp. hotel, suspects believed to be linked to other crimes
Police are searching for a group of suspects in a string of thefts, including stealing an ATM from a hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township Saturday night.
Detroit News
Detroit man charged in connection with drifting incident
Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects use chains, car to steal ATM from hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township
Royal Oak Twp., Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a theft of an ATM from a hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township. The theft happened Saturday night at the Baymont Inn located at 8 Mile Road. Police say several individuals entered the lobby and attached chains to...
Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
fox2detroit.com
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 men injured on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured. The shooting happened Saturday night in the area of Beaconsfield and Morang Ave. Police say two men were walking when the occupants of an unknown vehicle pulled up and fired shots. They suffered non-fatal injuries.
The Oakland Press
Macomb County man arrested after being found asleep at the wheel, police say
A Macomb County driver who had been out for night at a bar was arrested for drunk driving after police found him asleep at the wheel of his car, according to Troy police. Police said the incident took place about 1:30 a. m. Dec. 3 in the area of Rochester Road and Barclay Circle.
Alleged argument between parents may have led to shots fired on Davidson Freeway in Highland Park, MSP says
A domestic incident between two family members may be to blame for shots fired on the Davison in Highland Park early Saturday morning, troopers said in an update.
Detroit police release video of drive-by shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for the person who wounded four people in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night outside a downtown hotel.On Friday, Detroit police released surveillance footage of the shooting that shows an SUV pulling up to the Westin Book Cadillac minutes before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.Moments later, another SUV drives by, unloading a barrage of bullets. One of the victims got out to fire back at the suspect.Detroit Police Chief James White said the shooting wasn't random."They met up at a previous location, had some type of conflict moved from that location at separate...
Suspect facing felony charges after pointing laser at MSP helicopter patrolling Detroit [VIDEO]
Michigan State Police had a warning for residents in Southeast Michigan after their helicopter was struck with a green laser beam while flying over Detroit Friday evening.
fox2detroit.com
1 arrested after wild video of stunt driving, drifting around ring of fire in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is in custody in connection with a wild scene involving stunt driving and drifting on the city's west side. Early Monday, drivers gathered at the intersection of 7 Mile and Greenfield, where they did donuts around a ring of fire, right in front of a police officer.
wufe967.com
Detroit Popeyes shuts down after DoorDash driver video shows cockroaches on food order
A Popeyes chicken restaurant in Detroit, Michigan, was forced to close this week after a video posted online from a DoorDash driver showed cockroaches crawling around the store. “They got roaches y’all,” the driver said in one of the videos along with footage of roaches crawling around the counter and...
Police believe quadruple shooting outside Westin Hotel in Detroit was targeted drive-by
Detroit police are on the hunt for a suspect or suspects after four people were hit by gunfire in what they believe was a targeted drive-by shooting outside a historic hotel in downtown Detroit on Friday.
31-year-old Detroit man arrested after allegedly caught on viral video doing donuts, drifting in front of DPD officers
A 31-year-old driver is behind bars Friday morning and facing pending charges for allegedly pulling dangerous stunts at a Detroit intersection – all while police officers looked on.
Shooting near Detroit hotel wounds 4 men, 3 critically
An overnight shooting near a downtown Detroit hotel wounded four men, leaving three of them in critical condition, police said Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police: Victim followed, shot after suspect shoots into his vehicle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was shot at, followed, then shot Sunday on Detroit's west side. Police said the 25-year-old victim was in his vehicle in the 8100 block of Fenkell just after 6:50 p.m. Someone got out of the rear passenger side of a vehicle and shot into his vehicle.
Lapeer teen fighting for her life after vehicle rolls over on gravel road, strikes boulder
A young girl is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say her vehicle left a dirt road in Lapeer County, rolled over and crashed into a boulder Friday afternoon.
fox2detroit.com
4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac in Downtown Detroit
Detroit police are investigating a brazen shooting outside a downtown hotel where four people were struck by gunfire. One remains in temporary serious condition.
The Oakland Press
State police arrest Oakland County man for having gun, loose bullets in car
An Oakland County man will spend the weekend locked up in the Macomb County Jail after he was arrested for driving around with a loaded gun and loose ammunition in his vehicle. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the vehicle Friday on the M-53 freeway in Washington Township in northern...
Comments / 10