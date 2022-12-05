ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

VIDEO: Drivers do donuts around fire right in front of Detroit Police at 7 Mile and Greenfield

By Camille Amiri, David Komer online producer
fox2detroit.com
 6 days ago
Myra Pickens
6d ago

This is careless, lack of consideration for others. This has to be stopped!! Just disbursing is not enough. No punishment...No change. Others will do it if there is no consequences to their actions!!!

Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips on vehicle in downtown drive-by shooting

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information on a vehicle wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting Thursday that injured four people. On Saturday, the department released a photo of the vehicle: a newer Jeep Grand Cherokee with red brake calipers. Police said around 11:30 p.m. Thursday multiple shots were...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged in connection with drifting incident

Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
ROYAL OAK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Drive-by shooting leaves 2 men injured on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured. The shooting happened Saturday night in the area of Beaconsfield and Morang Ave. Police say two men were walking when the occupants of an unknown vehicle pulled up and fired shots. They suffered non-fatal injuries.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police release video of drive-by shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for the person who wounded four people in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night outside a downtown hotel.On Friday, Detroit police released surveillance footage of the shooting that shows an SUV pulling up to the Westin Book Cadillac minutes before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.Moments later, another SUV drives by, unloading a barrage of bullets. One of the victims got out to fire back at the suspect.Detroit Police Chief James White said the shooting wasn't random."They met up at a previous location, had some type of conflict moved from that location at separate...
DETROIT, MI

