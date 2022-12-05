ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy Park, WA

Normandy Park City Manager’s Report for week ending Dec. 2, 2022

Normandy Park Blog
Normandy Park Blog
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q067u_0jYPyuaD00

Normandy Park City Manager’s Report for week ending Dec. 2, 2022

Welcome to our newest Team Member

The City of Normandy Park is pleased to announce the welcoming presence of our newest city team member Abdirizak Ahmed—Abdi—who has accepted the city’s Assistant Planner/Permit Technician position.

For those who regularly visit the permit counter, it may feel like a “soft launch” as you may have had contact with Abdi in his previous role as our contract permits planner. We are fortunate and excited to welcome him as a permanent team member. Abdi previously worked for Land Development Consultants (LDC) Inc and the Seattle Housing Authority, and he is a Husky with a planning degree from the University of Washington.

Please stop by when you are in and welcome him.

Light the Park

The Normandy Park Arts Commission is hosting the annual Light the Park event in 2022.

Decorate your home with festive lights and earn a chance to win an award from the Friends of Normandy Park for the best light display. Normandy Park’s Light the Park event was created to honor homeowners that provide a festive, bright display in the winter months. The Arts Commission, in partnership with the Friends of Normandy Park Foundation, will be on the lookout for fantastic light displays on Tuesday, December 15th, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. You can help spread the holiday cheer in Normandy Park by decorating your house for the holidays! Awards are limited, but we aim to give as many as possible.

Native Barefoot Plant Sale

Each year, KCD (King Conservation District) has an annual plant sale and community fair. The sale offers a variety of native trees and shrubs for conservation purposes such as wildlife habitat, windbreaks, hedgerows, reforestation, and stream enhancement. They also work great on home and garden projects.

Most of the plants offered are bareroot stock, meaning they do not come in pots or burlap bags but are harvested from the field in winter when the plants are dormant and ready to be replanted. Bareroot plants are affordable, hardy, have well-developed roots, and are easy to handle, transport and plant.

KCD is using an Online Plant Sale Store platform this year. Any plants you order will be distributed next March at the Tukwila Community Center. If interested in this sale, visit the KCD website.

If you have any questions, please get in touch with me at [email protected].

“Have a great week!”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Normandy Park Blog

‘Bootlegger’s Ball’ returns Dec. 8; will feature local Prohibition Stories

The Repeal of Prohibition will once again be celebrated with a party on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Washington State Historical Museum in Tacoma. In addition to imbibing at the Museum’s own version of a speakeasy (The Blind Marmot, where you can drink from your own History After Hours glass), the evening features live music by The Happy Sinners and, according to WSHM,, “more roaring 20s fun!”
TACOMA, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Traditions make the Holidays Wonderful in Burien

The holiday season is a special time to celebrate with family and friends; often this includes family, ethnic, religious or cultural traditions. During the “It’s a Wonderful Burien” event series, the City of Burien joins with a host of community partners inviting neighbors from all around the region to discover a variety of events celebrating traditions dear to their residents.
BURIEN, WA
Normandy Park Blog

DAL Law Firm: Must I choose an executor that is local to effectively administer my estate?

Must I choose an executor that is local to effectively administer my estate?. When coming up with an estate plan, individuals may want a family member or loved one to be the executor of their will, sometimes referred to as the personal representative. The job is an important one: handling the financial obligations of the estate, including debts, taxes and other obligations imposed by the will.
NORMANDY PARK, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Troopers seeking witnesses to fatal hit and run

A man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run collision early Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, 2022 near Kent, according to the Washington State Patrol. Troopers say they received a call around 2:30 a.m. regarding a pedestrian found lying in the roadway on northbound SR 516 to I-5 (map below). First responders...
KENT, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Introducing ‘Art Corner’ by Raymond Street: ‘What is Art?’

‘The Ninth Wave’ created by Ivan Aivazovsky, 1850. Art is many things, from the very personal to the social. First a disclaimer, a reminder that the following is purely opinion based on my experiences as a volunteer, Art Commissioner, event organizer and artist. Secondly, this is not meant to be an authority, but an exploration of what art is.
BURIEN, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park, WA
193
Followers
646
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy