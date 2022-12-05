ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy Park, WA

NPUCC presents free play ‘Hark the Harold” performed by Taproot Theatre Saturday, Dec. 17

Normandy Park Blog
Normandy Park Blog
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cWnKV_0jYPylsu00

SPONSORED:

Normandy Park United Church of Christ will be presenting the free Play “Hark the Harold” performed by Taproot Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 5 p.m.

Admission is FREE, but registration is required:

Mark your calendars for this meaningful entertainment bringing to light the origins of the Christmas tradition in a lighthearted re-telling.

Below is a brief synopsis as found on the Taproot Theatre website.

“Hark the Harold”

by Melanie Hampton

Back by popular demand! “There’s no way they’d give me a mission that important!” Harold is not the brightest angel in the heavenly host and his enthusiastic shenanigans are really trying the patience of his new partner, Gabriel. As the two carry messages to Zechariah, Joseph, and Mary, will they realize God’s plan for redemption? Find out while watching the Nativity unfold from a heavenly perspective in Taproot Theatre’s hilarious production of Hark the Harold this Christmas.

NPUCC is located at 19247 1st Ave S, Normandy Park:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Normandy Park Blog

‘Bootlegger’s Ball’ returns Dec. 8; will feature local Prohibition Stories

The Repeal of Prohibition will once again be celebrated with a party on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Washington State Historical Museum in Tacoma. In addition to imbibing at the Museum’s own version of a speakeasy (The Blind Marmot, where you can drink from your own History After Hours glass), the evening features live music by The Happy Sinners and, according to WSHM,, “more roaring 20s fun!”
TACOMA, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Traditions make the Holidays Wonderful in Burien

The holiday season is a special time to celebrate with family and friends; often this includes family, ethnic, religious or cultural traditions. During the “It’s a Wonderful Burien” event series, the City of Burien joins with a host of community partners inviting neighbors from all around the region to discover a variety of events celebrating traditions dear to their residents.
BURIEN, WA
Normandy Park Blog

DAL Law Firm: Must I choose an executor that is local to effectively administer my estate?

Must I choose an executor that is local to effectively administer my estate?. When coming up with an estate plan, individuals may want a family member or loved one to be the executor of their will, sometimes referred to as the personal representative. The job is an important one: handling the financial obligations of the estate, including debts, taxes and other obligations imposed by the will.
NORMANDY PARK, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Introducing ‘Art Corner’ by Raymond Street: ‘What is Art?’

‘The Ninth Wave’ created by Ivan Aivazovsky, 1850. Art is many things, from the very personal to the social. First a disclaimer, a reminder that the following is purely opinion based on my experiences as a volunteer, Art Commissioner, event organizer and artist. Secondly, this is not meant to be an authority, but an exploration of what art is.
BURIEN, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park, WA
193
Followers
646
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy