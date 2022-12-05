Read full article on original website

CBS Sports
Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win
Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
CBS Sports
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Washington: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
The Washington Huskies are 0-5 against the #18 Gonzaga Bulldogs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Washington will head out on the road to face off against the Bulldogs at 9 p.m. ET at McCarthey Athletic Center. Washington beat...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Nails game-winner Thursday
Murray totaled 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 win over the Trail Blazers. Murray capped off a strong performance Thursday by connecting on the game-winning three-pointer. After easing his way back to begin the season, Murray has quickly rediscovered some of his best form. His efficiency from the field remains a slight issue, the only real negative we have seen of late. Given the sample size, there is no reason to think Murray won't be able to flirt with top-50 value the rest of the way.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Departs with sprained ankle
Middleton departed Sunday's game at Houston due to a sprained left ankle and will not return. Playing in his fifth game since missing the first month-plus of the season while recovering from wrist surgery, Middleton appeared to sustain the sprained ankle midway through the first quarter. He exited after roughly five minutes and did not re-enter the game until early in the second quarter, when he appeared to still be bothered by the injury. Until further notice, Middleton should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's showdown with the Warriors in Milwaukee.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after Alabama beats top-ranked Houston
Nate Oats has in short order turned Alabama into a consistent winner that's committed to a style that makes the Crimson Tide a dangerous matchup for anybody. They play fast. They shoot 3-pointers. They guard. They're really good. Houston became the latest program to see it up close Saturday. That's...
Embiid scores 53, leads 76ers to 131-113 win over Hornets
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 53 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets on
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable Monday
Adams is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta due to right ankle soreness. Adams appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.0 minutes per game during that time. If he's unavailable Monday, Brandon Clarke will likely see increased run.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Jaw-dropping numbers in loss
Jefferson secured 11 of 15 targets for 223 yards in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. Jefferson comfortably led the Vikings in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, with the fact Minnesota had to go pass-heavy as the game went on naturally benefitting the star receiver. He logged a team-long 47-yard catch along the way, and he's now just one grab away from his second straight 100-yard reception campaign. Jefferson's first opportunity to build on his season-best yardage tally comes in a Saturday afternoon home matchup against the Colts in Week 15.
CBS Sports
Illinois vs. Penn State prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 10 best bets from proven model
The No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini will look to continue their winning ways against the Penn State Nittany Lions in a Big Ten Conference matchup on Saturday. The Fighting Illini (7-2, 0-1), who have beaten Penn State four consecutive times, are 16-8 against the Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-1) in games played at Champaign, Illinois. Illinois has won seven consecutive home games overall, the third-longest active streak in the conference. Penn State had been red hot, winning six of its first seven games of the season before losing in double overtime at Clemson and at home against Michigan State.
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson, Pelicans look like true contender in West after beating Suns again for seventh straight win
The New Orleans Pelicans cannot be stopped. With Zion Williamson leading the way yet again, they took down the Phoenix Suns in overtime on Sunday, 129-124, for their second win in three days over last season's playoff opponent, and their seventh consecutive win overall. With Sunday's victory, the Pelicans improved...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
CBS Sports
Broncos vs. Chiefs score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for Week 14 AFC West game
The Kansas City Chiefs are up 27-14 over the Denver Broncos after two quarters. The AFC West matchup has been mostly K.C. so far, as the score indicates, but Denver does have two interceptions on Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs got two field goals on the board in the first quarter...
