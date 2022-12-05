ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win

Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
PHOENIX, AZ
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Nails game-winner Thursday

Murray totaled 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 win over the Trail Blazers. Murray capped off a strong performance Thursday by connecting on the game-winning three-pointer. After easing his way back to begin the season, Murray has quickly rediscovered some of his best form. His efficiency from the field remains a slight issue, the only real negative we have seen of late. Given the sample size, there is no reason to think Murray won't be able to flirt with top-50 value the rest of the way.
DENVER, CO
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Departs with sprained ankle

Middleton departed Sunday's game at Houston due to a sprained left ankle and will not return. Playing in his fifth game since missing the first month-plus of the season while recovering from wrist surgery, Middleton appeared to sustain the sprained ankle midway through the first quarter. He exited after roughly five minutes and did not re-enter the game until early in the second quarter, when he appeared to still be bothered by the injury. Until further notice, Middleton should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's showdown with the Warriors in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable Monday

Adams is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta due to right ankle soreness. Adams appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.0 minutes per game during that time. If he's unavailable Monday, Brandon Clarke will likely see increased run.
MEMPHIS, TN
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Jaw-dropping numbers in loss

Jefferson secured 11 of 15 targets for 223 yards in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. Jefferson comfortably led the Vikings in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, with the fact Minnesota had to go pass-heavy as the game went on naturally benefitting the star receiver. He logged a team-long 47-yard catch along the way, and he's now just one grab away from his second straight 100-yard reception campaign. Jefferson's first opportunity to build on his season-best yardage tally comes in a Saturday afternoon home matchup against the Colts in Week 15.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Illinois vs. Penn State prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 10 best bets from proven model

The No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini will look to continue their winning ways against the Penn State Nittany Lions in a Big Ten Conference matchup on Saturday. The Fighting Illini (7-2, 0-1), who have beaten Penn State four consecutive times, are 16-8 against the Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-1) in games played at Champaign, Illinois. Illinois has won seven consecutive home games overall, the third-longest active streak in the conference. Penn State had been red hot, winning six of its first seven games of the season before losing in double overtime at Clemson and at home against Michigan State.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday

Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

