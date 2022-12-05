Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home
WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
Mbappé laughs, shows his joy as World Cup history beckons
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s immense sense of joy was written all over his face. The France forward’s mouth opened as wide as could be and his eyes squinted tight in elation after what he had just witnessed at the World Cup.
Mbappé to face good friend Hakimi in World Cup semifinal
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé is going to meet his good friend Achraf Hakimi again at this World Cup. Not like the first time in Qatar last week, when the France star went to visit his Paris Saint-Germain teammate at the Morocco team hotel in downtown Doha.
