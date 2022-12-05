Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Replacing Armando Bacot
I hope that this article is outdated by Saturday at 3:15pm when UNC basketball announces that Armando Bacot is healthy and in the starting lineup. I hope he goes for a double-double and helps crush Georgia Tech to get Carolina’s season back on track. But if Bacot’s injuries —...
Autoweek.com
The First NASCAR Cup Race in 1949 Wasn't Pretty, But It Was a Start
The first NASCAR Cup race covered 200 laps and 150 miles on a ¾-mile dirt track near Charlotte, North Carolina. The race report shows only the top-20 finishers getting paid from the $5,000 purse. Among those on the 33-driver grid: future Hall of Fame drivers Red Byron, Curtis Turner,...
Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid
UNC has gone on a historic skid and the Tar Heels are reeling. The Preseason No. 1 team in the country started off 5-0 but has since dropped off the map. The Tar Heels lost four consecutive games and were sent out of the AP Top 25. They are the earliest Preseason No. 1 to Read more... The post Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Drake Maye announces massive transfer portal decision
North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye has found himself in the middle of transfer rumors. On Wednesday, college football’s rising star put an end to the speculation. In a tweet sent out by Drake Maye, he kept his intentions clear, he has no intentions of leaving North Carlina....
chapelboro.com
Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program
More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
WBTV
Historic defense leads East Lincoln to the state title game, but the offense is dynamic as well
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 4th time in program history, East Lincoln will play for a state championship Saturday when they take on Northern Nash in Raleigh. They won 2A championships back in 2012 and 2014. This time, they are in the 3A title game. Current head coach David...
power98fm.com
North Carolina Town Opens Largest Skate Park
As parents, a lot of people say that there isn’t a lot for these kids to do other than play video games or be lazy by staying in the house and doing nothing. Well, the town of Mooresville had something to say about that as they officially opened a new $2.8 million skatepark facility on Saturday, December 3rd.
Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
WBTV
New “Selling Charlotte” TV series shows off luxury homes and lifestyle in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - American Dream TV is filming “Selling Charlotte” with several local real estate agents while showcasing some of the city’s most popular attractions. The new series is not affiliated with other real estate-focused spinoffs like Netflix’s “Selling Sunset.”. Background: The show “American...
lakenormanpublications.com
East Lincoln battled-tested for facing fellow unbeaten Northern Nash in title game
East Lincoln is one step away from claiming its third football state championship in school history. After going through the powerful one-two punch of Kings Mountain and South Point in the last two rounds, the Mustangs will face fellow undefeated team Northern Nash out of Rocky Mount. With both teams at 15-0 there’s not necessarily a favorite or underdog story; both are conference champions with blowouts at the beginning of the season, culminating with a nail-biter to win their regional championships.
kiss951.com
Get Free Admission To Speedway Christmas Tonight!
Huge news if you’re looking to see some Christmas lights tonight. While you can still take that scenic neighborhood drive, or venture through the McAdenville traffic, there is another free option to take advantage of. That’s right the Speedway Christmas Lights are free tonight, December 6th, for the first 250 cars in line. Charlotte Motor Speedway made the announcement this morning on its social media pages.
These North Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in North Carolina.
WBTV
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC
That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
charlottemagazine.com
Meet Charlotte Instagram Star The Plant Papi
I turn into a subdivision near Harrisburg and wind through street after street of one- and two-story brick and wood-frame houses, many with vinyl siding in various neutral tones. I have a hard time distinguishing one from another. My GPS finally brings me to a stop. Kevin Edouard welcomes me...
WBTV
Casino near Charlotte found in violation of federal law
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte’s closest casino has been violating federal law with its development agreements. What’s happening: The Catawba Nation, which owns Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain, allowed developer Sky Boat to manage, in ways, its facility expansion without a contract approved by the Nation Gaming Commission chair, according to a notice of violation.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte’s Best Restaurants For Special Occasions And Holidays
It’s no secret among my family and friends that I love finding quality restaurants to try. One of the things I love about Charlotte is there’s never a lack of cool places to go for a celebration. The restaurant scene in Charlotte and the surrounding areas is really impressive. That inspired me to put together a list of Charlotte’s Best Restaurants to visit for special occasions. And, with family coming to visit for the holidays, we need somewhere special to take everybody. We usually plan a couple of special nights out when family comes to town. We always save the super nice meal out for Christmas Eve.
November brought new restaurants, bars across Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — Several restaurants and watering holes have recently opened across the Charlotte area, just in time for the holiday season. In the SouthPark area, Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse debuted its sixth location in early November, taking over a roughly 12,000-square-foot space formerly home to TacoMac. Farther south, in Fort Mill, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill cracked into the Carolinas with a 2,000-square-foot restaurant, the first of what could be up to five locations in the Charlotte market for its local franchisee.
Publix ramps up hiring for Huntersville store with opening anticipated in early 2023
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Publix Super Markets Inc. is gearing up to open its newest store in the Charlotte market. The Lakeland, Florida-based grocer expects to hire 140 for its North Creek Village Store in Huntersville. Hiring events were held over the weekend, with others slated for Dec. 9-11. Hours...
wccbcharlotte.com
Some Schools Delayed Wednesday Because Of Dense Fog
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County, South Carolina school district will operate on a 2 hour delay Wednesday. According to Bryan Vaughn, the Director of Safety and Transportation, because of a dense fog there is concern about students at bus stops and traveling in the fog and darkness. A...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Steakhouse Named Among The ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ In The Country
I am a meat and potatoes girl, a definite carnivore. So, if you want a good steak, come to this Charlotte steakhouse according to Open Table. A Charlotte steakhouse is named in the “Top 100 Restaurants” in the United States. Steak 48 in Charlotte is honored on Open...
