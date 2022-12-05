ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Replacing Armando Bacot

I hope that this article is outdated by Saturday at 3:15pm when UNC basketball announces that Armando Bacot is healthy and in the starting lineup. I hope he goes for a double-double and helps crush Georgia Tech to get Carolina’s season back on track. But if Bacot’s injuries —...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Autoweek.com

The First NASCAR Cup Race in 1949 Wasn't Pretty, But It Was a Start

The first NASCAR Cup race covered 200 laps and 150 miles on a ¾-mile dirt track near Charlotte, North Carolina. The race report shows only the top-20 finishers getting paid from the $5,000 purse. Among those on the 33-driver grid: future Hall of Fame drivers Red Byron, Curtis Turner,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Comeback

Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid

UNC has gone on a historic skid and the Tar Heels are reeling. The Preseason No. 1 team in the country started off 5-0 but has since dropped off the map. The Tar Heels lost four consecutive games and were sent out of the AP Top 25. They are the earliest Preseason No. 1 to Read more... The post Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program

More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
power98fm.com

North Carolina Town Opens Largest Skate Park

As parents, a lot of people say that there isn’t a lot for these kids to do other than play video games or be lazy by staying in the house and doing nothing. Well, the town of Mooresville had something to say about that as they officially opened a new $2.8 million skatepark facility on Saturday, December 3rd.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

East Lincoln battled-tested for facing fellow unbeaten Northern Nash in title game

East Lincoln is one step away from claiming its third football state championship in school history. After going through the powerful one-two punch of Kings Mountain and South Point in the last two rounds, the Mustangs will face fellow undefeated team Northern Nash out of Rocky Mount. With both teams at 15-0 there’s not necessarily a favorite or underdog story; both are conference champions with blowouts at the beginning of the season, culminating with a nail-biter to win their regional championships.
DENVER, NC
kiss951.com

Get Free Admission To Speedway Christmas Tonight!

Huge news if you’re looking to see some Christmas lights tonight. While you can still take that scenic neighborhood drive, or venture through the McAdenville traffic, there is another free option to take advantage of. That’s right the Speedway Christmas Lights are free tonight, December 6th, for the first 250 cars in line. Charlotte Motor Speedway made the announcement this morning on its social media pages.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC

That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Meet Charlotte Instagram Star The Plant Papi

I turn into a subdivision near Harrisburg and wind through street after street of one- and two-story brick and wood-frame houses, many with vinyl siding in various neutral tones. I have a hard time distinguishing one from another. My GPS finally brings me to a stop. Kevin Edouard welcomes me...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Casino near Charlotte found in violation of federal law

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte’s closest casino has been violating federal law with its development agreements. What’s happening: The Catawba Nation, which owns Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain, allowed developer Sky Boat to manage, in ways, its facility expansion without a contract approved by the Nation Gaming Commission chair, according to a notice of violation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte’s Best Restaurants For Special Occasions And Holidays

It’s no secret among my family and friends that I love finding quality restaurants to try. One of the things I love about Charlotte is there’s never a lack of cool places to go for a celebration. The restaurant scene in Charlotte and the surrounding areas is really impressive. That inspired me to put together a list of Charlotte’s Best Restaurants to visit for special occasions. And, with family coming to visit for the holidays, we need somewhere special to take everybody. We usually plan a couple of special nights out when family comes to town. We always save the super nice meal out for Christmas Eve.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

November brought new restaurants, bars across Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Several restaurants and watering holes have recently opened across the Charlotte area, just in time for the holiday season. In the SouthPark area, Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse debuted its sixth location in early November, taking over a roughly 12,000-square-foot space formerly home to TacoMac. Farther south, in Fort Mill, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill cracked into the Carolinas with a 2,000-square-foot restaurant, the first of what could be up to five locations in the Charlotte market for its local franchisee.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Some Schools Delayed Wednesday Because Of Dense Fog

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County, South Carolina school district will operate on a 2 hour delay Wednesday. According to Bryan Vaughn, the Director of Safety and Transportation, because of a dense fog there is concern about students at bus stops and traveling in the fog and darkness. A...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC

