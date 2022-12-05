Read full article on original website
Indigenous People Need Real Compensation for Climate Change | Opinion
As climate talks wrapped up at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Egypt this past month, the attending delegates agreed to make long-awaited history. For the first time, the United Nations adopted a pact to establish a "loss and damage" fund for developing nations that have borne the brunt of climate disasters over the years.
Despite Biden’s promises, logging still threatens old forests and U.S. climate goals
On Earth Day 2022, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to protect important but overlooked partners in the fight against climate change: mature and old-growth forests that sequester carbon, without charging a dime. It came as a major relief to advocates, after four years of conservation rollbacks and climate...
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
Lebanon-Express
Oregon State prof warns of climate horror
Bill Ripple has seen climate horror. The Oregon State University forestry school professor was undoubtedly among thousands who drove over to the state’s coast in June 2021 soon after the heat dome. All-time heat records were smashed with a high of 118 while hot air stagnated over the Pacific...
coingeek.com
New York governor signs bill banning carbon-based fuel proof-of-work mining
New York has now banned any proof-of-work block reward mining in the state that relies on carbon-based fuels. Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill that was passed earlier this year that curtails mining that relies on non-renewable energy for the next two years. In a legal filing announcing...
Stripping carbon from the atmosphere might be needed to avoid dangerous warming – but it remains a deeply uncertain prospect
Australia’s latest State of the Climate Report offers grim reading. As if recent floods weren’t bad enough, the report warns of worsening fire seasons, more drought years and, when rain comes, more intense downpours. It begs the question: is it too late to avoid dangerous warming? At the COP27 climate summit in Egypt some states began to question whether the target to limit global warming to 1.5℃ this century should be dropped. The commitment was ultimately retained, but it remains unlikely we’ll meet it. This means attention is turning to other options for climate action, including large-scale carbon removal. Carbon...
Phys.org
New research shows people, wildlife, and marine environment benefit when island-ocean connections are restored
Restoring and rewilding islands that have been decimated by damaging invasive species provides benefits to not only the terrestrial ecosystem but to coastal and marine environments as well. Linking land and sea through coordinated conservation efforts may offer unrealized and amplified benefits for biodiversity, human well-being, climate resilience and ocean health, and provides a microcosm for the untapped potential of ecosystem restoration on a larger scale. This new era of conservation focuses on the interconnectedness of all ecosystems, rather than pursuing individual pieces through siloed efforts.
Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California
Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
Tree Hugger
Burning Trees for Energy Is Catastrophic for Biodiversity, Scientists Say
The United Kingdom imports over five million metric tons of wood pellets from the U.S., Canada, and Estonia only to burn them in the giant Drax power plant, converting them into electric power and carbon dioxide. It is considered carbon neutral because the trees soaked up carbon when they grew, and the trees that replace them will soak it all up again. This has always been controversial.
Biden pushes solar, wind projects on western land owned by the government
The Biden administration is hoping to use hundreds of millions of acres owned by the government to start building solar and wind energy facilities in western states.
U.S. will consider new priority areas for solar energy on public lands
(Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday said it would begin a process to identify new areas for solar development in the Western United States to ramp up permitting of clean energy projects on public lands in order to combat climate change.
NPR
A UN biodiversity convention aims to slow humanity's 'war with nature'
How do we fix humanity's broken relationship with nature? That's the question that delegates from around the world are trying to answer this week at the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity. It kicked off in Montreal, Canada. And NPR's Nathan Rott joins us to talk about what's at stake. Hey, Nate.
Phys.org
For biodiversity to thrive, conservation efforts must be 'nature and people positive,' experts say
In a new expert study published in the journal One Earth, an international team of scientists from the Earth Commission, convened by Future Earth, say that efforts to meet new biodiversity targets and goals for the next three decades risk repeating past failures unless three factors are addressed in campaigning efforts and practice: focused attention to direct and indirect drivers of decline; unrealistic biodiversity response objectives and timelines, and failure to address fundamental inequities of past and current conservation and sharing of nature's benefits.
sciencealert.com
Forests at Risk of Burning an Extra 30 Days a Year Without Climate Action
Without strong climate action, forests on every continent will be highly flammable for at least 30 extra days per year by the end of the century – and this fire threat is far greater for some forests including the Amazon, according to our new study. Our research in Nature...
Gizmodo
Over Half the World's Energy Transition Minerals Are on Indigenous Lands
As the gears kick in for the world to shift to clean energy, it’s becoming increasingly clear that we’re going to need more of the minerals—like lithium, cobalt, and nickel—that help power our cars and form the backbone of our solar panels. And the mining industry is quickly catching on to how profitable this transition could be for them: lithium prices alone have climbed an incredible 123% this year. But mining those minerals could put some of the world’s most vulnerable people at risk—the same people who have the biggest role to play in helping protect our most important natural resources.
Wyden, Merkley introduce scaled back version of River Democracy Act
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, both Oregon Democrats, announced a scaled back version of the River Democracy Act on Tuesday in a move that would apply higher environmental rules to waterways across the state. The original legislation sought to protect 4,700 miles of Oregon rivers and creeks under the...
grid.news
The North Carolina power grid attack exposes a troubling reality
Attacks on multiple electrical substations left more than 40,000 customers in Moore County, North Carolina, without power on Sunday night, prompting local officials to call in the FBI to aid in an investigation. The attacks, which involved gunfire and as of yet have no clear motive or suspects, highlight the...
How do floating wind turbines work? With 5 companies winning the first US leases to build wind farms off California's coast, let's take a look
Northern California has some of the strongest offshore winds in the U.S., with immense potential to produce clean energy. But it also has a problem. Its continental shelf drops off quickly, making building traditional wind turbines directly on the seafloor costly if not impossible. Once water gets more than about 200 feet deep – roughly the height of an 18-story building – these “monopile” structures are pretty much out of the question. A solution has emerged that’s being tested in several locations around the world: wind turbines that float. In California, where drought has put pressure on the hydropower supply, the state...
Climate change is not what South Africans see as their main problem: a survey breaks it down
Climate change is a major threat to food production, and is displacing people and increasing the risks to health globally. Addressing climate change requires vast resources, including financial investment to decarbonise economies and produce food sustainably. Above all, it requires international cooperation and commitment – based on an accurate understanding of the relevant issues.
Swiss climate activists lament election of oil lobbyist
BERLIN (AP) — Environmentalists in Switzerland criticized the election Wednesday of a top car and oil industry lobbyist to the country’s new government, calling it a “disaster for climate policy.”. Lawmakers picked Albert Roesti of the nationalist Swiss People’s Party as one of two new members of...
