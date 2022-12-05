As the gears kick in for the world to shift to clean energy, it’s becoming increasingly clear that we’re going to need more of the minerals—like lithium, cobalt, and nickel—that help power our cars and form the backbone of our solar panels. And the mining industry is quickly catching on to how profitable this transition could be for them: lithium prices alone have climbed an incredible 123% this year. But mining those minerals could put some of the world’s most vulnerable people at risk—the same people who have the biggest role to play in helping protect our most important natural resources.

4 HOURS AGO