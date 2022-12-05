The Witcher universe -- in all its incarnations as books, video games and multiple Netflix series – tends to revolve around its broody monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia. He is the Witcher. The mythology blends bloodlines, timelines, magic, gore and war with insidious plots, requiring you to keep up with it all and stick with its hero. There are always mysteries and questions dangling in the fog, and The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel answers at least one of them: How did the first Witcher come to be?

