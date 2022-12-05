Read full article on original website
Related
There are 20 more Netflix releases this week – here are 6 must-watch titles
Netflix subscribers have tons of exciting new releases to check out this week, including everything from Jason Momoa’s new movie Slumberland to the return of fan-favorite series like Dead to Me — as well as important documentary projects like In Her Hands. Before we get to the details...
CNET
HBO Max: The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies to Watch
HBO Max is one of the more sci-fi heavy streamers out there, at least when it comes to films. From the classics to recent blockbusters and underrated gems, the streamer is decently generous with speculative fiction. Thanks to the recent Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, HBO Max has seen a...
CNET
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Review: Easter Eggs Make the Fast-Paced Story Worth a Watch
The Witcher universe -- in all its incarnations as books, video games and multiple Netflix series – tends to revolve around its broody monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia. He is the Witcher. The mythology blends bloodlines, timelines, magic, gore and war with insidious plots, requiring you to keep up with it all and stick with its hero. There are always mysteries and questions dangling in the fog, and The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel answers at least one of them: How did the first Witcher come to be?
CNET
Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of 2022
As December ticks on, you may be looking to dabble in some Christmas cheer. It turns out the Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channels are debuting a whopping 40 new holiday movies this year. So there are plenty of opportunities to take in the film equivalent of a warm sugar cookie.
CNET
Yep, Lady Gaga Just Did the Viral Dance From Netflix Hit 'Wednesday'
Add Lady Gaga to the ranks of TikTokers doing the kooky viral dance inspired by Wednesday Addams in the mega-hit Netflix series Wednesday. On Thursday, Gaga posted a video of herself -- dressed mostly in black with braided hair, as Wednesday Addams always is -- channeling the character's goth moves from episode 4 of Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff.
CNET
Bored Ape Yacht Club Conquered NFTs. Can It Master the Metaverse Too?
More than 2,000 people were crammed into a Brooklyn warehouse for the occasion. Shielded from a cold November night, partygoers indulged in an open bar lit up by red, green and blue strobe lights pulsing through the makeshift club. The main event of the evening was a performance by The Strokes. Wylie Aronow was swaying with his girlfriend as they listened to the live set, when she turned to him and uttered three surreal words: "You did this."
CNET
'Black Adam' Review: The Rock's Big, Loud Supervillain Debut Is Basically Fine
Those crazy fools, they finally did it. They put The Rock in a superhero movie, and it'll hit HBO Max on Dec. 16. Cross the biggest action superstar with the most overblown effects-driven genre and you get Black Adam, a face-melting big-screen spectacular. This is peak blockbuster -- for better...
Comments / 0