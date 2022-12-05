ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Structure fire in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Fire Department is investigating after a structure fire on Sunday, December 11th. According to the Sumter Police Department, a portion of Broad Street near Rast Street was temporarily closed after a fire occurred at 11:45 a.m. The area on Broad Street is now open after crews worked to put out the blaze.
SUMTER, SC
USGS reports another Earthquake in Elgin

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Did you feel the rumble?. According to SC EMD, the USGS reports a magnitude 1.72 earthquake occurred 4.6 miles ESE of Elgin at 7:48pm Friday. This year alone the South Carolina emergency management division says there have been more than 80 earthquakes in the region.
ELGIN, SC
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Jamil Rd.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Lexington County Coroner has identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday on Jamil Road shortly before 6:00 PM. According to the Coroner 68 year old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III, of Columbia was walking on Jamil Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Jamil Road.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Columbia Animal Services hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ adoption special

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking for a furry friend this Christmas? Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special for $25. What: Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special for only $25. When: Thursday, December 1, 2022 to Saturday, December 31, 2022. Where: Columbia Animal Services, 127...
COLUMBIA, SC
Holiday light displays shining bright in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Midlands is shining bright with some Christmas lights and attractions. You can check out the Lights at Riverbanks Zoo this weekend. The lights run on select nights in December from 5:00–9:00pm. You can take a stroll through the Zoo featuring one millions lights. You...
COLUMBIA, SC
Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’ volunteers help at the toy warehouse

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia News is a proud partner of the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. As final donations for adopted angels continue to arrive at the toy warehouse at the State Fairgrounds, volunteers from the Marketing Communications Department at Blue Cross Blue Shield were there to help sort all the items.
COLUMBIA, SC
Tips to try and deter porch pirates during the holidays

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tis the season for porch pirates. Law Enforcement says thieves are on the lookout for Christmas present deliveries ahead of the holidays. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has some tips to prevent package theft:. Use an Amazon locker at a local store. Opt for pick...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Lights of Lugoff Christmas Parade set for Saturday

Irmo, SC (WOLO) — The 15th annual Lights of Lugoff Christmas Parade is set for this weekend. Good Morning Columbia’s Tyler Ryan will host the event. It kicks off Saturday night at 6pm starting with a street dance. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at the BP station...
LUGOFF, SC

