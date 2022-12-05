Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
abccolumbia.com
COMET Bus System to give free COVID-19 vaccines and gift cards to those eligible December 12th
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) is providing Midlands residents with the chance to receive a free Covid-19 shot before the winter holidays. The first 100 participants will also receive a $50 gift card. The COMET is hosting the free event on Dec. 12 from 8:30...
abccolumbia.com
Structure fire in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Fire Department is investigating after a structure fire on Sunday, December 11th. According to the Sumter Police Department, a portion of Broad Street near Rast Street was temporarily closed after a fire occurred at 11:45 a.m. The area on Broad Street is now open after crews worked to put out the blaze.
abccolumbia.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Midlands community leader Vince Ford
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Midlands community leader. According to Leevy’s Funeral Home, a viewing for Vince Ford will take place Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Ford’s funeral will be held Monday at Noon and Brookland Baptist...
abccolumbia.com
USGS reports another Earthquake in Elgin
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Did you feel the rumble?. According to SC EMD, the USGS reports a magnitude 1.72 earthquake occurred 4.6 miles ESE of Elgin at 7:48pm Friday. This year alone the South Carolina emergency management division says there have been more than 80 earthquakes in the region.
abccolumbia.com
Update: Orangeburg County Sheriff says missing 5 year old Aspen Jeter found safe
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office says they have located missing 5 year old Aspen Jeter and she is safe. Investigators say she was found safe in Virginia Friday afternoon. Jeter had not been seen since her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving. She was believed to...
abccolumbia.com
New Details: Orangeburg Sheriff says missing 5 year old found safe, father facing charges
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office says they have located missing 5 year old Aspen Jeter and she is safe. Investigators say she was found safe in Danville, Virginia Friday afternoon. Jeter had not been seen since her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving. She was believed...
abccolumbia.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Jamil Rd.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Lexington County Coroner has identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday on Jamil Road shortly before 6:00 PM. According to the Coroner 68 year old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III, of Columbia was walking on Jamil Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Jamil Road.
abccolumbia.com
Richland County EMS delivers toys from annual ‘Stuff an Ambulance’ toy drive
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Christmas toys usually arrive on Santa’s sleigh but Friday they arrived by ambulance. Richland County E-M-S wrapped up their sixth annual “Stuff-an-Ambulance Toy Drive” by dropping off toys and clothes at the Richland County Courthouse. Donations from community members and E-M-S staff were taken...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Animal Services hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ adoption special
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking for a furry friend this Christmas? Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special for $25. What: Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special for only $25. When: Thursday, December 1, 2022 to Saturday, December 31, 2022. Where: Columbia Animal Services, 127...
abccolumbia.com
Holiday light displays shining bright in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Midlands is shining bright with some Christmas lights and attractions. You can check out the Lights at Riverbanks Zoo this weekend. The lights run on select nights in December from 5:00–9:00pm. You can take a stroll through the Zoo featuring one millions lights. You...
abccolumbia.com
Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’ volunteers help at the toy warehouse
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia News is a proud partner of the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. As final donations for adopted angels continue to arrive at the toy warehouse at the State Fairgrounds, volunteers from the Marketing Communications Department at Blue Cross Blue Shield were there to help sort all the items.
abccolumbia.com
Tips to try and deter porch pirates during the holidays
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tis the season for porch pirates. Law Enforcement says thieves are on the lookout for Christmas present deliveries ahead of the holidays. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has some tips to prevent package theft:. Use an Amazon locker at a local store. Opt for pick...
abccolumbia.com
Lights of Lugoff Christmas Parade set for Saturday
Irmo, SC (WOLO) — The 15th annual Lights of Lugoff Christmas Parade is set for this weekend. Good Morning Columbia’s Tyler Ryan will host the event. It kicks off Saturday night at 6pm starting with a street dance. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at the BP station...
abccolumbia.com
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive underway in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can help local families by taking part in a food drive. The City of Columbia, Richland School District One and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation kicked off their annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive. The food drive will...
