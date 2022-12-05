Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Review: Easter Eggs Make the Fast-Paced Story Worth a Watch
The Witcher universe -- in all its incarnations as books, video games and multiple Netflix series – tends to revolve around its broody monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia. He is the Witcher. The mythology blends bloodlines, timelines, magic, gore and war with insidious plots, requiring you to keep up with it all and stick with its hero. There are always mysteries and questions dangling in the fog, and The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel answers at least one of them: How did the first Witcher come to be?
CNET
Watch TV for Free: How to Set Up an Over-the-Air Indoor Antenna
Over-the-air TV has been around for years, and it's built right into your TV -- all you need is an antenna. Local channels broadcast in your area provide sports, news and TV shows from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS and more with excellent HD image quality. It's no wonder that OTA is one of the first stops for anyone looking to cut the cord or supplement their streaming diet.
CNET
Black Adam: Post-Credits Scene, DC Cameo Explained as Movie Gets HBO Max Release Date
Black Adam is coming to HBO Max next Friday, Dec. 16, after DC Comics' violent antihero movie concludes its theatrical run. With Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, Adam beats up hero and villain alike after being released from a 5,000-year imprisonment, from the early scenes until the credits roll (the post-credits scene is comparatively chill).
CNET
How to Watch Brazil vs. Croatia Quarterfinal World Cup Match
Brazil got into the rhythm in the round of 16, scoring four first-half goals to samba to an easy victory over South Korea. Croatia had the opposite experience in its last game, squeaking by Japan on penalty kicks. Now the two nations meet in the quarterfinals, pitting Brazil's beautiful game against the grit and streetwise toughness of 2018 finalist Croatia.
CNET
Microsoft May Create All-in-One 'Super App' to Compete With Apple, Google
Microsoft has considered creating a "super app" that would offer services like search, shopping, messaging and news, according to a report. In addition to boosting the tech giant's ad business, Microsoft executives hope such an app could help bolster its Bing search engine and drive more people to Microsoft tools like Teams, according to a report by The Information, which cited individuals with direct knowledge of the discussions.
CNET
Amazon Aims to Kill the Barcode to Help Robots Sort Your Shopping
Robots may be the future, but robotic arms are apparently no good at using an old and steadfast form of technology: the barcode. Barcodes can be hard to find and might be affixed to oddly shaped products, Amazon said in a press release Friday, something robots can't troubleshoot very well.
CNET
iOS 16 Photo Tool for iPhone Removes Picture Backgrounds With Just a Tap
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you have an iPhone that runs iOS 16, you have to try out one of the best new features. The tool doesn't have an official name, but lets you separate a picture's subject, like a person, from the background. All you need to do is tap and hold on a photo to make it work. If you keep holding, you can then "lift" the cutout from the photo and drag it into another app to post, share or make a collage, for example.
CNET
Every Holiday Feature and Alexa Command for Your Amazon Echo Device
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Sit back and unwind this holiday season by letting your Amazon Echo smart speaker or display assist with the seasonal festivities. Alexa can make your days merry and bright by playing your favorite holiday songs, shopping for last-minute gifts and sending holiday cards. Alexa can even make you feel like the Griswold you are by turning on all the Christmas lights with just a command (without the citywide blackout, of course).
CNET
'This Changed How I Use My Computer': Let Me Introduce You to Ctrl+Shift+T
When I recently introduced a co-worker to the magic of Ctrl+Shift+T, his mind was blown. The way he uses his computer has changed. His life, if I may make a logical leap, has forever changed. I honestly can't believe more people don't know about this gem of a keyboard shortcut. So what is Ctrl+Shift+T (or Cmd+Shift+T for Mac users)?
Comments / 0