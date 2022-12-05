The suspect and a 6-month-old infant victim in an apparent murder-suicide attempt have been pronounced dead, authorities reported. At about 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 7, deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance with a weapon report in the area of Northwest 152nd Street and Northwest Fourth Place, a sheriff’s office release stated. The 911 caller told emergency dispatch her husband had shot their infant child, her, and then himself.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO