Grants available to counties for election security efforts
More than $3 million in state funding is now available to help Washington counties enhance election security, the Office of the Secretary of State announced. The Information Security Grant program administered through the office will award grants of up to $80,000 annually to help Washington counties with election security efforts, a release from the office stated. The funding can go toward purchase or upgrades of security hardware and software and hiring information technology personnel, among other uses.
Clark County Fire District 3 celebrates 75 years of operation
What began as the Hockinson Volunteer Fire Department shortly after World War II is now celebrating 75 years of existence. Clark County Fire District 3 announced its milestone last week and highlighted plans to celebrate with the community through open houses next year. “We have been providing fire and life...
Community Calendar, Dec. 7 edition
Hockinson tree lighting: 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. Join the community of Hockinson for its holiday tree lighting ceremony, which is hosted by the Hockinson Community Church in collaboration with the Hockinson School District and the Hockinson Main Street Team. The Hockinson Middle School band will perform holiday music. There will be an assortment of refreshments like holiday drinks provided by Hearth Coffee, which will be served by Fire District 3 cadets who are fundraising for personal protective equipment. Santa Claus will make an appearance. The festivities will be held at the Hockinson Community Church, 15918 NE 182nd Ave., Brush Prairie. Parking is available at the Hockinson Community Center and at Hockinson Middle School. For more information, visit the Hockinson Main Street Team Facebook page or email info@hockmainstreet.com.
State Fire Marshal’s Office shares Christmas tree safety tips
As people prepare for the holiday season and start putting up decorations, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents a small fire involving a Christmas tree can grow quickly. The Fire Marshal’s Office said people should follow these safety tips when picking, placing and lighting their Christmas tree:...
