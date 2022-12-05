ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

sarasotamagazine.com

Check Out the Winners of the Upcoming Embracing Our Differences Exhibit

You probably know Embracing Our Differences' signature event, which transforms downtown Sarasota's Bayfront Park into an outdoor art gallery every year. The billboards marry art and prose to promote a message of kindness and inclusion, and anyone can submit. To mark the organization's 20th anniversary, the exhibit will also travel to North Port and Bradenton this year.
