Check Out the Winners of the Upcoming Embracing Our Differences Exhibit
You probably know Embracing Our Differences' signature event, which transforms downtown Sarasota's Bayfront Park into an outdoor art gallery every year. The billboards marry art and prose to promote a message of kindness and inclusion, and anyone can submit. To mark the organization's 20th anniversary, the exhibit will also travel to North Port and Bradenton this year.
Del Taco Has Opened in Bradenton and Sparked a War of Words With a Nearby Taco Bell
The California-based fast food chain Del Taco recently opened a location on Manatee Avenue in Bradenton, and, in doing so, kicked off a war of words. A nearby Taco Bell updated its marquee to read, "SHES A 10 BUT EATS DELTACO." Del Taco clapped back with, "SHE MUST LIKE BETTER TACOS." Let the battle begin.
