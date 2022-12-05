Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
Related
High School Sports: Northern Bedford defeats Southern Fulton
Northern Bedford defeated Southern Fulton 58-49 Thursday night in an Inter-County Conference game. The Indians (1-2, 0-2 ICC) battled back after an early deficit, but came up short. Andrea Elder had 10 points. Sandra Stotler and Emma Wilson finished with 9 points each. Kamryn Pittman finished with 7 points. Ashlynn...
Margaret “Margie” Ellen Bowers 1927~2022
Margaret “Margie” Ellen Bowers, age 95, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 at The Shook Home in Chambersburg. She was born April 15, 1927 in Shippensburg, PA, as the daughter of the late Morris Hinkle and Hattie Elizabeth (Foltz) McCune. Margaret graduated in the...
Patricia Worthington Mason 1938~2022
Patricia Worthington Mason, 84, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 24, 1938, in Pawtucket, RI, a daughter of the late Howard and Margaret (Nickson) Worthington. Pat graduated from West Pawtucket High School and from Bryant...
LaunchUX Adds Molly Raser, Branding and Design Specialist to Team
A digital presence is becoming increasingly important for business owners. With a variety of businesses online, standing out and distinguishing your business can be challenging. Since 2017, LaunchUX has helped various businesses improve their online sales and lead generation with web development and search optimization. Several months ago, LaunchUX added...
Joshua Alan “Josh” Hess 1995~2022
Joshua Alan “Josh” Hess, age 27, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Joshua was born on January 6, 1995, in Chambersburg, PA, the son of Harold Carl Hess Jr. and Brandy Nicole Fries. Josh worked for various construction companies in the area, and trimmed...
Amanda L Medeiros obituary 1947~2022
Mrs. Amanda L Medeiros (Bobo), 75, of Zullinger, PA, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 2, 1947 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Seymour Jackson “S.J.” Bobo and Kathleen (Kuykendall) Bobo Arentz. Amanda attended Hagerstown Junior College and later...
Max O Shoemaker obituary 1940~2022
Max O Shoemaker, 82, of Chambersburg, passed away from natural causes on Thursday, December 8, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born on May 23, 1940 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Robert and Louise (Wever) Shoemaker. Max grew up in Chambersburg and graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior...
Wilma Eloise Wehrle-Irvin 1930~2022
Wilma Eloise Wehrle-Irvin (Matthews), 92, of Quincy Village, Waynesboro, PA, passed away December 8, 2022. She was born June 25, 1930 in Parksley, VA to the late Paul Strayer Matthews and Maude (Lewis) Matthews. She was immersed in the Christian Community that would be a lifelong support from an early...
Carole L Gelsinger obituary 1942~2022
Carole L Gelsinger, 80, of Greencastle, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday morning December 9, 2022 at her home. Born October 31, 1942 in Greencastle, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Madalyn Gilbert Walck. As a teenager she worked at the Cubby Hole on the square in...
Jay E Lightfoot obituary 1933~2022
Jay E Lightfoot, 89, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 8, 2022 at Waynessboro Hospital. He was born on March 7, 1933 in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania to Charles and Mary (Henry) Lightfoot. Jay was a barber for over fifty years in Chambersburg. He liked horses, motorcycles, and attending political meetings in...
Martha Rae Kirby obituary 1955~2022
Martha Rae Kirby, 67, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 26, 1955, in Shippensburg, a daughter of Mary “Susie” (Helm) Suders and the late Chester Bruce Suders. She married Kelly Kirby, Jr., in 1971.
Jesus Manuel Gonzalez-Rodriguez 1948~2022
Jesus Manuel Gonzalez-Rodriguez, age 74, of Shippensburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on May 1, 1948 in Carolina, Puerto Rico, as the son of the late Jesus Gonzalez-Rohena and Ignacia Rodriguez Del Valle. Jesus was a member of Mt. Rock Church in...
Lena June Cramer obituary 1933~2022
Lena June Cramer, 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at home. She was born June 29, 1933 in Willow Hill, Franklin County, PA. Lena was a daughter of the late John A. and Sarah E. Wilson Beidel. She was a longtime member of the Shippensburg Church of...
Jeffrey L Cook obituary 1953~2022
Jeffrey L Cook, 69, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 30, 1953 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Charles William Cook, Sr. and Anna Margaret Cordell Cook. Jeff served honorably with the US Navy during the Vietnam War....
Janet M Keener obituary 1936~2022
Janet M Keener, age 85, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Menno Haven Retirement Center. Born in Shippensburg, PA on December 15, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Alice Frey Horst. Mrs. Keener was a homemaker during her working years....
Charles William “Bill” Lynch 1948~2022
Charles William “Bill” Lynch, Sr., 74, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday morning, December 4, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 30, 1948 in Shippensburg, he was a son of the late Elmer Cleveland and Bessie Elizabeth Helm Lynch. Mr. Lynch retired from the former E.E. Mills...
Phillip Metro Dorosh obituary 1938~2022
Phillip Metro Dorosh, 83, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Monday, December 5, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on December 6, 1938, in Carlisle, a son of the late Metro Phillip and Neoma L. (Zeigler) Dorosh. Phillip was a United States Air Force veteran,...
Louis Eugene Pourron obituary 1928~2022
Louis Eugene Pourron, Jr., age 93, of Shippensburg, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Celebration Villa Living Facility in Shippensburg. Louis was born on December 14, 1928 in Johnstown, PA, as the son of the late Louis E. Pourron, Sr. and Idella L. (Korman) Pourron. Louis is survived...
Roberta M “Bobbie” Weagly 1940~2022
Roberta M “Bobbie” Weagly, 82, Gettysburg, PA passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at The Gardens at Gettysburg, PA. She was born November 11, 1940 in Verona, PA the daughter of the late James and Mae Farrell Bourne. Bobbie is survived by her husband, Richard D. Weagly. Roberta...
Donald Lee “Don” Keiter obituary 1946~2022
Donald Lee “Don” Keiter, 76, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 26, 1946 in Carlisle, a son of the late Donald F. and Marie E. (Rhoades) Keiter. Don was a 1966 graduate of the Big...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0