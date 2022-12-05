Max O Shoemaker, 82, of Chambersburg, passed away from natural causes on Thursday, December 8, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born on May 23, 1940 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Robert and Louise (Wever) Shoemaker. Max grew up in Chambersburg and graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior...

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO