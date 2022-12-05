ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patricia Worthington Mason 1938~2022

Patricia Worthington Mason, 84, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 24, 1938, in Pawtucket, RI, a daughter of the late Howard and Margaret (Nickson) Worthington. Pat graduated from West Pawtucket High School and from Bryant...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Amanda L Medeiros obituary 1947~2022

Mrs. Amanda L Medeiros (Bobo), 75, of Zullinger, PA, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 2, 1947 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Seymour Jackson “S.J.” Bobo and Kathleen (Kuykendall) Bobo Arentz. Amanda attended Hagerstown Junior College and later...
ZULLINGER, PA
Max O Shoemaker obituary 1940~2022

Max O Shoemaker, 82, of Chambersburg, passed away from natural causes on Thursday, December 8, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born on May 23, 1940 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Robert and Louise (Wever) Shoemaker. Max grew up in Chambersburg and graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Wilma Eloise Wehrle-Irvin 1930~2022

Wilma Eloise Wehrle-Irvin (Matthews), 92, of Quincy Village, Waynesboro, PA, passed away December 8, 2022. She was born June 25, 1930 in Parksley, VA to the late Paul Strayer Matthews and Maude (Lewis) Matthews. She was immersed in the Christian Community that would be a lifelong support from an early...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Jay E Lightfoot obituary 1933~2022

Jay E Lightfoot, 89, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 8, 2022 at Waynessboro Hospital. He was born on March 7, 1933 in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania to Charles and Mary (Henry) Lightfoot. Jay was a barber for over fifty years in Chambersburg. He liked horses, motorcycles, and attending political meetings in...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Martha Rae Kirby obituary 1955~2022

Martha Rae Kirby, 67, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 26, 1955, in Shippensburg, a daughter of Mary “Susie” (Helm) Suders and the late Chester Bruce Suders. She married Kelly Kirby, Jr., in 1971.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Jeffrey L Cook obituary 1953~2022

Jeffrey L Cook, 69, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 30, 1953 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Charles William Cook, Sr. and Anna Margaret Cordell Cook. Jeff served honorably with the US Navy during the Vietnam War....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Janet M Keener obituary 1936~2022

Janet M Keener, age 85, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Menno Haven Retirement Center. Born in Shippensburg, PA on December 15, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Alice Frey Horst. Mrs. Keener was a homemaker during her working years....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Phillip Metro Dorosh obituary 1938~2022

Phillip Metro Dorosh, 83, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Monday, December 5, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on December 6, 1938, in Carlisle, a son of the late Metro Phillip and Neoma L. (Zeigler) Dorosh. Phillip was a United States Air Force veteran,...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Louis Eugene Pourron obituary 1928~2022

Louis Eugene Pourron, Jr., age 93, of Shippensburg, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Celebration Villa Living Facility in Shippensburg. Louis was born on December 14, 1928 in Johnstown, PA, as the son of the late Louis E. Pourron, Sr. and Idella L. (Korman) Pourron. Louis is survived...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Roberta M “Bobbie” Weagly 1940~2022

Roberta M “Bobbie” Weagly, 82, Gettysburg, PA passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at The Gardens at Gettysburg, PA. She was born November 11, 1940 in Verona, PA the daughter of the late James and Mae Farrell Bourne. Bobbie is survived by her husband, Richard D. Weagly. Roberta...
GETTYSBURG, PA
