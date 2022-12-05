Read full article on original website
thereflector.com
Battle Ground budget benefits from fire district annexation
The proposed 2023 budget for the city of Battle Ground will see a healthy increase from this year in part due to freeing up levy funds. On Dec. 5, the Battle Ground City Council was scheduled to approve the final reading of next year’s budget, which totals roughly $69.3 million in expenses for all funds. The city’s general operating fund is budgeted at about $22.2 million, up from the $18.4 million that was budgeted for 2022.
Hardesty pushes back on affordable housing funding
A slate of affordable housing projects was approved by Portland City Council on Wednesday, but one commissioner took issue with how one of the projects would get funded.
thereflector.com
Ridgefield City Council approves annexations off Carty Road
The Ridgefield City Council approved the annexation of about 54 acres near Carty Road as a pared down version of a prior plan five times the size. During its Dec. 1 meeting, the council voted unanimously to approve the annexations which include properties along Mueller Road to the north and one on Carty Road to the south.
thereflector.com
General election certified by Clark County
The votes for the 2022 general election are all counted in Clark County with Congressional candidate Joe Kent saying he will file for a recount in his race. On Nov. 29, the Clark County Canvassing Board certified November’s election results. For most of the results, leads established in the first count of votes following the 8 p.m. deadline on Nov. 8 held.
WWEEK
Plans for an Oft-Delayed Drinking Water Pipeline Under the Willamette Have Quietly Changed
The Portland Water Bureau has worked for 12 years to add a new pipeline to carry drinking water to the westside when the inevitable Cascadia earthquake disables the ancient water lines that currently supply that side of the city. The budget has ballooned. Bureau officials won’t say what it is, and a project that was supposed to be finished in 2022 will instead return to the Portland City Council in 2023 with a new price tag and a new plan.
WWEEK
City Workers Will Be Required in the Office 20 Hours a Week, per Email Sent to Workers
According to an email sent to city of Portland employees this morning, the city will require employees to work from their offices at least 20 hours per week as it enters the next phase of its return-to-work policy. “We have it from reputable management sources that you will be expected...
thereflector.com
Applicants sought for solid waste commission
The Clark County Council is seeking applicants for a volunteer position on the county’s Solid Waste Advisory Commission. The position represents the agricultural community within Clark County and the applicant must own or be employed in the agricultural industry in the county, a release from the county stated. The...
Here's what ODOT has in mind for low-income commuters once tolling starts
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the past several weeks, we've done some reporting on the Oregon Department of Transportation's plan to introduce tolling on I-5 and I-205 in the Portland metro area. As a result, we've gotten repeated questions about how low-income commuters are supposed to be able to afford the extra financial hit.
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Expansive ‘open carry’ laws are a worrisome trend
A recent New York Times article addressed the growing presence of armed protesters in public spaces, including those seen targeting gay pride events, abortion and racial justice rallies, election sites, and local libraries. Data cited by the article confirm that most of these incidents take place where Republicans have worked...
Portland housing board recommended tenant harassment ordinance; months later, activists say it’s stalled
Months after a city rental housing advisory board recommended Portland pursue anti-harassment protections for tenants, a renters rights group says it’s stalled in city Commissioner Dan Ryan’s office. The Portland Rental Services Commission’s proposed rules would ban landlords from making verbal or physical threats to tenants, asking or...
iheart.com
Portland Council Approves R99 Fuel Standard
Under leadership from Commissioner Carmen Rubio, today Portland City Council passed a new policy to reduce carbon emissions from Portland’s transportation sector. The policy focuses on diesel fuel, phasing in requirements for cleaner, renewable fuels, with the goal of achieving 99% renewable blend of all diesel fuel sales in Portland by 2030. Under this bold policy, Portland will have the nation’s most aggressive renewable fuel requirements, continuing its legacy of leadership in climate justice.
‘These are survival tools': Documents show Multnomah County used taxpayer dollars to purchase 22,700 tents for homeless people
PORTLAND, Ore. — A long line of tents covered the sidewalk on Northwest Davis Street in Portland’s Old Town. One homeless man who just moved to Portland from Arkansas was there setting up a bright orange tent Wednesday morning. He was getting help from the homeless man who lives under a brown tarp right next to him.
wa.gov
DNR Buys Cowlitz County Fire Station, Improving Wildland Firefighting Capacity
Addition of Longview-area facility will support quicker response times and increased staffing, improving public safety. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is purchasing a former Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue fire station outside Longview to better support wildland firefighting capacity in southwest Washington. The Board of Natural Resources approved...
An anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy
Shortly after this year’s midterm elections, an anti-government group in Oregon called Timber Unity posted a call to action on Facebook. It asked its followers to “bombard” Portland City Council members during an upcoming hearing over a proposed change to a motor vehicles fuel code. The changes in the code would reduce dependence on nonrenewable […] The post An anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
thereflector.com
Overlook Park illuminated during Ridgefield tree lighting
Ridgefield’s full day of festivities celebrating the holiday season hit downtown Saturday, Dec. 3 as part of the city’s annual “Hometown Celebration.”. At 9 a.m., the ugly Christmas sweater 5K and 10K run kicked off around downtown. Starting that morning, both Overlook Park and the Ridgefield Administrative and Civic Center (The RACC) served as hubs for a day filled with events.
theashlandchronicle.com
Hospitals React to Governor’s Executive Order
We welcome Governor Brown’s executive order, which will give hospitals the staffing flexibility and labor resources they need to address a crippling surge of patients with respiratory illness. But the reality is Oregon hospitals need the ability to adjust their staffing all of the time, not just during a surge that has intensified our capacity crisis. We have critically ill children in adult units and boarding in Emergency Departments who should be in pediatric intensive care units in Portland, but there are few available beds. We’ve been saying it for more than two years: our system is failing. The unfortunate position we find ourselves in today could have been prevented, and it wasn’t.
How are people supposed to commute around Portland when the I-5 and I-205 tolls arrive?
PORTLAND, Ore. — In November, we took a look at what you can expect from tolling programs that are currently under development by the Oregon Department of Transportation for parts of I-5 and I-205. There are a couple of reasons for those tolls, they said: to pay for needed road and bridge improvements and to reduce congestion by charging higher rates during peak hours.
thereflector.com
Clark County’s recent COVID-19 case rate increases
COVID-19 activity in Clark County experienced an increase in the latest data released following Thanksgiving. Clark County Public Health’s Dec. 1 report included 74.5 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over seven days, up from the 47.9 per 100,000 reported Nov. 17. The rate has increased from a recent low of 43.1 per 100,000 reported five weeks prior.
WWEEK
City Attorneys Propose a Novel Way to Absolve Portland of Financial Responsibility for Police Brutality
For years, the Portland Police Bureau has used a controversial crowd control weapon to disperse protesters. It’s a flash-bang grenade, designed to explode safely, and loudly, over people’s heads. Instead, the rounds frequently explode on or near protesters—causing debilitating injuries. Last week, the bureau agreed to settle...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s Court Battle With the Police Union
Last week, WW reported on the latest developments in City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s $5 million lawsuit against the Portland Police Association, in which she alleges that the former police union president leaked a false report about her in retaliation for her criticism of officers (“Zero Sum Game,” Nov. 23). Both sides in the case have been ordered by a Multnomah County circuit judge to produce discovery material for the other. Hardesty successfully sought PPA communications regarding her, as well as internal messages about the murder of George Floyd. (PPA attorneys tried to argue those communications were protected by union-member privilege.) Hardesty must produce any records after 2019 related to gambling activities, as union attorneys try to argue she’s in financial distress and seeking a payday. It’s possible some or none of the material will become public. Here’s what our readers had to say:
