Klobuchar co-sponsors bipartisan resolution marking November as national adoption month

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Roy Blunt (R-MO), Senate co-chairs of the bicameral Congressional Coalition on Adoption introduced a bipartisan resolution marking November as National Adoption Month and November 19 as National Adoption Day. This is the eighth consecutive year that Klobuchar and Blunt have led legislation to honor National Adoption Month and National Adoption Day.

“National Adoption Month is an opportunity to honor the dedication and commitment of adoptive families who open their hearts and homes to children,” Klobuchar said. “As co-chair of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption, Senator Blunt and I have worked with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to improve the adoption process for families and children across our country. I’ll keep pushing to increase awareness of adoption and help provide every child with the loving, permanent home they deserve.”

“Every child deserves a loving family and a happy childhood,” Blunt said. “As an adoptive parent, I know opening your home to a child in need is one of the most rewarding things you can do. During my time in Congress, I’ve been proud to advocate for legislation to make it easier for more children to find safe and caring homes and ensure adoptive families have the support they need. I hope that bringing awareness to National Adoption Month will encourage more families to consider growing their families through adoption.”

According to the press release regarding this resolution, Klobuchar and Blunt stated that they "have long led efforts to give every child a permanent home and improve the adoption process."

In June 2021, provisions of Klobuchar and Blunt’s legislation to protect adopted children from unregulated custody transfers passed the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. In May 2021, Klobuchar and Blunt introduced the Intercountry Adoption Advisory Committee Act to improve the intercountry adoption process. That same month, the senators led a bipartisan letter calling on the Biden administration to engage in efforts to resume intercountry adoptions with China, which have paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2020, Klobuchar and Blunt’s legislation to provide updated and timely information to assist American families trying to adopt internationally passed the Senate.

Part of the resolution reads, "Expressing support for the goals of National Adoption Day and National Adoption Month by promoting national awareness of adoption and the children awaiting families, celebrating children and families involved in adoption, and encouraging the people of the United States to secure safety, permanency, and well-being for all children."