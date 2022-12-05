Read full article on original website
Cheryl Crawford Johnson
6d ago
raven is a gold digger..and bear just doesn't have the mindset to figure out her games
Reply(1)
9
Related
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People': Ami Brown Slams Lawsuit Filed Against Late Husband Billy
Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown has publicly slammed a lawsuit filed against her late husband Billy. According to The Sun, in early 2021, investor Robert Maughon filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Billy's estate, as well as Alaskan Wilderness Family Productions, the late star's business. Maughon claims that the late Brown family patriarch failed to pay him profits made by Alaskan Bush People. In a response to the lawsuit, Billy's estate — run by Ami — issued legal paperwork disputing the claims.
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People': Noah Brown Shares Somber Tribute to Late Dad Billy
Billy Brown, the patriarch of the Alaskan Bush People family, would have celebrated his 70th birthday on Dec. 3. His son Noah Brown, 30, marked the somber occasion with his first Instagram post in over two weeks. Billy died on Feb. 7, 2021, at age 68 after suffering a seizure.
‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler Is Permanently Moving to Arizona by 2023
Caryn Chandler is allegedly moving away from Roloff Farms and heading to Arizona full-time. Here's what's going on with the 'Little People, Big World' star.
ETOnline.com
Hailey Bieber Shares Photo of Her Stomach With Cyst the Size of an Apple on Her Ovary: 'Not a Baby'
Hailey Bieber is opening up about a new health struggle. The 26-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to post a mirror selfie in which she lifted up her shirt to show off her bare stomach. "I have a cyst on my ovary...
Casey Anthony’s Dad George Looks Somber in 1st Photos After She Accused Him of Daughter Caylee’s Death
Casey Anthony‘s father George Anthony has been photographed for the first time since she accused him of of sexual abuse and causing the 2008 death of her daughter, Caylee, in an episode of her new Peacock docuseries. George was seen working on a wood bench inside his garage on...
‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler and Chris Marek Have This Glaring Similarity
Amy Roloff's husband and Matt Roloff's girlfriend have a major similarity. Here's what some 'Little People, Big World' fans may have noticed.
Popculture
'Duck Dynasty' Family Mourns 'Tragic' Loss
Duck Dynasty stars Missy and Jase Robertson shared heartbreaking news with their fans on Instagram early last month. Dr. David Genecov, who helped their daughter Mia Robertson, died in a car accident. Genecov was a renowned pediatric surgeon who changed Mia's life by correcting her cleft lip and palate. "Dr....
iheart.com
Dolly Parton Confirms Rumor that she's got a SECRET in a Dollywood Vault
Dolly Parton confirmed a bunch of rumors. 1- YES , she has a Christmas tree in every room of her house and she dresses up as Santa and comes down her personal elevator decorated as a chimney to deliver presents to all the children in her family!. 2- YES, Dolly...
Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions
Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
The Hollywood Gossip
Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!
Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
The Hollywood Gossip
Where Does Janelle Brown Live Now that She's Left Kody?
The upheaval in the Sister Wives world continues. Earlier this month, we heard that Janelle Brown has left Kody. This wasn’t anonymous gossip, but came from the family itself. But where, exactly, is she living?. Is Janelle still in her fifth wheel trailer?. For a couple of reasons, Janelle...
Country music star Alan Jackson stays silent on bizarre rumor he had died after sharing cryptic post
COUNTRY music superstar Alan Jackson has seemingly brushed off the bizarre rumors about his death, insisting he's still living that "honky-tonk dream". Jackson has been at the center of a death hoax after the website FNEWS2 featured a framed picture of the It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere singer with “RIP” written next to it.
Todd Chrisley’s Daughter Lindsie Chrisley Has a Large Net Worth After Leaving ‘Chrisley Knows Best’
Lindsie Chrisley amassed a hefty net worth, despite leaving father Todd Chrisley’s reality show Chrisley Knows Best after season 5. Keep reading to find out how the blogger and podcast host makes money. What Is Lindsay Chrisley’s...
iheart.com
Casey Anthony Says Her Dad Killed Caylee In First On-Camera Interview
Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new three-party limited series, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies on Peacock. Anthony's two-year-old daughter Caylee disappeared in 2008 and was found dead two weeks later in a wooded area near her home. Anthony was charged with killing Caylee...
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Veronica Rodriguez’s Weight Loss Transformation: Photos of Her Fitness Journey
90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez is rocking a slim figure, and fans have noticed! The Cuban beauty recently modeled a sports bra in a social media post, and followers are wondering what the TLC alum’s workout routine is. “Mostly from being able to walk again,” the Florida...
'90 Day' : Debbie's Doubts About Canada Grow as Colt's Wife Says She 'Gained a Son' Without His Mom Around
Debbie Johnson has been happily living life in Canada with boyfriend Tony — but she still has some reservations about staying. During Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all special, Debbie confirmed she's still gladly living in The Great White North. But concerns about her Visa are on the horizon, as well as her own emotions regarding most of her life at home being in storage.
I had no idea I was critically ill until my husband spotted a tiny sign while we were in bed on our wedding anniversary
A MUM had no idea she was critically ill until her husband spotted a tiny sign while they were in bed on their wedding anniversary. Catherine Fahey, 34, is "lucky to be alive" after husband Kyle noticed the left side of her face started to droop. The fitness enthusiast was...
'Yellowstone' Fans Notice Very Specific Error in Latest Episode
Yellowstone season 5 is currently airing on Paramount Network, and fans of the show are always on the lookout for easter eggs or errors. In the latest episode, one eagle-eyed fan made an accurate observation about a minute mistake in the show. The episode flashes back to a scene featuring...
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Filmed Physically Abusing Michael: Why Did 90 Day Fiance Conceal the Footage?
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers were relieved to see Michael Ilesanmi consider leaving Angela Deem. It’s not just that she’s a bad person. Viewers have witnessed her emotionally and verbally abuse him. On this season, and in years past. But, as many had suspected, Angela’s abuse...
A mother called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after looking at him
A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat"Photo byirishmirror. A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after seeing him for the first time. The condition of the baby was so unusual that his own mother thought he looked like a "piece of uncooked meat".
Outsider.com
603K+
Followers
68K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 17