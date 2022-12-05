ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEICAA welcomes Joe Borich as its new chief executive officer

By Stephanie Bachman-West For the Journal
 6 days ago

POCATELLO — The non-profit organization behind programs such as Meals on Wheels and Socks for Seniors has recently welcomed its new CEO, Joe Borich, to its team.

Borich, who joined the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency on November 28, has held many leadership roles including being a part of the coaching staff for the Idaho State University 2002 Big Sky Championship Football team and working as director of several departments at Tiffin University and the University of Findlay. He managed several financial budgets and was involved with Tiffin University’s Strategic Plan.

“After conducting a national search for the CEO position and interviewing several very qualified candidates, we are pleased that Joe has accepted the responsibilities involved with being the Chief Executive of SEICAA,” said Kathy Anderson, SEICAA Board Chair.

Borich and his family have lived in and out of Pocatello over the years but returned in 2017 when he became ISU’s Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs. While there, he managed to implement the “Everything Matters” campaign which raised over $100,000 that went towards a new weight room and equipment for athletes.

For the past three years, he has worked at Courtesy Ford for the Phil Meador Auto Group running its service department until he was selected to spearhead SEICAA.

“Coming into an organization like SEICAA, which has been successful and has done such amazing things in the community, I’m excited to lead the organization and inspire and put together a strategic plan to continue to have the success they’ve had over the years,” he said.

Borich explained that his goals are centered on continuing SEICAA’s great work and amplifying and finding new ways to impact the community.

“When you’ve got a great organization like SEICCA … to be able to lead those people and lead the organization and continue to have a positive impact on the community, that is something special,” he said.

