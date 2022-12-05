ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Bike build for local students hosted at Oskar Blues Brewery

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit organization, Oskar Blues employees and volunteers are all coming together to put some bikes together for students at Brevard Elementary School. The nonprofit Can'd Aid and Oskar Blues have partnered for the bike build. Building the bikes is happening Sunday, Dec.11 from 4:30...
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville Art Museum drops admission fees for a special occasion

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Art Museum dropped their admission on Saturday for a "Free Community Day!" Locals and tourists also got a chance to see the museum's newest exhibit called "Exhibition Rebel / Re-belle." There were art demonstrations and a few local organizations on site educating the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A teenager is dead and three other people are injured after a head-on crash in Fletcher Thursday afternoon. Troopers say a Dodge Dakota traveled over the center lane on Terry's Gap Road, hitting a Ford Ranger. Madison Crawford, 17, a passenger in the Ranger, was...
FLETCHER, NC
WLOS.com

Three hospitalized with critical injuries after Sweeten Creek Road head-on collision

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on collision happened on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning, Dec. 11. An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) reports both directions of US-25 ALT (Sweeten Creek Road) were closed off in Arden, near Weston Road, around 10:19 a.m. due to a crash. NCDOT reported the road reopened around 2:16 p.m.
ARDEN, NC
WLOS.com

Matthews mayor pro tem hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A commissioner from out of town was hospitalized after being in a multi-vehicle crash in Western North Carolina on Friday. A release from the office of Matthews Mayor Pro-Tem Ken McCool said the commissioner and two of his friends were in "a multi-car pile-up on I-26 near Asheville, NC" on Dec. 9. The location on the release stated Hendersonville.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony hit and run

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has been taken into custody after being charged with a felony. A release from the sheriff's office says Buncombe County Detention Officer Will Martin was taken into custody on Friday night, Dec. 9, by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on a Felony Hit and Run charge.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Teens sought after running away from Rutherford Co. social services custody, deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Deputies are looking for two teens they say ran away while in Rutherford County Department of Social Services custody. The sheriff's office says Gracie Mull and Abagail Cantrell, both 17, were in social services custody at around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 when they ran away together. They were last seen around 2 a.m. near the Denny's in Spindale.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy