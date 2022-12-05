ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Comments / 4

Ley
6d ago

I used to go to Lucky Strike all the time for breakfast, but once it was sold(before the shutdown), prices changed, the good deals the former owner had, changed and way the food was cooked so, I stopped going. Things should have been kept the same (even if prices had to be raised somewhat) I would had continued going…..

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Fire crews in Springfield respond to accident near exit 2 on I-91

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to exit 2 on I-91 North Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to Springfield Fire, one person was extricated from their vehicle and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash has not...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 11, 2022 edition

Diane Savioli-Chase, trustee, and Aurora Assets Trust, trustee of, to Jon Bottoni, Jennifer Bottoni, Jennifer M. Bottoni and Jon W. Bottoni Jr., 196 North St., $285,000. Gary F. Geiger, Robert E. Geiger Jr., Steven E. Geiger, Cynthia J. Carver, Joyce F. Geiger, Cynthia J. Geiger and Cynthia J. Petrowski to Richard Kana and Donna Kana, 32 Brookline Ave., $249,900.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

U.S. Attorney Comments on Investigation of Worcester PD

BOSTON - Rachael Rollins, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, offered brief comments on the federal investigation of the Worcester Police Department during an appearance on the GBH's "Greater 1Boston" on Thursday. During the interview, Rollins said the Worcester Police Department was under review prior to her confirmation...
WORCESTER, MA
franklincountynow.com

First Snow Of Season Brings Accidents, Road Closures

(Franklin County, MA) The first snow of the season has brought in multiple reports of cars off the road, road closures, and accidents. Multiple vehicles were reported off Gulf Road in Northfield and it has since been closed according to the Northfield Police Department. There was also a report of...
NORTHFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Southington Police Warn of Recent Unemployment Scam

Southington police are warning residents about a recent scam involving unemployment. Officers said they have been responding to an influx of these fraudulent incidents. According to police, residents have been getting notifications through the mail that a request for unemployment benefits have been filed in their name. Investigators said they...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WSBS

MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Must-Visit Christmas Towns List

We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. And as we get ever so closer to Christmas, there are definitely some towns that can dress themselves up as some of the most beautiful Christmas towns you could be in. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Must-Visit Christmas Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
franklincountynow.com

Section Of North Main Road Closed In Orange

(Orange, MA) Orange Fire Department has reported that the 720 area of North Main Street in Orange is closed. A car crashed into a pole resulting in wires down at the north end of the Oxbow entrance. More details to come.
ORANGE, MA
WSBS

This Berkshire Village Will Truly Get You Into The X-Mas Spirit

With the holidays right around the corner, visitors in the beautiful Berkshires are considering a major getaway from the urban grind as they are craving a slice of Christmas Americana and there is one location in our backyard that fits the bill. Tyringham (pronounced Tee-ring-ham) has been deemed one of...
TYRINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy