Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Rutland man sleeping in tent on town common to raise money for homeless veterans
RUTLAND, Mass. - Along Main Street in Rutland this week, you'll notice a big green tent on the town’s common. It's Neil Viner's, and he's looking to send a message about what he describes as an epidemic of homeless veterans. "It hits home and people are taking note," Viner...
spectrumnews1.com
Homelessness in Worcester an issue heading into winter
WORCESTER, Mass. - It’s the busiest time of year for Melissa Recore and her colleagues at UMass Memorial Health's Homeless Outreach and Advocacy Project. Programs like UMass Memorial Health's Homeless Outreach and Advocacy Project are seeing a large influx of homeless people in Worcester this year. Inflation, rising costs...
spectrumnews1.com
8 places for holiday fun in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Nothing warms up the holiday spirit quite like piling into a car with a hot thermos full of hot chocolate and taking in the magical twinkle of Christmas lights!. There are plenty of light shows and festivals across the state. A short drive away, Charlestown, Ind., hosts...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin receives nearly $15 million in JUUL settlement
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin received more than $14.7 million in an agreement with JUUL Labs, resolving a two-year investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Thursday announced Wisconsin and 32 other states and territories finalized the $435 million agreement with...
spectrumnews1.com
Proposed charter school in Worcester draws frustration from City Hall
WORCESTER, Mass. - A proposal to open up a new charter school in Worcester is facing backlash over concerns it would strip funding away from Worcester Public Schools. Plans are moving along for a new charter school in Worcester. Opponents of the school say it will take money away from...
spectrumnews1.com
Union Station project halfway complete as MassDOT eyes cross-state rail travel
WORCESTER, Mass. - Renovations to Union Station are now halfway done, and plans are starting to emerge for expanded rail service to and from Worcester. Renovations to Worcester's Union Station are now halfway completed. Additions will include a new center platform, infrastructure upgrades, a pedestrian bridge and more. Last week,...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio deer gun hunting week numbers released
OHIO — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reported hunters harvested 71,932 white-tailed deer during the 2022 gun week. The week ended Sunday, Dec. 4. Gun season re-opens for the weekend of Dec. 17-18. During the past three years, hunters checked an average of 68,534 deer. In 2021, the...
spectrumnews1.com
AG Kaul warns of scam targeting Wisconsin seniors
MILWAUKEE — Over the past few weeks alone, the Department of Justice reports that seniors across Wisconsin have now lost more than $100,000 collectively to a new scam that’s been sweeping the state. “Law enforcement in Wisconsin has received several reports about these scams now,” Wisconsin Attorney General...
spectrumnews1.com
State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. “Through my staff’s diligent effort, we were able to return this record amount and return money to the rightful owners,” Ball said. Ball, a Republican and eastern...
spectrumnews1.com
How to steer clear of RSV, COVID and the flu in Wisconsin right now
MILWAUKEE — As health care systems across the state have been dealing with the recent spike in patients suffering from RSV, COVID-19 and influenza, any progress against one virus appears to get wiped out by an uptick in another. “It seems potentially that RSV has peaked and now the...
spectrumnews1.com
State judge places hold on Oregon's gun law, state to appeal
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon’s tough new voter-approved gun law on hold late Tuesday, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The ruling by...
spectrumnews1.com
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is The Associated Press college football player of the year
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is The Associated Press college football player of the year. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
Holy Cross preparing for South Dakota St. in FCS quarterfinals
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Holy Cross football team is in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs for the first time since 1983, but don't think the Crusaders are satisfied. The mantra of the team is "we didn't come this far just to come this far." Holy Cross is taking on the top-seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits on the road Saturday. The Crusaders are going there with a purpose, and that's to win. Kickoff is at noon on ESPN.
Comments / 0