WORCESTER, Mass. - The Holy Cross football team is in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs for the first time since 1983, but don't think the Crusaders are satisfied. The mantra of the team is "we didn't come this far just to come this far." Holy Cross is taking on the top-seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits on the road Saturday. The Crusaders are going there with a purpose, and that's to win. Kickoff is at noon on ESPN.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO