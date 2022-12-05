Read full article on original website
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
West Columbia road closures ahead of Greater CWC Chamber Parade of Lights
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ahead of the annual Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce Parade of Lights, West Columbia released a list of roads that will be closed during the event. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 4:45 PM. Intersection of Highway 1 and 12thStreet. Intersection of Jarvis Klapman Boulevard...
WIS-TV
Local business gives back to the community this holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local eco-friendly junk removal company, Junk King Columbia has launched a HAULidays Toy Drive in partnership with the local Boys & Girls Club of America. The purpose of the toy drive is to help bring smiles to the community this holiday season. Donation bins locations:
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Holi-date improv show with WOW Productions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a date night idea that is unique and interactive, WOW Performing Arts Center will be hosting a “Holi-Date” night improv show with skits, improv comedy, music, and more. Proceeds from this two-day show will benefit Roy Brasley Foundation’s “The...
Prosperity Christmas Parade draws a crowd
PROSPERITY — The Town of Prosperity Christmas Parade was held on Sunday and the following are the 2022 winners: • Best
WIS-TV
Soda City Spotlight: Chicken and Waffles with Ken Walker
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is a way WIS highlights all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard. Today WIS checked in with local vlogger and influencer, Ken Walker who shared his top spots for Chicken and Waffles. Top spots:. Poogan’s Southern Kitchen...
WIS-TV
Mobile food market opens in Summerton: ‘This is a godsend’
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) — A weekly resource combatting food insecurities landed in Orangeburg County on Sunday. Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store held a grand opening for its second mobile market which plans to operate on 3 Main St. in Summerton every Thursday. The opening comes 11 days after Uncle...
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Draco
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Draco is a 1-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix-up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Draco has had a tough start to life. He was living on the streets in the cold. A Good Samaritan took Draco in and gave him the TLC he deserved. We do not know how he ended up homeless but thankfully he is safe now.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: A much-deserved retirement after a full career
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, after more than 30 years of faithful service to the music ministry at Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood, Dr. Richard Conant will retire. Before he lays down his baton, we wanted on Soda City Live to take a look back at a career...
WIS-TV
Food Market in Summerton
Food Market in Summerton
WIS-TV
Irmo gun buy back
Irmo gun buy back
WIS-TV
Earthquake felt in Kershaw County Friday evening
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Emergency Management reports an earthquake was felt in Kershaw County early Friday evening. Officials with the United States Geological Survey state a magnitude 1.72 earthquake happened 4.6 miles east of Elgin at 7:48 p.m. on December 9. For more information on the South...
WIS-TV
City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is considering utilizing the former site of the historic Constan Car Wash on Gervais Street to help alleviate flooding issues in Five Points. The city is currently in discussions to purchase the property, according to Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall. The car...
WIS-TV
Columbia man arrested after disturbing students at River Bluff High School
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been arrested after the Lexington Police Department said the man was found on a school campus talking to students about drugs. According to Chief Terrence Green, 23-year-old Dylan Silber was found on campus dressed in a River Bluff High School shirt, had headphones around his neck, and wore a backpack to look like he was a student.
WJBF.com
A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes...
WIS-TV
Early morning Sumter County structure fire is under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County structure fire is being investigated by the Sumter Police and Fire Departments. Officials with both Department report Broad Street in Sumter County is now reopened after fire crews battled with the blaze. The Sumter Fire Department said a call of a reference to...
WIS-TV
Columbia man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reports a man has been charged in connection with trying to cash stolen lottery tickets. Officials said 24-year-old Tyrik Adonte Corley, was arrested on Monday, November 28, for intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets. According to the arrest warrant, on...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Soggy weather and below average temperatures expected as we end the workweek.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Areas of dense fog expected Friday morning and shower in the afternoon. Cooler for the weekend with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday with cloudy skies. Sunday another front will cross the area and increase the chance of rain up to 60%. FIRST ALERT SUMMARY.
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for community leader Vince Ford
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements were announced Friday for Vince Ford. A viewing is scheduled at Leevy’s Funeral Home at 1831 Taylor St in Columbia. It will run on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The funeral is scheduled for Brookland Baptist Church at 1066...
"Highways Or Die-Ways?" Four fatal crashes in Upstate over the weekend
It was another weekend that saw fatal crashes around the Upstate. One of those wrecks happened in Union County and another in Laurens County.
WIS-TV
Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on North Royal Tower Drive this Saturday. The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 officers of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove excess firearms from entering the wrong hands.
