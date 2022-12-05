ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythewood, SC

WIS-TV

Local business gives back to the community this holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local eco-friendly junk removal company, Junk King Columbia has launched a HAULidays Toy Drive in partnership with the local Boys & Girls Club of America. The purpose of the toy drive is to help bring smiles to the community this holiday season. Donation bins locations:
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Holi-date improv show with WOW Productions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a date night idea that is unique and interactive, WOW Performing Arts Center will be hosting a “Holi-Date” night improv show with skits, improv comedy, music, and more. Proceeds from this two-day show will benefit Roy Brasley Foundation’s “The...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Spotlight: Chicken and Waffles with Ken Walker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is a way WIS highlights all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard. Today WIS checked in with local vlogger and influencer, Ken Walker who shared his top spots for Chicken and Waffles. Top spots:. Poogan’s Southern Kitchen...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Mobile food market opens in Summerton: ‘This is a godsend’

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) — A weekly resource combatting food insecurities landed in Orangeburg County on Sunday. Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store held a grand opening for its second mobile market which plans to operate on 3 Main St. in Summerton every Thursday. The opening comes 11 days after Uncle...
SUMMERTON, SC
WIS-TV

Furry Friend Friday - Draco

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Draco is a 1-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix-up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Draco has had a tough start to life. He was living on the streets in the cold. A Good Samaritan took Draco in and gave him the TLC he deserved. We do not know how he ended up homeless but thankfully he is safe now.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: A much-deserved retirement after a full career

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, after more than 30 years of faithful service to the music ministry at Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood, Dr. Richard Conant will retire. Before he lays down his baton, we wanted on Soda City Live to take a look back at a career...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

Food Market in Summerton

SUMMERTON, SC
SUMMERTON, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo gun buy back

IRMO, SC
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Earthquake felt in Kershaw County Friday evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Emergency Management reports an earthquake was felt in Kershaw County early Friday evening. Officials with the United States Geological Survey state a magnitude 1.72 earthquake happened 4.6 miles east of Elgin at 7:48 p.m. on December 9. For more information on the South...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man arrested after disturbing students at River Bluff High School

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been arrested after the Lexington Police Department said the man was found on a school campus talking to students about drugs. According to Chief Terrence Green, 23-year-old Dylan Silber was found on campus dressed in a River Bluff High School shirt, had headphones around his neck, and wore a backpack to look like he was a student.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF.com

A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes...
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Early morning Sumter County structure fire is under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County structure fire is being investigated by the Sumter Police and Fire Departments. Officials with both Department report Broad Street in Sumter County is now reopened after fire crews battled with the blaze. The Sumter Fire Department said a call of a reference to...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reports a man has been charged in connection with trying to cash stolen lottery tickets. Officials said 24-year-old Tyrik Adonte Corley, was arrested on Monday, November 28, for intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets. According to the arrest warrant, on...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Funeral arrangements announced for community leader Vince Ford

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements were announced Friday for Vince Ford. A viewing is scheduled at Leevy’s Funeral Home at 1831 Taylor St in Columbia. It will run on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The funeral is scheduled for Brookland Baptist Church at 1066...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on North Royal Tower Drive this Saturday. The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 officers of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove excess firearms from entering the wrong hands.
IRMO, SC

