New Orleans, LA

D'Gr8 Cornholio
6d ago

So Latoya has been fighting hand over fist to get the consent decree lifted. This report is a small example of why it is in place. And then you have Officer Jeffrey Vappie... the mayor's Boy Toya!!! Nice try Destroya!!!

WDSU

NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Canal St.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Canal Street. A man was shot near Canal and South Rampart streets. Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died. This...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana

A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
KENNER, LA
brproud.com

‘Wanted to kill’: Arrest made in stabbing death of NOPD employee working as Uber driver

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the arrest of the man who confessed to stabbing a woman to death in Harvey. At about 3 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway on a call of a woman, 54-year-old Yolanda Dillion, found suffering from several stab wounds in the parking lot of a hotel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Three teens shot, one killed at Bogalusa birthday party

BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A 15-year-old boy died and two 14-year-olds were wounded after gunfire erupted at a birthday party Friday night, according to police. Bogalusa police said, they were called to the 800 block of Warren St. When they arrived, they found a large group of people gathered for a birthday party. According to […]
BOGALUSA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Charged with Mail Theft and Unlawful Possession of Postal Key Face Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted

Two Louisiana Men Charged with Mail Theft and Unlawful Possession of Postal Key Face Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – Kelan Perry Gennings and Eric Williams have been charged with mail theft and unlawful possession of a postal key in Covington, Louisiana, facing up to five and ten years in prison, respectively.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span

The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman shot dead in N.O. East, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a woman dead in New Orleans East. It happened Wednesday at about 9:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. “NOPD Seventh District officers received a call of shots fired at the location....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot in Algiers, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot early Friday (Dec. 9) morning in an Algiers neighborhood, according to information from NOPD. Police say the victim was found dead in the 1700 block of Hendee. Police say they received a call concerning a shooting around 3:26 a.m. and the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

