Read full article on original website
D'Gr8 Cornholio
6d ago
So Latoya has been fighting hand over fist to get the consent decree lifted. This report is a small example of why it is in place. And then you have Officer Jeffrey Vappie... the mayor's Boy Toya!!! Nice try Destroya!!!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints nominate LB Demario Davis for NFL Man of the YearTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
WDSU
NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Canal St.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Canal Street. A man was shot near Canal and South Rampart streets. Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died. This...
Harvey murder victim is NOPD civilian employee
A strange twist in Thursday’s death of a woman found in a car at a Harvey motel. The victim has been described as a 54-year-old part-time Uber driver who was a full time civilian employee of the New Orleans Police Department.
NOLA.com
Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana
A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
Louisiana men charged with stealing mail from post office
Two Louisiana men have been charged after using a postal key to steal mail from a post office.
NOPD looking for this vehicle, gunman
The New Orleans Police Department is hoping someone will recognize the vehicle and gunman from Thursday’s quadruple-shooting outside a dollar store in Gentilly.
WDSU
New Orleans police employee driving for Uber stabbed to death in Jefferson Parish
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly stabbing of a New Orleans Police Department employee Friday morning. The stabbing happened in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said...
Louisiana crash leaves female pedestrian dead
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Metairie.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's NOPD dilemma: seek help picking new chief, or fight to go it alone
Surrounded by personal controversies and struggling with a dismal approval rating spurred by rising crime, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has a big decision ahead of her that could define her final three years in office. Cantrell must select a successor to retiring Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, who said Tuesday...
NOPD: Person of interest wanted in connection to Plaza Drive shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Dylan Naquin.
WDSU
New Orleans hotel owner accused of conspiring with NOPD officer to file false reports
New details on a federal investigation into a well-known political campaign contributor and owner of a historic hotel show that he may have conspired with a New Orleans Police Department officer to commit fraud. According to court documents, Fouad Zeton was charged in an indictment on Thursday on charges of...
NOLA.com
Woman arrested in Metairie homicide accused of kidnapping, executing girlfriend
A New Orleans woman whose body was discovered lying on the side of a Metairie road Wednesday morning had been kidnapped by her girlfriend and shot in the head, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday. Jakita Johnson, 39, of Marrero, was booked Thursday with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and...
brproud.com
‘Wanted to kill’: Arrest made in stabbing death of NOPD employee working as Uber driver
HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the arrest of the man who confessed to stabbing a woman to death in Harvey. At about 3 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway on a call of a woman, 54-year-old Yolanda Dillion, found suffering from several stab wounds in the parking lot of a hotel.
Rideshare drivers react to fatal stabbing of New Orleans Uber driver
NEW ORLEANS — When you call an Uber, that’s not someone’s company car, that’s their personal car. That driver is taking a leap of faith and trusting that passenger. That’s exactly what Yolanda Dillion did and it cost her her life. Days after the senseless...
Three teens shot, one killed at Bogalusa birthday party
BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A 15-year-old boy died and two 14-year-olds were wounded after gunfire erupted at a birthday party Friday night, according to police. Bogalusa police said, they were called to the 800 block of Warren St. When they arrived, they found a large group of people gathered for a birthday party. According to […]
Early morning shooting in Algiers leaves man dead, NOPD
According to the NOPD, just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to 1700 block of Hendee Street, where a man was found shot to death.
22-Year-Old Louisiana Man Indicted for Assaulting Federal Agent in Slidell, Louisiana
22-Year-Old Louisiana Man Indicted for Assaulting Federal Agent in Slidell, Louisiana. New Orleans, Louisiana – Deandre Cross, 22, was indicted for assaulting a federal agent in Slidell, Louisiana on June 8, 2022, and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on...
Two Louisiana Men Charged with Mail Theft and Unlawful Possession of Postal Key Face Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted
Two Louisiana Men Charged with Mail Theft and Unlawful Possession of Postal Key Face Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – Kelan Perry Gennings and Eric Williams have been charged with mail theft and unlawful possession of a postal key in Covington, Louisiana, facing up to five and ten years in prison, respectively.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
Woman shot dead in N.O. East, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a woman dead in New Orleans East. It happened Wednesday at about 9:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. “NOPD Seventh District officers received a call of shots fired at the location....
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot in Algiers, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot early Friday (Dec. 9) morning in an Algiers neighborhood, according to information from NOPD. Police say the victim was found dead in the 1700 block of Hendee. Police say they received a call concerning a shooting around 3:26 a.m. and the...
Comments / 2