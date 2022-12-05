Read full article on original website
Mental health advocate, cookie shop owner found dead in Cleveland County Jail
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A mental health advocate and local cookie shop owner was found dead in her cell at the Cleveland County Jail. KOCO 5 spoke with friends who said her shocking death isn’t adding up. A memorial has grown for a well-known business owner who was lovingly known as the “Cookie Queen,” who died at the Cleveland County Jail.
Oklahoma teenager sentenced to life in prison for killing 14-year-old in 2021
GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma City metro 16-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for shooting and killing a 14-year-old in 2021. Dasan Clark was ordered to serve at least 35 years in prison for the November 2021 murder of Antwoine Watson Jr. Police said Watson was shot multiple times on East Grand Avenue in Guthrie.
Man sought in connection with Texas murder arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested a suspect in Oklahoma City sought in connection with a Texas homicide. Oklahoma City police officers and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a 30-year-old man for a murder that happened earlier this week in Mesquite, Texas. Authorities said he also had two outstanding warrants – felony possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm – in Oklahoma County.
Oklahoma City police arrest felon accused of making explosive devices
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs following an explosion at a local warehouse. Police said they received several calls on Dec. 2 about loud explosions coming from an area near Southwest 29th Street and Portland Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw large amounts of smoke coming from a field.
Neighbors describe explosions following homemade bomb arrest
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs after an explosion at a local warehouse. Neighbors described some of the explosions they witnessed over the last couple of weeks. "Sounds like almost a shell cannon or something like that going off, and it's...
Person shot in attempted robbery in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot in an attempted robbery in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to a scene in northeast Oklahoma City where a person had been shot in an attempted robbery. Officials said a person fired a gun and shot another person in the head.
Two people taken to hospital after Bricktown shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting in Bricktown around 10 p.m. Saturday. Two people were shot near Oklahoma and Reno avenues, said Oklahoma City police. Both people were transported to a hospital. It was unclear Saturday night what led to the shooting or how severe...
2 people hit, killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes
Two people were hit and killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a scene at Northwest 21st Street and Rockwell Avenue in Bethany, where a person had been hit and killed by a car. KOCO 5 is working on getting more information.
Shuttered Cowboy Ranch owner dies Friday, attorney says
OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of the popular Bricktown bar Cowboy Ranch died Friday morning, according to his attorney. Jeff Rogers, whose bar closed Thursday, died of natural causes, according to attorney Elaine Dowling. Cowboy Ranch's closure added to a list of shuttered restaurants owned by Rogers, including Bricktown's...
Neighbors work to help Oklahoma City family whose home was damaged in fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors are working to help an Oklahoma City family whose home was damaged in a fire. From clothing to a cage for the family pet, people in the community are providing but they said they still need more help. The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to...
Dash camera video show Moore police chase that ends in wreck
MOORE, Okla. — A Moore police chase ended in a wreck after authorities said they were responding to reports of a man with a gun. Dash camera video showed police stopping a car that matched the description of someone who pointed a gun in a local park. The driver...
Mercy School Institute teacher named KOCO 5 November Teacher of the Month
EDMOND, Okla. — Congratulations to Margaret Das, a teacher at Mercy School Institute in Edmond. She was named KOCO 5’s and Quail Creek Bank’s November Teacher of the Month. Sky 5 Pilot Chase Rutledge surprised Das on Friday and spoke with her about being named the November...
Owner of popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, dies
OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of the popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, has died. Jeff Rogers owned several businesses in Oklahoma City and Edmond. On Thursday, KOCO 5 reported those restaurants had been shut down. Court documents said Rogers failed to pay rent dating back to January 2021....
Firefighters knock down fire at home on west side of OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters knocked down flames at a house on the west side of Oklahoma City. Sadly, two pets did not survive. Firefighters said no one was home when the fire started. "When we arrived on scene, unfortunately, the house was very well involved with fire," said Capt....
Three school buses catch fire at Southern Nazarene University
BETHANY, Okla. — Crews responded after three school buses caught fire Friday morning at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany. The flames have been put out, but the buses were left charred and damaged. The fire sparked Friday morning behind the Sawyer Center near Northwest 39th Expressway and North Donald...
WATCH: Crews battle fire at Yukon home
YUKON, Okla. — Crews battled a fire that sparked at a home Friday afternoon in Yukon. The fire was at a home in the 300 block of Out West Trail, near Reno Avenue and Czech Hall Road. Sky 5 flew over the scene, showing flames coming through the roof.
Epic Charter Schools packs gifts for students facing homelessness
OKLAHOMA CITY — Epic Charter Schools found a way to help the thousands of students facing homelessness this holiday season. There are currently around 1,500 students within Epic Charter Schools who don't have a place to call home. But a suitcase project is helping make a change in their lives.
Barriers help prevent trash, pollution from getting into Oklahoma waterways
OKLAHOMA CITY — If you get a good look at the Oklahoma River, it usually looks pretty clean. And that's not by accident. Floating trash barriers are in place to catch pollution before it gets into the main waterway. "You'll see anything from Styrofoam cups to coolers, to logs,...
Citizen advisory committee discusses tiny homes to house homeless veterans
OKLAHOMA CITY — Discussion went back and forth Thursday night over housing for veterans experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma City. The Veteran's Community Project wants to build 35 tiny homes near Northeast 28th Street and North Phillips Avenue and a resource center where case managers could help homeless veterans. The case managers would also work on-site to help them take steps to eventually move out and into a new home.
WATCH: Viewer video shows Southern Nazarene University school buses engulfed in flames
BETHANY, Okla. — Three school buses caught fire early Friday morning outside the Sawyer Center at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany. A viewer captured the moments while the buses were engulfed in flames. You can see the fire shoot up several feet above the buses and black smoke filling the air.
