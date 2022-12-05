ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma teenager sentenced to life in prison for killing 14-year-old in 2021

GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma City metro 16-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for shooting and killing a 14-year-old in 2021. Dasan Clark was ordered to serve at least 35 years in prison for the November 2021 murder of Antwoine Watson Jr. Police said Watson was shot multiple times on East Grand Avenue in Guthrie.
GUTHRIE, OK
KOCO

Man sought in connection with Texas murder arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested a suspect in Oklahoma City sought in connection with a Texas homicide. Oklahoma City police officers and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a 30-year-old man for a murder that happened earlier this week in Mesquite, Texas. Authorities said he also had two outstanding warrants – felony possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm – in Oklahoma County.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police arrest felon accused of making explosive devices

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs following an explosion at a local warehouse. Police said they received several calls on Dec. 2 about loud explosions coming from an area near Southwest 29th Street and Portland Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw large amounts of smoke coming from a field.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Neighbors describe explosions following homemade bomb arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs after an explosion at a local warehouse. Neighbors described some of the explosions they witnessed over the last couple of weeks. "Sounds like almost a shell cannon or something like that going off, and it's...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person shot in attempted robbery in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot in an attempted robbery in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to a scene in northeast Oklahoma City where a person had been shot in an attempted robbery. Officials said a person fired a gun and shot another person in the head.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two people taken to hospital after Bricktown shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting in Bricktown around 10 p.m. Saturday. Two people were shot near Oklahoma and Reno avenues, said Oklahoma City police. Both people were transported to a hospital. It was unclear Saturday night what led to the shooting or how severe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

2 people hit, killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes

Two people were hit and killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a scene at Northwest 21st Street and Rockwell Avenue in Bethany, where a person had been hit and killed by a car. KOCO 5 is working on getting more information.
BETHANY, OK
KOCO

Shuttered Cowboy Ranch owner dies Friday, attorney says

OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of the popular Bricktown bar Cowboy Ranch died Friday morning, according to his attorney. Jeff Rogers, whose bar closed Thursday, died of natural causes, according to attorney Elaine Dowling. Cowboy Ranch's closure added to a list of shuttered restaurants owned by Rogers, including Bricktown's...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Dash camera video show Moore police chase that ends in wreck

MOORE, Okla. — A Moore police chase ended in a wreck after authorities said they were responding to reports of a man with a gun. Dash camera video showed police stopping a car that matched the description of someone who pointed a gun in a local park. The driver...
MOORE, OK
KOCO

Owner of popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, dies

OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of the popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, has died. Jeff Rogers owned several businesses in Oklahoma City and Edmond. On Thursday, KOCO 5 reported those restaurants had been shut down. Court documents said Rogers failed to pay rent dating back to January 2021....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Firefighters knock down fire at home on west side of OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters knocked down flames at a house on the west side of Oklahoma City. Sadly, two pets did not survive. Firefighters said no one was home when the fire started. "When we arrived on scene, unfortunately, the house was very well involved with fire," said Capt....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Three school buses catch fire at Southern Nazarene University

BETHANY, Okla. — Crews responded after three school buses caught fire Friday morning at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany. The flames have been put out, but the buses were left charred and damaged. The fire sparked Friday morning behind the Sawyer Center near Northwest 39th Expressway and North Donald...
BETHANY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Crews battle fire at Yukon home

YUKON, Okla. — Crews battled a fire that sparked at a home Friday afternoon in Yukon. The fire was at a home in the 300 block of Out West Trail, near Reno Avenue and Czech Hall Road. Sky 5 flew over the scene, showing flames coming through the roof.
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Citizen advisory committee discusses tiny homes to house homeless veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY — Discussion went back and forth Thursday night over housing for veterans experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma City. The Veteran's Community Project wants to build 35 tiny homes near Northeast 28th Street and North Phillips Avenue and a resource center where case managers could help homeless veterans. The case managers would also work on-site to help them take steps to eventually move out and into a new home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy