Rick George got his man—Coach Prime is coming to Boulder. In hiring Deion Sanders, the University of Colorado athletic director made what is likely to be the most consequential hire of his tenure. It may also be the most pivotal for the college since a little-known University of Michigan assistant named Bill McCartney came to Boulder in 1982 to build a football program at a school that had never known success in the sport.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO