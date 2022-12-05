Read full article on original website
Brazos County commissioners plan future discussion on potential Veterans Court
In a recent 3-2 vote, Brazos County commissioners voted against creating a Brazos County Veterans Court advisory committee to evaluate, seek funding for and establish a Brazos County Veterans Court. Brazos County Judge Duane Peters, Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry and Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley voted against the proposal...
CSISD taking steps to upgrade school security
When it comes to school security, the College Station school district is doing everything it can to safeguard its campuses and community. “I think it’s important for families to understand that, as school administrators, safety of our students has always been a top priority,” said Molley Perry, deputy superintendent and chief administrative officer for the district. “Certainly the events over the last several years have heightened the importance of safety in schools, and we have learned so much more about the kind of things that we can do to prevent.”
Amber alerts raise awareness of missing children
While speculation has arisen about the number of Amber alerts on the upswing in Brazos County, the executive director of the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said it’s the amount of community support for the cause that actually has increased. November was a busy month, Chuck Fleeger said, however...
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 10
The Theatre Company announced its 2023 season earlier this week, kicking off with “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” running Fridays-Sundays from Feb. 17-March 5. The Theatre Company is located at 3125 S. Texas Ave. Suite 500 in the Tejas Center. Shows are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call 979-779-1302 or visit theatrecompany.com for tickets.
Maloney elected as mayor pro-tem for College Station City Council
College Station City Councilman Dennis Maloney was unanimously elected as mayor pro-tem during Thursday night’s council meeting at City Hall. “I appreciate the honor and I will respect the office,” he told the council. Councilwoman Linda Harvell made the motion to nominate Maloney and Councilman William Wright seconded...
Legends Event Center officially opens in Bryan
Kendra Couch, head coach of the Lone Star Lady Hoops youth girls basketball team, brought her players for the first time to their new training space, the Legends Event Center, which officially opened Saturday morning in Bryan. “We had been working through different gyms throughout College Station and it is...
College Station football team preparing for speedy semifinal showdown with Veterans Memorial
Saturday’s football game at the Alamodome in San Antonio could break out into a track meet. College Station quarterback Arrington Maiden and head coach Stoney Pryor have seen Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s speed and know the Cougars will have to match it. “They’re a fast team, and they’re...
College Station graduate Kate Georgiades makes ESPN's play of week with Houston volleyball team
University of Houston libero Kate Georgiades saw her season end in a loss to top-seeded Stanford in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA volleyball tournament on Thursday, but her save against South Dakota on Dec. 2 was ESPN’s play of the week. The College Station graduate returned the ball by racing after it and diving over a table well beyond the backline. Video of the play went viral.
A&M Consolidated's Mia Teran hits late 3-pointer to beat Magnolia West
MAGNOLIA — A&M Consolidated’s Mia Teran hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lady Tiger basketball team a 45-44 victory over Magnolia West on Friday in a District 21-5A opener. Kateria Gooden had 19 points and eight rebounds for Consol, while Kamaiya Ford had 10 points...
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Leon O'Neal and Mark French chat Texas A&M football and hoops
Two former Texas A&M athletes join the podcast to break down their respective sports. Former A&M safety Leon O'Neal breaks down the season that was for the Aggies and basketball guard Mark French takes a look at the A&M men's basketball season to date.
College Station headed back to state title game with 33-7 win over CC Veterans Memorial
SAN ANTONIO — The College Station football team is headed back to the state championship game. The Cougars claimed a spot in the Class 5A Division I title game for the second straight season with a 33-7 win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the state semifinals on Saturday at the Alamodome. The Cougars (13-2) will face Aledo (13-2) for it all at 11 a.m. next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Rudder girls basketball team drops district opener on road
MONTGOMERY — The Rudder girls basketball team lost its District 21-5A opener 44-16 at Montgomery on Friday night. Aalaya Jones scored six points for the Lady Rangers (2-9, 0-1), and Alaina Hill had five. Janessa Tennison led Montgomery (12-4, 1-0) with 17 points, and Savannah Piro had 15. Montgomery...
Texas A&M men's basketball team resets after third nonconference loss
After the Texas A&M men’s basketball team lost its eighth straight game last season in a blowout against Auburn, head coach Buzz Williams gathered his coaches to pour over the numbers and figure out what was wrong. The result was A&M winning 12 of its last 15 games with...
Texas A&M men's basketball takes steps in right direction in win over Oregon State
As one of two Power Five program’s on the Texas A&M men’s basketball schedule, Sunday’s home bout against Oregon State drew some eyeballs and attention, in the form of a healthy 7,044-person crowd in Reed Arena. While the 72-54 win was vital in A&M’s quest for an...
