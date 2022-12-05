Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift to Make Feature Directorial Debut With Searchlight
Taylor Swift will be making her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures. The pop sensation has penned an original script, which will be produced by the studio. “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement. More from The Hollywood ReporterCritics' Conversation: The Great Film Performances of 2022'The Banshees of Inisherin' Star Barry Keoghan on Playing a Simple Man With SoulNew York Film Critics Circle Names 'Tár' as Best...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0