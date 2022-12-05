Taylor Swift will be making her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures. The pop sensation has penned an original script, which will be produced by the studio. “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement. More from The Hollywood ReporterCritics' Conversation: The Great Film Performances of 2022'The Banshees of Inisherin' Star Barry Keoghan on Playing a Simple Man With SoulNew York Film Critics Circle Names 'Tár' as Best...

25 MINUTES AGO