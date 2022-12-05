ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Why Melissa McBride really left The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon spinoff

The Walking Dead minor spoilers follow. The Walking Dead may have come to an end after 12 years, but the franchise itself remains alive and well thanks to the announcement of not one, not two, but three new spinoffs. One of which is the upcoming Daryl Dixon series, which is...
The Walking Dead finale ending explained

The Walking Dead has finally ended after 11 seasons; however, while the show may be over, the franchise’s future has been set up, so let’s break down the ending. The Walking Dead first premiered on AMC in 2010, introducing the world to Rick Grimes in the immediate fallout of a devastating zombie apocalypse; cities turned into no man’s land, prisons transformed into sanctuaries, and cannibalism festering among the desperate.
First Look at The Walking Dead's Deleted Alternate Ending

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. After 11 seasons, The Walking Dead concluded with the Grimes children looking toward the future. In the ending viewers saw in the "Rest in Peace" series finale, a coda answered why Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) have yet to return home to their children, Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Rick "RJ" Grimes Jr. (Antony Azor). But in a never-before-seen alternate ending, a flash forward would have revealed the next generation of The Walking Dead: the adult children of Rick, Michonne, Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), and Rosita (Christian Serratos).
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
'We Were Liars' Adaptation From 'The Vampire Diaries' Julie Plec Heads to Amazon

An adaptation of the book We Were Liars is heading to Amazon. According to Deadline, the series is being developed for Prime Video. The series will follow the wealthy Sinclair family, who spend every summer on their privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts. One summer, an incident happens to Cadence, which she later can't remember. Two years later, Johnny, Gat, and Mirren work with Cadence to try to help her remember what actually happened to her.
Doom Patrol Boss Teases Immortus' Arrival in Season 4: 'On a Couple Different Levels, the End Is Nigh'

Spoiler alert: We’re about to break down the Season 4 premiere of Doom Patrol, now streaming on HBO Max. Haven’t watched yet? You know what to do. More than a year (in real time) after their melee with the giant scrotum, the Doom Patrol is back in action for a fourth season. The first of two episodes currently streaming pick up with a slightly overzealous Rita leading the team into various battles, ready or not. “Being the leader makes Rita feel not only necessary but seen in a way that satisfies that vain part of her that never quite goes away,” showrunner...
‘Moonhaven’ Canceled At AMC+ After Prior Renewal

AMC+ has decided not to proceed with a second season of Moonhaven. The cancellation comes four months after the dystonic sci-fi series was renewed for a second season and just days after AMC Networks announced sweeping cost-cutting measures as CEO Christina Spade stepped down. The company is laying off 20%...
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb

With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
The Whale (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink

The Whale tells the story of a 600 lb (270 kg) reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged seventeen-year-old daughter. Startattle.com – The Whale 2022. Starring : Brendan Fraser / Sadie Sink. Genre : Drama. Country : United States. Language : English. Director : Darren Aronofsky.
Jackie Chan Shares Exciting Update About 'Rush Hour 4'

Jackie Chan made some action movie fans really happy this week. Not only did the 68-year-old actor make a rare in-person appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 8, but he also shared some exciting news about one of his most popular franchises: Rush Hour.
Watcmen Star Jovan Adepo Addresses Possiblity of Hooded Justice Prequel (Exclusive)

After HBO released Damon Lindelof's Watchmen limited series in 2019, the show went on to earn 26 Emmy nominations, including wins for both Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as well as the award for Outstanding Limited Series. The show also earned a nomination for Jovan Adepo. The actor was up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his role as young Will Reeves in flashbacks. During the show, it was revealed that Will was actually Hooded Justice, the most mysterious member of the Minutemen. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Adepo about his new movie, Babylon, and we brought up the idea of a prequel series about Will.
'The Mandalorian' Season 3: Jon Favreau Teases "Much Bigger Scope" for the Series

Following the announcement that the eagerly awaited, and highly anticipated, third season of Disney+'s flagship show, The Mandalorian, will return on March 1st, 2023, the show's creator and runner Jon Favreau has been speaking more about what audiences can expect. After showing off an extended clip from season 3, Favreau spoke to a rapturous audience of Star Wars fans at the CCXP event in Brazil.
Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Six to Cast

Amazon is continuing to build out the cast of its Alex Cross TV series with the addition of six new actors. Karen LeBlanc (“The Kings of Napa,” “Ginny & Georgia”), Melody Hurd (“Young Rock,” “Them”), Juanita Jennings (“David Makes Man,” “Star”), Caleb Elijah (“True Story”), Jennifer Wigmore (“Malory Towers,” “Designated Survivor”), and Samantha Walkes (“Murdoch Mysteries,” “Orphan: First Kill”) have all been cast in the series, which is based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross books. Full character descriptions can be found below. The new cast members join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, along with Ryan Eggold...
