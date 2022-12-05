Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Why Melissa McBride really left The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon spinoff
The Walking Dead minor spoilers follow. The Walking Dead may have come to an end after 12 years, but the franchise itself remains alive and well thanks to the announcement of not one, not two, but three new spinoffs. One of which is the upcoming Daryl Dixon series, which is...
dexerto.com
The Walking Dead finale ending explained
The Walking Dead has finally ended after 11 seasons; however, while the show may be over, the franchise’s future has been set up, so let’s break down the ending. The Walking Dead first premiered on AMC in 2010, introducing the world to Rick Grimes in the immediate fallout of a devastating zombie apocalypse; cities turned into no man’s land, prisons transformed into sanctuaries, and cannibalism festering among the desperate.
ComicBook
First Look at The Walking Dead's Deleted Alternate Ending
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. After 11 seasons, The Walking Dead concluded with the Grimes children looking toward the future. In the ending viewers saw in the "Rest in Peace" series finale, a coda answered why Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) have yet to return home to their children, Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Rick "RJ" Grimes Jr. (Antony Azor). But in a never-before-seen alternate ending, a flash forward would have revealed the next generation of The Walking Dead: the adult children of Rick, Michonne, Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), and Rosita (Christian Serratos).
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
Collider
'We Were Liars' Adaptation From 'The Vampire Diaries' Julie Plec Heads to Amazon
An adaptation of the book We Were Liars is heading to Amazon. According to Deadline, the series is being developed for Prime Video. The series will follow the wealthy Sinclair family, who spend every summer on their privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts. One summer, an incident happens to Cadence, which she later can't remember. Two years later, Johnny, Gat, and Mirren work with Cadence to try to help her remember what actually happened to her.
Doom Patrol Boss Teases Immortus' Arrival in Season 4: 'On a Couple Different Levels, the End Is Nigh'
Spoiler alert: We’re about to break down the Season 4 premiere of Doom Patrol, now streaming on HBO Max. Haven’t watched yet? You know what to do. More than a year (in real time) after their melee with the giant scrotum, the Doom Patrol is back in action for a fourth season. The first of two episodes currently streaming pick up with a slightly overzealous Rita leading the team into various battles, ready or not. “Being the leader makes Rita feel not only necessary but seen in a way that satisfies that vain part of her that never quite goes away,” showrunner...
9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus (Nov. 18-20)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Disenchanted, Dead to Me and A Christmas Story Christmas
‘Moonhaven’ Canceled At AMC+ After Prior Renewal
AMC+ has decided not to proceed with a second season of Moonhaven. The cancellation comes four months after the dystonic sci-fi series was renewed for a second season and just days after AMC Networks announced sweeping cost-cutting measures as CEO Christina Spade stepped down. The company is laying off 20%...
Collider
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb
With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
startattle.com
The Whale (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink
The Whale tells the story of a 600 lb (270 kg) reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged seventeen-year-old daughter. Startattle.com – The Whale 2022. Starring : Brendan Fraser / Sadie Sink. Genre : Drama. Country : United States. Language : English. Director : Darren Aronofsky.
Jackie Chan Shares Exciting Update About 'Rush Hour 4'
Jackie Chan made some action movie fans really happy this week. Not only did the 68-year-old actor make a rare in-person appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 8, but he also shared some exciting news about one of his most popular franchises: Rush Hour.
The Boys Is Bringing Another Supernatural Vet Into The Mix For Season 4 Following Jensen Ackles' Celebrated Run
Following Jensen Ackles' run as Soldier Boy, The Boys is adding another Supernatural vet for Season 4 of the superhero drama.
ComicBook
Watcmen Star Jovan Adepo Addresses Possiblity of Hooded Justice Prequel (Exclusive)
After HBO released Damon Lindelof's Watchmen limited series in 2019, the show went on to earn 26 Emmy nominations, including wins for both Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as well as the award for Outstanding Limited Series. The show also earned a nomination for Jovan Adepo. The actor was up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his role as young Will Reeves in flashbacks. During the show, it was revealed that Will was actually Hooded Justice, the most mysterious member of the Minutemen. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Adepo about his new movie, Babylon, and we brought up the idea of a prequel series about Will.
30 best TV shows of 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and more
These are the 30 best TV shows of the year. Have you seen them all?
Collider
'The Mandalorian' Season 3: Jon Favreau Teases "Much Bigger Scope" for the Series
Following the announcement that the eagerly awaited, and highly anticipated, third season of Disney+'s flagship show, The Mandalorian, will return on March 1st, 2023, the show's creator and runner Jon Favreau has been speaking more about what audiences can expect. After showing off an extended clip from season 3, Favreau spoke to a rapturous audience of Star Wars fans at the CCXP event in Brazil.
Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Six to Cast
Amazon is continuing to build out the cast of its Alex Cross TV series with the addition of six new actors. Karen LeBlanc (“The Kings of Napa,” “Ginny & Georgia”), Melody Hurd (“Young Rock,” “Them”), Juanita Jennings (“David Makes Man,” “Star”), Caleb Elijah (“True Story”), Jennifer Wigmore (“Malory Towers,” “Designated Survivor”), and Samantha Walkes (“Murdoch Mysteries,” “Orphan: First Kill”) have all been cast in the series, which is based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross books. Full character descriptions can be found below. The new cast members join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, along with Ryan Eggold...
‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Trailer Sets the Stage for Battle With the Empire: ‘Peace Was Never an Option’ (Video)
Disney+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming second season of Lucasfilm Animation series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” which will premiere with its first two episodes on Jan. 4. The remaining episodes will be released every Wednesday through March 29. The season will follow the Bad...
Alert: Premiere Date And Other Things We Know About The New Fox Series Starring Scott Caan
Alert is coming to Fox soon. Here are some things we know about the upcoming Scott Caan-led show.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0