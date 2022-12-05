Read full article on original website
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Disabled grandmother relies on kindness of others
KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Kimberly Dougherty says she’s “one of the most grateful grandmas you’re ever going to meet.”. Over the past two years, Dougherty has watched God work through the generosity of others — helping her to navigate challenge after challenge when she unexpectedly gained custody of five of her grandchildren.
Kingsport Times-News
Talk of the Town: Painting parties, living Nativity programs brighten holiday season
KINGSPORT — A dear and very talented friend of mine recently invited me to a painting party. My first instinct was to decline the invitation. I thought, “Surely, I have plans on that day.” The thought of three of my ride-or-die, been-through-it-all friends seeing how truly un-crafty (is that even a word?) this girl really is, well, it was terrifying.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Press Christmas Box helps newly single father of three with Christmas
One local father is going to be able to spend much needed time with his three kids this Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Johnson City Press Christmas Box. Johnson City Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer said the dad had everything going for him – his family was together and he had gotten a new job just in time to be able to save up to buy Christmas gifts for his children.
Kingsport Times-News
It's a wrap: Volunteers help Coalition for Kids wrap Christmas gifts
On Thursday night, community members gathered in the gym at Coalition for Kids to help wrap gifts during their "Wrapping for Others" event. With their "Shopping for Others" event, Coalition for Kids called on the community for donations to help them fund shopping trips that allow families who may be struggling this season to hand-pick Christmas gifts for their kids. After Coalition's recent expansion into Bristol and Washington County, they needed more help than every to bring Christmas to nearly 260 children.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan EMS asking people to help fill ambulances with gifts
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services is asking the public for one thing: Come fill the box. Sullivan County EMS will be holding its annual Fill the Box campaign on Monday at the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Christmas Parade demonstrates community spirit
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers. It was a mild evening and...
Kingsport Times-News
Men's ensemble celebrates the season
The Appalachian Men’s Ensemble will celebrate the season with “As the Dark Awaits the Dawn”, a program of Christmas music presented on three nights in three different locations. The group will perform at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland St. in Bristol, Va., on Tuesday, Dec. 13; at...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU celebrates the Class of 2022
East Tennessee State University celebrated more than 1,500 members of the Class of 2022 during two commencement ceremonies held at the Ballad Health Athletic Center on Saturday. During the morning ceremony, Dr. Cerrone Foster, recipient of the university’s 2022 Distinguished Faculty Award in Teaching, was the keynote speaker. Foster, who...
Kingsport Times-News
SCSO holding its Toys from Cops event Dec. 17
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary will host its annual Toys from Cops event on Saturday, Dec. 17. “We are excited to see the smiling faces of these children as they come through and accept their Christmas gifts,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. “Our SCSO Auxiliary members have spent numerous hours preparing for this event and are ready to help make Christmas bright for many families.”
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Dec. 11-17)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Kingsport Times-News
Reba S. Turbyfill
KINGSPORT - Reba S. Turbyfill, 67, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Arrangements and survivors may be viewed by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Kingsport Times-News
Shop with a Cop serves more than 160 Scott County youth
GATE CITY — Shoemaker Elementary School kindergarten student Haley Porter was among more than 160 Scott County children at the Shop with a Cop event on Saturday. “I’m 5,” Haley said after sitting on Santa’s lap, and her mother, Reba Porter, said it was her first time at such an event.
Kingsport Times-News
David Crockett High School students pack 4,320 meals
Members of the David Crockett High School Beta Club packed 4,320 meals at Kids Against Hunger's Boones Creek satellite during a recent volunteer event. Kids Against Hunger is a non-profit humanitarian organization that relies on local satellite organizations to help pack highly nutritious meals to be delivered to families in need. The organization sends meals across the U.S. when a need presents itself — such as after a natural disaster — as well as internationally to Central America, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
Kingsport Times-News
Marshel H. Arms
COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Marshel H. Arms, 93, passed away December 6, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living in Colonial Heights. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is in charge of the arrangements.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Kingsport working to clean up dilapidated properties
There is a perception among some Kingsport residents that the city fails to act quickly against dilapidated property or even tolerates it, depending on who you are or where you live. The city’s performance in property code enforcement demonstrates that nothing could be further from the truth. But this perception...
Hawkins Co. Sheriff: Students might have eaten laced cookie
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Volunteer High students were taken to the hospital by parents after eating “an edible brownie or cookie laced with something while in Art Class,” Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. when a school nurse and the principal notified the school […]
Kingsport Times-News
Richard “Rick” Yates
KINGSPORT - Richard “Rick” Yates, age 69 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 1 to 3 PM...
Kingsport Times-News
2022 KOSBE Awards recognize Tri-Cities businesses
KINGSPORT — Local entrepreneurs gathered in downtown Kingsport on Thursday to celebrate the successes and stories of their businesses at the KOSBE Awards presentation. The awards, bestowed by the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Enterprise, have been around since 1994, with the first honor given to Auto Masters.
Kingsport Times-News
ECU returning $15 million to members
KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union members can expect to share another $15 million Extraordinary Dividend in January 2023. Recently approved by ECU’s volunteer board of directors, this payout will bring the new total to $177 million returned to members since it began in 1998.
Kingsport Times-News
BrightRidge & TVA cut ribbon on Smart Poles project Saturday morning at Founders Park
BrightRidge and the Tennessee Valley Authority cut the ribbon Saturday morning on 49 “Smart” Poles that have been installed just in time for the holidays at Founders Park and King Commons Park in downtown Johnson City. The ribbon cutting at Founder’s Park was conducted by BrightRidge CEO Jeff...
