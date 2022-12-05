On Thursday night, community members gathered in the gym at Coalition for Kids to help wrap gifts during their "Wrapping for Others" event. With their "Shopping for Others" event, Coalition for Kids called on the community for donations to help them fund shopping trips that allow families who may be struggling this season to hand-pick Christmas gifts for their kids. After Coalition's recent expansion into Bristol and Washington County, they needed more help than every to bring Christmas to nearly 260 children.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO