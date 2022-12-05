Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kslsports.com
Former BYU LB Tate Romney Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – Former BYU linebacker Tate Romney is moving closer to his hometown. The former three-star recruit that redshirted during his lone season at BYU is off to the Pac-12. Romney announced on Saturday that he has committed to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker grew up in Chandler, Arizona.
kslsports.com
Dalton Kincaid Announces He Won’t Play In Utah’s Upcoming Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY- For the past two seasons Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid has been a big part of the Utes’ offensive identity. Sunday evening Kincaid made a Twitter and Instagram announcement that he will not be playing in Utah’s upcoming Rose Bowl Game, though he still plans to be around the team and help in other ways.
kslsports.com
USC’s Caleb Williams Helps Young Utah Fans In Grieving Process
SALT LAKE CITY- USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams recently went out of his way to help two young Utah fans grieving the loss of their father before, during, and after the Utes and Trojans’ recent meeting in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship Game per OutKick.
kslsports.com
Utah AD Mark Harlan Discusses Transfer Portal, Permanent Week 0
SALT LAKE CITY – Transfer portal season is here and it seems like it is a mad dash for players and coaches to better their situations. College football is attempting to streamline the process of when players can officially leave for a new program with a transfer window – similar to what international soccer has – which is 45 days and started Dec. 5 and goes through the college football title game. Plus, there is one in the spring that starts May 1 and comes to a conclusion May 15.
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham: This Is The Busiest Time Of Year, Beats The Alternative
SALT LAKE CITY- Two weeks ago it pretty much looked like Utah football’s season was over with only a bowl game left to worry about. Fate had other plans. A week later the Utes are now consecutive Pac-12 Champions and eyeing their second Rose Bowl appearance. Head coach Kyle Whittingham noted on Unrivaled that it’s the busiest time of the year for the Utes with the addition of going to the Pac-12 Championship, the Rose Bowl prep and all the recruiting that needs to happen in between, but that it beats the alternative of staying home.
kslsports.com
How To Watch, Listen To Smith Snowden Make College Decision
SALT LAKE CITY – Skyridge High School’s Smith Snowden is set to make his college decision. The highest-rated cornerback prospect from the state of Utah, Snowden, will announce on the KSL Sports Zone on Monday, December 12 at 2 p.m. on Hans & Scotty G. Snowden is a...
Positive & Negative Takes from Ute's Pac-12 Championship victory
Positive and negative takeaways from Utah's second Pac-12 Championship victory.
usustatesman.com
Jordan Packer: The Utah welder who competed against the world
Jordan Packer grew up in Provo and started welding in high school. In the trade, he found a passion for “anything metal.”. “It’s what I eat, sleep and breathe,” Packer said. As Packer pursued his love of metal, he found himself at Utah State University’s Eastern campus,...
247Sports
What we learned from the Red Rock Preview
With the official kick off of the 2023 Utah gymnastics season just a few weeks away, the team got back into the Huntsman Center for the first time since last season for their annual Red Rock preview. The No. 3 ranked Red Rocks will open their season on January 6 when they host LSU in the stripe the Huntsman event.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
The Best Place To Live In Utah
An in-depth study recently determined that this fascinating area in Salt Lake City is the most desirable spot to settle in the great state of Utah.
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Salt Lake City – (With Photos)
We’ve compiled a short list of the best breakfast and brunch restaurants in Salt Lake City, Utah. We cover excellent breakfast and brunch spots downtown, the burbs, and frankly everywhere in-between. Without further adieu, bon appetit!. Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade. This is where you’ll find the best biscuits...
KSLTV
Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman
RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
KSLTV
Judge calls Orem mayor ‘lynchpin’ in fraud case, orders him and son to pay $1M
OREM, Utah — Orem Mayor David Young, his real estate company Torch13 LLC and his son have been ordered by an Alabama judge to pay more than $1 million in a lawsuit over fraudulent business loans. Young, who was elected mayor of Orem last year, and his son Shawn...
byu.edu
BYU research: Housing market prices, purchasing decisions being driven by unseen forces
Buyers perceive greater value in homes with whole, rounded numbers. As the supply of unsold housing increases in Utah — and across the nation — and as home prices continue to fall, new research coauthored by a BYU Marriott School of Business professor has discovered under-the-radar forces that are quietly impacting home pricing and purchasing decisions.
Active weather returning to Utah over the weekend, heavy mountain snowfall expected
A weak storm grazing northern Utah has brought light snow showers to areas north of Davis County. Clearing skies will continue this afternoon as high pressure builds in with near seasonal highs this afternoon. Clear skies across the state will be short-lived as we'll see increasing cloud cover on Saturday.
upr.org
Polygamy mystery, UHP rape case and more on Behind the Headlines
Federal agents search polygamous leader Samuel Bateman’s homes looking for evidence of underage marriages. The state apologizes for not investigating a woman’s reported rapes by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper. And the Sundance Film Festival announces the 101 movies coming to Park City and Salt Lake City in January.
KSLTV
Shattered glass. Holes in walls. South Jordan man sues city for wrecking his home
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Firefighters conduct training exercises on homes when they can. For that to happen, they need the owner of the property to sign off on it, releasing them from any liability on damage done. Greg Young told KSL Investigators it came as a shock to discover...
Axios Power Players: 8 influential people in Salt Lake City
We are excited to announce our 2022 power player list.Why it matters: These influential individuals are shaping our city.Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers, and through interviews.The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way.Taylor Anderson and Sweet Streets Photo: Courtesy of Taylor AndersonTaylor Anderson co-founded the nonprofit Sweet Streets in 2019 to promote "people-first" urban planning and push back against the cars-first mentality that defines most American cities. Sweet Streets' rising prominence became most evident when its campaign to reduce most...
