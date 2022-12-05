Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-oldCJ CoombsPerryville, MO
The beauty in the uncommon sight of a shoe tree--there's one in several states including Missouri from early 2000CJ CoombsPerryville, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
mymoinfo.com
Valle’s Elbert Paves Way to Dream Team
(Ste. Genevieve) In order to gain over 5000 yards in 11 football games a team has to have a tremendous offensive line. The Valle Catholic Warriors did, and they were led by Dream Teamer Noah Elbert…. Elbert also played on defense, but he liked the attacking style of the Warriors...
mymoinfo.com
Valle Dream Teamer Bryce Giesler to Lindenwood
(Ste. Genevieve) The Valle Catholic Warriors turned in another terriffic football season, going 10-1, winning a conference championship, and being ranked as high as 2nd in Class Three. The Warriors put four players on the Regional Radio Dream Team including running back Bryce Giesler. Giesler ran for 1166 yards and 20 touchdowns. He gained an average of 11.7 yards with each carry. Bryce says he didn’t think much about his individual success during the season, but he can look back with appreciation…
mymoinfo.com
Drought Conditions Vary in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) The drought struggle continues in southeast Missouri. The latest Drought Monitor Map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows more than 81-percent of Missouri is still experiencing dry or drought conditions. The listening area has anywhere from normal to abnormally dry to moderate to even severe drought conditions. Southeastern Bollinger...
mymoinfo.com
Valle Game Wrecker Okenfuss on Dream Team
(Ste. Genevieve) The Valle Catholic Warriors turned in another terrific football season, going 10-1, winning a conference championship, and being ranked as high as 2nd in Class Three. The Warriors put four players on the Regional Radio Dream Team including defensive end and running back Tim Okenfuss. Okenfuss was a complete game wrecker for the Warriors. Over half of his 70 tackles were for a loss with 13 sacks and three forced fumbles. He deflected his success to his coaches..
mymoinfo.com
Marijuana Is Now Legal in Missouri
(Farmington) Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri but adults won’t be able to walk into a marijuana shop and buy it just yet. Under Amendment 3, passed by voters last month, those 21 and older are now allowed to have up to three ounces of cannabis on them but they will not be able to purchase it in a licensed shop without a medical marijuana card until sometime in February.
Comments / 0