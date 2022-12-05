Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDanbury, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Related
WXII 12
Hiker falls to death from cliff while taking photos atop New Hampshire mountain
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. — A hiker fell 300 feet to his death after tumbling from a cliff on the summit of Mount Willard in New Hampshire, officials said. The hiker and his wife were snapping photos late Saturday morning before she heard her husband call out, and turned to see him falling over the edge of the cliff, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem crash closes part of U.S. 52 for hours
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Part of U.S. 52 is back open in Winston-Salem after a crash that caused a fuel spill early Saturday morning. The crash happened on U.S. 52 northbound between E. Hanes Mill Road and Bethania-Rural Hall Road before 5 a.m. Saturday; authorities closed that section of the highway for hours. Drivers were diverted onto E. Hanes Mill Road during the closure.
WXII 12
Christmas groceries giveaway in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The spirit of giving was in full effect Saturday in High Point. Servant's Heart Worship Center and CityServe of the Triad joined forces for a groceries giveaway event, entitled "Christmas from the Heart." More than 100 families received bags that included meats and canned and...
WXII 12
There's help for the holiday blues and beyond | Editorial
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This time of year can be magical, with its decorations and presents and family. Oh, so much family. But if it leaves you feeling anxious or depressed, you're not alone. The National Alliance on Mental Health finds that 64% of people living with a mental illness experience worsening symptoms during the holidays. There is the aforementioned family, presents and financial strain. For some, there is a sense of loneliness. Without loved ones around, the holidays can feel isolating. Coupled with the change in season that leads to shorter days with more time indoors and changes in diet and sleep patterns, the next several weeks can be debilitating for too many of our neighbors.
WXII 12
Bitty and Beau's Coffee shop opens location in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A coffee shop chain that employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities opened Saturday in downtown Winston-Salem. What started as a business for their two kids with down syndrome, Bitty and Beau, has now expanded to 16 locations. “When we started this back in Wilmington, we...
WXII 12
Teen injured in weekend shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital. Officers found the injured teen at a home on W. 26th Street Saturday at 10:39pm. Authorities say the teen suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said Sunday morning that there is no...
WXII 12
Northern Elementary School students build care package blessing boxes for homeless
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Being generous to others is a part of the holiday season, and students at Northern Elementary are bringing some cheer to their community. Nicole Weeks, assistant principal of Northern Elementary, says it's about practicing what you preach, in encouraging students to help others. "I think...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Symphony to perform Handel's Messiah Dec.13
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Former Winston-Salem Symphony Music Director Robert Moody returns to conduct the 16th annual performance of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah on Tuesday, December 13, at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University. This musical work is one of the most celebrated oratorios of all...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on Peachtree Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 2000 block of Peachtree Street just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital; his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem shooting leaves over 20 bullet holes in home, car; family urges people to stop gun violence to protect community
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community. INVESTIGATION:. Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that happened on KilKare Court on Wednesday. The first call came...
WXII 12
Police have suspect in custody after road closure in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect just surrendered to police on Lee's Chapel Road between Yanceyville Road and White Chapel Way Friday night in Greensboro. Officers temporarily blocked off the street in both directions to serve an arrest warrant. All lanes are now open, according to Greensboro Police. There is...
WXII 12
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in deadly shooting
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a deadly shooting in Winston-Salem. Members of the S.W.A.T. team took Shawn Vargas Jr., 26, of Clemmons, into custody Sunday morning. Vargas is being held without bond in the Forsyth...
WXII 12
Thomasville police searching for suspects in attack on 75-year-old man
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police are searching for two suspects accused of attacking a 75-year-old man last week. The victim, Larry Ringler, was hit from behind while driving on Unity Street toward Blair Street Dec. 2 at 10:35 a.m. According to a press release from the Thomasville Police Department,...
WXII 12
Suspect wanted in Friday morning Truist Bank robbery, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for the person who robbed a Truist Bank Friday morning. At 10:50 a.m., officers responded to the Truist Bank on North Elm Street after reports of a robbery. The suspect involved in the robbery implied that they had a weapon. They then...
WXII 12
Man accused in Greensboro robberies, arson arrested after standoff
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is in custody after a standoff in Greensboro that ended Friday night. Greensboro police say the standoff began when officers attempted to serve a search warrant at a home on Lee’s Chapel Road just before 6 p.m. Friday. Police say Jimmie Lee Benjamin...
WXII 12
Greensboro bank robbery and arson suspect in custody after standoff, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The man accused of arson at a Family Dollar and robbing two banks was arrested after a standoff Friday night in the 1300 block of Lees Chapel Road. The suspect has been identified as Jimmie Lee Benjamin Haney, 27, of Greensboro. Greensboro police said officers attempted...
Comments / 0