ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Winston-Salem crash closes part of U.S. 52 for hours

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Part of U.S. 52 is back open in Winston-Salem after a crash that caused a fuel spill early Saturday morning. The crash happened on U.S. 52 northbound between E. Hanes Mill Road and Bethania-Rural Hall Road before 5 a.m. Saturday; authorities closed that section of the highway for hours. Drivers were diverted onto E. Hanes Mill Road during the closure.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Christmas groceries giveaway in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The spirit of giving was in full effect Saturday in High Point. Servant's Heart Worship Center and CityServe of the Triad joined forces for a groceries giveaway event, entitled "Christmas from the Heart." More than 100 families received bags that included meats and canned and...
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

There's help for the holiday blues and beyond | Editorial

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This time of year can be magical, with its decorations and presents and family. Oh, so much family. But if it leaves you feeling anxious or depressed, you're not alone. The National Alliance on Mental Health finds that 64% of people living with a mental illness experience worsening symptoms during the holidays. There is the aforementioned family, presents and financial strain. For some, there is a sense of loneliness. Without loved ones around, the holidays can feel isolating. Coupled with the change in season that leads to shorter days with more time indoors and changes in diet and sleep patterns, the next several weeks can be debilitating for too many of our neighbors.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Bitty and Beau's Coffee shop opens location in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A coffee shop chain that employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities opened Saturday in downtown Winston-Salem. What started as a business for their two kids with down syndrome, Bitty and Beau, has now expanded to 16 locations. “When we started this back in Wilmington, we...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Teen injured in weekend shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital. Officers found the injured teen at a home on W. 26th Street Saturday at 10:39pm. Authorities say the teen suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said Sunday morning that there is no...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem Symphony to perform Handel's Messiah Dec.13

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Former Winston-Salem Symphony Music Director Robert Moody returns to conduct the 16th annual performance of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah on Tuesday, December 13, at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University. This musical work is one of the most celebrated oratorios of all...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on Peachtree Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 2000 block of Peachtree Street just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital; his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Police have suspect in custody after road closure in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect just surrendered to police on Lee's Chapel Road between Yanceyville Road and White Chapel Way Friday night in Greensboro. Officers temporarily blocked off the street in both directions to serve an arrest warrant. All lanes are now open, according to Greensboro Police. There is...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in deadly shooting

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a deadly shooting in Winston-Salem. Members of the S.W.A.T. team took Shawn Vargas Jr., 26, of Clemmons, into custody Sunday morning. Vargas is being held without bond in the Forsyth...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Suspect wanted in Friday morning Truist Bank robbery, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for the person who robbed a Truist Bank Friday morning. At 10:50 a.m., officers responded to the Truist Bank on North Elm Street after reports of a robbery. The suspect involved in the robbery implied that they had a weapon. They then...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy