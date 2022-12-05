ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

WTRF- 7News

Ohio hunter finds human remains

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after a hunter found human remains in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, deputies received a call around 10:33 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 from a hunter who found what he thought were human remains. Deputies, detectives and the Scioto County Coroner […]
WSAZ

Missing man’s body found in pond

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The body of a missing man was found Friday afternoon in a pond in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police. Fifty-three-year-old Douglas Turley’s truck was found and pulled out of the pond Sunday. Dive teams were unable to locate the body during a search Monday.
WSAZ

2 arrested in drug investigations

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men were arrested in separate drug investigation in Wayne County, Sheriff Rick Thompson said Thursday in a release. The sheriff said Andy “AJ” Maynard, who’s from Prichard, was arrested by West Virginia State Police in Cabell County. Maynard was wanted on warrants stemming from a drug investigation in the Prichard area of Wayne County.
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Man Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Pike County

Waverly – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred on SR 104 south of the village of Waverly corporation limits in Pike County. An approximately 1:19 am a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup, was traveling northbound on SR 104...
WOWK 13 News

Woman arrested in West Virginia drug bust

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after a drug bust in the Prichard area of Wayne County. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said that the passenger of a vehicle pulled over by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit had a felony warrant from a previous drug investigation. The sheriff says authorities also […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
Times Gazette

Thirty-six months for assaulting officers

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 36 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court for multiple counts of assault on a peace officer and intimidation in two separate cases. Levi Krebs, 31, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on one count of assault on a peace officer,...
WOWK 13 News

1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand Jury returns 23 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 23 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. STEVEN A. SMITH, 35. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. DENNIS WILLIAM DARBY, JR., 45. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
sciotopost.com

Update – Serious Rollover Crash Outside of Laurelville

LAURELVILLE – A single-vehicle rollover occured in the area of 8995 SR-180 around 4 pm on Thursday. Accoridng to early reports the vehicle left the roadway and rolled onto its top trapping someone inside, reports came in that the vehicle then caught fire. When the fire department got on the scene they reported that the car was smoking but not on fire, but the person was trapped inside.
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville – Witnesses Report Drunk Man, Police Arrest Two Drunk Men That Look Alike, Both Charged

Nelsonville – Two reports to police fit the description of two men who were both arrested on the same day for intoxicated crimes. According to the Nelsonville Police on 12/3/22 08:19PM Officers responded to Poplar St for a report of a suspicious person. Officers made contact with a male in the Kroger parking lot and noted that the individual was extremely intoxicated. It was also determined that the individual had a Felony, no bond warrant out of Hocking County and a Minor Misdemeanor Warrant for Petty Theft. Carl Hart was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Body Found in Hocking County

Hocking County – First Responders are heading to the scene of a body that was just found in Hocking Hills state park area around 6 pm on Friday. According to sources, the body was found in the John Glenn Astronomy park area of Hocking Hills State Park. Ohio Department...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man loses drugs in Chillicothe gas station parking lot

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the BP gas station at 760 North Bridge Street, on Saturday, after an employee called and said a customer had found narcotics in a brown pouch in the parking lot. Officers responded to the scene and spoke...
cartercountytimes.com

Indictments: 10/7/22

The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on October 7, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
