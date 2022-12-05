Read full article on original website
Deputies searching for truck allegedly involved in Gallia County, Ohio, theft
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating a recent theft in the Bidwell area of Springfield Township, Ohio. The pickup truck pictured below was allegedly involved in the theft. Anyone with information on the vehicle should call GCSO’s tip line at (740) 446-6555. There is no other information provided […]
3 teens allegedly run away from juvenile facility in Patriot, Ohio
UPDATE (Dec. 11, 2022, at 1:15 a.m.): As of 1:13 a.m. on Sunday, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says three teens who ran away from a children’s center in Patriot have not yet been found. GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says three teen boys allegedly ran away from the Children’s […]
WOUB
Woman attacked by three dogs in Vinton County still in recovery while the dogs’ owners head towards a trial
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A 64-year-old cyclist was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County at the end of October. A month and a half later, she is now on the long road of recovery, having had one leg amputated above the knee, meanwhile, the owners of the dogs are headed to court to face misdemeanor charges.
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Woman Found Guilty of Trafficking Fentanyl
SCIOTO – Judge Mark Kuhn of the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas sentenced a Michigan woman to 20.5 – 26 years in prison after she was convicted by a jury following a 2 day trial on November 29, 2022. Candace D. Guice, 24, of Ecorse, Michigan, a...
Ohio hunter finds human remains
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after a hunter found human remains in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, deputies received a call around 10:33 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 from a hunter who found what he thought were human remains. Deputies, detectives and the Scioto County Coroner […]
WSAZ
Missing man’s body found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The body of a missing man was found Friday afternoon in a pond in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police. Fifty-three-year-old Douglas Turley’s truck was found and pulled out of the pond Sunday. Dive teams were unable to locate the body during a search Monday.
WSAZ
2 arrested in drug investigations
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men were arrested in separate drug investigation in Wayne County, Sheriff Rick Thompson said Thursday in a release. The sheriff said Andy “AJ” Maynard, who’s from Prichard, was arrested by West Virginia State Police in Cabell County. Maynard was wanted on warrants stemming from a drug investigation in the Prichard area of Wayne County.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Pike County
Waverly – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred on SR 104 south of the village of Waverly corporation limits in Pike County. An approximately 1:19 am a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup, was traveling northbound on SR 104...
Woman arrested in West Virginia drug bust
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after a drug bust in the Prichard area of Wayne County. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said that the passenger of a vehicle pulled over by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit had a felony warrant from a previous drug investigation. The sheriff says authorities also […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
Times Gazette
Thirty-six months for assaulting officers
A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 36 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court for multiple counts of assault on a peace officer and intimidation in two separate cases. Levi Krebs, 31, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on one count of assault on a peace officer,...
1 trapped in vehicle after Cabell County, West Virginia, crash, dispatchers say
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash where dispatchers say a person is trapped in a vehicle in Cabell County. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, a single-vehicle crash happened around 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in the 6500 block of Route 60, also known as Ohio […]
1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
Grand Jury returns 23 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 23 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. STEVEN A. SMITH, 35. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. DENNIS WILLIAM DARBY, JR., 45. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
sciotopost.com
Update – Serious Rollover Crash Outside of Laurelville
LAURELVILLE – A single-vehicle rollover occured in the area of 8995 SR-180 around 4 pm on Thursday. Accoridng to early reports the vehicle left the roadway and rolled onto its top trapping someone inside, reports came in that the vehicle then caught fire. When the fire department got on the scene they reported that the car was smoking but not on fire, but the person was trapped inside.
West Virginia man sentenced to life in prison for murder, dismemberment
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man found guilty of killing a woman and dismembering her body was sentenced in Cabell County court on Tuesday. The Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s Office says that Argie Lee Jeffers, Sr. was sentenced to life without mercy for the first-degree murder of Carrie Sowards in 2018. Pieces of Sowards’ body were […]
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Witnesses Report Drunk Man, Police Arrest Two Drunk Men That Look Alike, Both Charged
Nelsonville – Two reports to police fit the description of two men who were both arrested on the same day for intoxicated crimes. According to the Nelsonville Police on 12/3/22 08:19PM Officers responded to Poplar St for a report of a suspicious person. Officers made contact with a male in the Kroger parking lot and noted that the individual was extremely intoxicated. It was also determined that the individual had a Felony, no bond warrant out of Hocking County and a Minor Misdemeanor Warrant for Petty Theft. Carl Hart was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Body Found in Hocking County
Hocking County – First Responders are heading to the scene of a body that was just found in Hocking Hills state park area around 6 pm on Friday. According to sources, the body was found in the John Glenn Astronomy park area of Hocking Hills State Park. Ohio Department...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man loses drugs in Chillicothe gas station parking lot
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the BP gas station at 760 North Bridge Street, on Saturday, after an employee called and said a customer had found narcotics in a brown pouch in the parking lot. Officers responded to the scene and spoke...
cartercountytimes.com
Indictments: 10/7/22
The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on October 7, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
