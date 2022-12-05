Read full article on original website
KTBS
Thigpen, Brooks in City Council District B runoff
SHREVEPORT, La - Saturday's runoff election for the Shreveport City Council District B race is between Mavice Hughes Thigpen and Gary Brooks. That district includes neighborhoods of Highland, some of South Highland, downtown and some of Caddo Heights and Stoner Hill. Thigpen and Brooks are Democrats. Brooks came out on...
KSLA
Jim Taliaferro announces endorsements for upcoming runoff election
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport City Councilman-Elect Jim Taliaferro announced his endorsement for Tom Arceneaux and Tony Nations on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Arceneaux is running for mayor of Shreveport against Senator Greg Tarver, while Nations is running for District E representative against incumbent Alan Jackson. Taliaferro released the following statement:
ktalnews.com
Early voting results show low turnout in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana’s third-largest city is Shreveport. It would seem that in a city with an incumbent mayor whose favorability waned, there would be more excitement around choosing the next leader; but early voting returns tell a different tale. Saturday night’s election in Caddo Parish may...
KTBS
Ads accuse Shreveport mayoral candidates of past domestic abuse
SHREVEPORT, La. -- This city's mayoral runoff election hits the ditch down the final stretch. Attack ads are out against both candidates from political action groups, accusing them of domestic abuse decades ago. Both Tom Arceneaux and Greg Tarver say they can't control the ads the PACs put out. The...
KSLA
LeVette Fuller announces endorsement in District B runoff election
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport District B councilwoman and former mayoral candidate, LeVette Fuller, has now indicated who she’s supporting for the District B seat. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Fuller announced she’s endorsing businessman and Highland resident, Gary Brooks, in the runoff election Dec. 10. “I’m enthusiastically...
KTBS
2 announce resignations from Webster Parish Police Jury
MINDEN, La. - Minden Mayor-elect Nick Cox announced at Tuesday's Webster Police Jury meeting it would be his last since he was resigning in preparation of taking the oath of office as mayor after the first of the year. “My wife asked me this morning if I was sad about...
KTBS
Early vote may give Tarver an edge in Shreveport mayoral runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The in person early voting turnout may favor Greg Tarver in the Shreveport mayor's runoff over Tom Arceneaux. Data from the Louisiana Secretary of State shows far more Democrats than Republicans cast ballots in early voting that ended on Saturday. A total of 5,176 Democrats voted early -- almost doubling the GOP turnout of 2,838. There were 1,117 votes from other parties.
Meet Stamps Mayor-elect Stacie Mitchell-Gweah
Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary School Principal Stacie Mitchell-Gweah defeated incumbent Mayor Brenda Davis in a runoff Tuesday.
KTBS
New NLTCC chancellor appointed
BATON ROUGE, La. -- Jayda Spillers has been selected as chancellor of Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College. The appointment was made Wednesday by the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors. Her appointment is effective Jan. 1. Spillers replaces retiring Chancellor Earl Meador Jr., who announced in February...
KSLA
Early voting ends in Shreveport; political analyst says turnout could be indication of who will win runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Early voting wrapped up Saturday, Nov. 3, so now it’s up to Shreveport voters to decide who their next mayor will be: Greg Tarver or Tom Arceneaux. More than 9,000 people in Caddo Parish voted early for the December runoff. More than half of the early voters were Democrats, 30% were Republican, and 12% made up other parties.
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Downs welcomes new restaurant
The Inside Rail Sportsbook Bar & Grill is officially open for business inside of Louisiana Downs Racetrack & Casino in Bossier City. On Tuesday, December 7, 2022, Louisiana Downs staff members, community partners, along with local and state leaders, gathered inside at Louisiana Downs Racetrack & Casino to welcome the new restaurant with a ribbon cutting.
KTBS
Two weather records broken and one tied in Shreveport on Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport had another record setting day concerning temperatures. Both the morning low and the afternoon high were new records and well above average for this time of year!. According to the Shreveport National Weather Service, the morning low of 72 degrees eclipsed the old record of 68...
KTBS
Repurposing of vacant Texarkana JDC building to begin
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County officials are making plans to repurpose the now vacant Lantz Lurry Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) building. County Judge Cathy Harrison said last week the juvenile residents were completely moved out by Oct. 31 and transferred to the Jefferson County JDC in Pine Bluff, which is about 150 miles away.
q973radio.com
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Honors Remarkable Shreveport Woman
A remarkable Shreveport woman was recognized by Governor John Bel Edwards, in a contest organized by our news partners at KTAL NBC 6. Lynn Stevens is the director of workforce development for Goodwill industries and is being honored at the Gold Awards Ceremony. The awards pay tribute to the achievements and dedication of individuals in the disability community.
KTBS
Job fair set for Thursday seeks customer service reps
SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for work this holiday season, a job fair set for Thursday may be able to help. Jean Simpson Personal Services is partnering with AEP SWEPCO in an effort to fill customer service representative positions. The jobs fair will run from 9 a.m. until 2...
KTBS
Record high temperature tied in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport tied the record high of 81 degrees on Tuesday afternoon according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. The old record of 81 was set all the way back in 1924. Tuesday's high was 19 degrees above the 30 year average. The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also...
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
KTBS
Former soldier and Caddo Parish Commissioner Ken Epperson is devoted to supporting fell veterans
SHREVEPORT, La. -- You may know Ken Epperson as a longtime Caddo Parish Commissioner. He’s h…
KTBS
Tom Arceneaux disavows PAC connected to Greg Tarver attack ads
SHREVEPORT, La. - "Today I am urging a Baton Rouge-based Political Action Committee to stop running negative ads against my opponent." That was the message Friday afternoon from Shreveport Republican mayoral candidate, Tom Arceneaux. The attorney and former city councilman issued a written statement disavowing Watchdog PAC LLC, which Arceneaux...
