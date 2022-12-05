Read full article on original website
Keller caps hat trick to lift Coyotes past Flyers in OT
TEMPE, Ariz. — Clayton Keller capped his first career hat trick with a goal with 22.4 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Arizona
Situation Room Initiated Challenge: COL @ STL - 19:51 of the Third Period
Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event - Hand Pass. The Situation Room confirmed J.T. Compher did not direct the puck with his glove to Mikko Rantanen. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 79.1. NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ MAPLE LEAFS
FLAMES (13-11-3) vs. MAPLE LEAFS (17-5-6) 5 p.m. MT | TV: CBC, Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm (22) Goals - Tyler Toffoli, Nazem Kadri (10) Maple Leafs:. Points - Mitch Marner (33) Goals - William Nylander (15) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 19.8%...
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 11, 2022
Golden Knights try to win two in a row at home against Bruins. The Vegas Golden Knights (20-8-1) face the Boston Bruins (21-4-1) on Sunday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460. NOTES. This is the second and final meeting of...
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ MAPLE LEAFS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in Toronto. The Flames are right back in action tonight, taking on the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. As per the lines and pairings used in warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. FORWARDS. Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Dillon...
'Take Your Dad to Work Day:' Inside One Dad's First Preds Fathers Trip
Trip Comes at Perfect Time for Recent Call-Up Jordan Gross and His Father, Kevin. Kevin Gross was out to dinner with his family in Maple Grove, Minn., for his birthday on Sunday when his phone rang. It was his son, Jordan, calling from Winnipeg, where he was playing with the...
GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Wild 2
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers got the monkey off their back against the Wild on Friday, coming away with the 5-2 victory. The win broke a seven-game losing streak to Minnesota and a five-game losing streak to their starting goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Leon Draisaitl notched his league leading 12th power...
Caps Head West Again to Face Jets
With a three-game winning streak and freshly laundered sartorial accoutrements in tow, the Caps are back on the road again. Following a successful two-day stay in the District that included a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Friday night, the Caps are westward bound once again, en route to Winnipeg for a Sunday night date with the Jets. Washington will then make a Tuesday night stop in Chicago to face the Blackhawks as it makes its way back to the District.
Ab McDonald Arena honors Winnipeg icon, four-time Stanley Cup champion
Ab McDonald, a four-time Stanley Cup champion and World Hockey Association pioneer, has been celebrated by the City of Winnipeg and True North Sports + Entertainment -- the parent company of the Winnipeg Jets -- which renamed the St. James Civic Centre arena for the Winnipeg hockey legend Friday. Alvin...
VGK to Host Toy Drive at December 11 Game Against Boston Bruins
VEGAS (December 9, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, December 9, that the team will host its holiday Toy Drive on Sunday, December 11 prior to facing the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena. Fans are asked to bring new and unwrapped toys to be collected by significant others...
Devils Practice Early Sunday Ahead of Four-Game Week | NOTEBOOK
The Devils play on the road tomorrow night before starting a three-game homestand. After a Saturday night away from the arena and a day off, the New Jersey Devils started Sunday off with an intense practice to gear up for the week ahead. "It's a big practice today," Devils captain...
Game Preview: 12.9.22 at BUF
PIT: 14-8-4 (32 points) | BUF: 12-13-1 (25 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center for their second meeting of the 2022-23 season and the first of back-to-back games against Buffalo. In the last 11 games at Buffalo, Pittsburgh has gone 7-2-2, outscoring them 38-24 with a power-play conversion rate of 46.4% (13/28). The Penguins have points in 16 of their last 18 visits to Buffalo (13-2-3) dating back to Mar. 30, 2012. Pittsburgh enters tonight's game with points in seven-straight road games (6-0-1).
Red Wings celebrate Perron's 1,000th game with video, custom T-shirts
Veteran forward honored by teammates after reaching career milestone. David Perron has 1,000 reasons to be thankful for his teammates. The Detroit Red Wings rocked custom Perron T-shirts before the veteran forward's 1,000th career NHL game against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. The shirts feature Perron's silhouette over the number...
Marchessault Downs Flyers as Golden Knights Win 2-1 in Overtime
The Vegas Golden Knights (20-7-1) hit the 20-win mark as they picked up a 2-1 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-6) on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. William Carrier netted the game's first goal as the Golden Knights carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. In the second, Scott Laughton snuck a shot through to tie the game at 1-1. After a scoreless third, Jonathan Marchessault picked off a pass and burst in on goal to bury the game-winning goal.
Game Preview: Islanders vs Hurricanes
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (17-11-0) VS CAROLINA HURRICANES (14-6-6) 7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders will debut their Reverse Retro jerseys on Saturday night when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes at UBS Arena. Before they debut their style, the Islanders won in style on...
PREVIEW: Red Wings finish road trip against Stars on Saturday afternoon
DALLAS -- David Perron is scheduled to play in his 1,000th career NHL game on Saturday afternoon when the Detroit Red Wings face the Dallas Stars for a 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT puck drop at American Airlines Center. Broadcast coverage of Saturday's matinee between the Red Wings (13-8-5; 31...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Red Wings 1
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Coming out on top in an important divisional matchup, the Florida Panthers were in full control from start to finish in a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Starting to find their groove, the Panthers (13-10-4) have won three of...
Red Wings assign Elmer Soderblom to Griffins
Soderblom, 21, has recorded two goals and six penalty minutes in 13 appearances with the Red Wings during the 2022-23 campaign, scoring what proved to be the game-winner in his NHL debut on Oct. 14 vs. Montreal. The 6-foot-8, 246-pound forward had a breakout season in 2021-22 with Frolunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League, ranking among the team leaders with 21 goals (1st), 12 assists (7th), 33 points (3rd), seven power play goals (1st), 11 power play points (4th), eight game-winning goals (1st) and 132 shots (1st) in 52 games. He also produced nine points (6-3-9) and a plus-five rating in 11 Champions Hockey League games as Frolunda reached the semifinals of the competition. Additionally, Soderblom recorded six points (3-3-6) and a plus-six rating in nine postseason contests to help Frolunda reach the SHL playoff semifinals. In all, Soderblom has compiled 38 points (24-14-38) and 11 penalty minutes in 90 SHL games since 2019-20 and won a CHL title with Frolunda in his first professional season.
"Ask Art": Red Wings Mailbag
Certainly, the standings are tight and a lot of hockey is still to be played, but the Red Wings have been competitive and entertaining all season. In this edition of "Ask Art," the Red Wings' official mailbag, the questions reflect the enthusiasm of Hockeytown faithful and some tough decisions facing Detroit's top brass as the 2022-23 season progresses.
