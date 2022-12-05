Historic Routt County names Kelly Halpin new executive director

Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Mandatory commercial recycling ordinance tabled until February as Steamboat Council asks for more public input
After some debate, Steamboat Springs City Council members decided that they need more input from the community before voting on an ordinance that would make commercial recycling mandatory in Steamboat Springs. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, City Council decided 4-3 to table the recycling ordinance until its Feb. 7 meeting, with...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Group doubles down to support LiftUp of Routt County
The Steamboat Group is hosting a December food and fundraising drive for LiftUp of Routt County’s food bank, and for anyone who feels compelled to help, their funds will be doubled up to $20,000 during this effort. The Steamboat Group’s charitable drive will come in two phases. First from...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
One door closed, but another opens as Sharon’s at the Glen debuts in Clark
Longtime restaurant owner Sharon Stone closed her popular west side business three months ago after her rent tripled, but she never lost faith that she would return. “It is what it is,” Stone said at the time. “I think the right thing will happen, and you got to leave it in the hands of the universe and see where the little ball is going to bounce. I can’t do the $4,500 a month, so maybe it’s time for a change, maybe I need a new location. I don’t know, it’s all up in the air right now.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
CDPHE Vaccine Bus Returns to Routt County for Flu and COVID-19 Vaccinations
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Vaccine Bus will return to Routt County next week offering free flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. No ID or insurance will be required. If someone is getting a follow-up dose, they should bring their vaccine card. Registration is recommended, but not required.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $18M from Dec. 2-8
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $18.4 million across 18 sales for the week of Dec. 2-8. Buyer: Justine P. Staelin Bodig and Marcus V. Bodig. Property Description: 1,860-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 21 at Tamarack Point Subdivision. Last sold for $615,000 in 2020.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘Hopefully next year’: City Council declines extending hours of night buses
After requests to extend hours for the city’s night line bus schedule this winter, Steamboat Springs City Council asked the transit department to present options to make it possible. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, council listened to three strategies that each required diverting service away from other routes, but ultimately...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Three-day storm starts Monday with a foot of snow expected in town, more at Steamboat Resort
A multi-day winter storm is headed for Steamboat Springs on Monday, Dec. 12, bringing another foot of snow in town and likely more on the slopes of Mt. Werner. The storm will move over the Great Basin on Monday, with snow starting to fall over the Yampa Valley after noon. Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth wrote in his weather narrative on Sunday, Dec. 11, that he expects as much as 10 inches at mid-mountain of Steamboat Resort by Tuesday morning, Dec. 13.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Find the Steamboat Yule Log: Here’s clue No. 3
The Tread of Pioneers Museum’s 2022 Yule Log Hunt is underway, and Steamboat Pilot & Today will be posting a clue per day until the log is found. Up the hill, around the way. A dream, a vision — pioneer of her day. Learning lessons, making history. Yule...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County residents wait as post office works to correct delivery issues
About two weeks ago, Susie Allen noticed she wasn’t getting as much mail at her home south of Steamboat Springs, just off of Routt County Road 14, as she normally does. “We just noticed that because I wasn’t getting any mail … and after four days, at this time here, I knew something was up,” said Allen, who has lived in the same house since 1986. “I check (the mail) every day and it’s not there, so I was concerned about the information in my mail and if it would be used to steal my Identity.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Strings Music Festival announces performance by Dustbowl Revival
The Strings Music Festival in Steamboat has added a performance from Dustbowl Revival to the Strings’ winter concert lineup. Dustbowl Revival is a famed folk and funk band that’s headlined festivals from Denmark to China. The band is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Strings Music Pavilion.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
2023 Winter Carnival poster unfurled
Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty has revealed the original artwork for the 2023 Winter Carnival poster, a painting created by local artist Joanne Orce. For the Winter Carnival poster, Orce drew inspiration not only from landscape, but from her roots as a lifelong athlete to paint a ski jumper in mid-ﬂight. According to carnival organizers, Orce wanted the poster to be centered around the kids, so she polled the children on her swim team to ﬁnd out their favorite Winter Carnival event, and the consensus was the Soda Pop Slalom, a race that features budding local skiers making their way down Howelsen Hill.
