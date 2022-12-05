UIL Class 3A Texas high school football brackets: State semifinal playoff matchups, game times
A closer look at game times and locations for state semifinals matchups in the UIL Class 3A Division I and Class 3A Division II Texas high school football playoffs
With four weeks of postseason action officially in the books, it’s time to turn our attention to the UIL’s state semifinals weekend in the 2022 Texa high school football playoffs.
Now the best 40 teams across the Lone Star State, who have earned their first December victories, are set to kick off Round 5 of the postseason with state semifinals games in the UIL's Class 2A-6A football playoffs beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and wrapping up Saturday, Dec. 10.
Here’s a closer look at state semifinals matchups, along with their kick-off times and locations, in the UIL’s 3A DI and 3A DII brackets in the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs:
3A DI STATE SEMIFINALS (REGION I vs. REGION II):
Brock Eagles (10-4) vs. Malakoff Tigers (13-1), 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8th, at The Star in Frisco
- Brock def. Whitesboro 30-19 in Region I-3A DI championship game
- Malakoff def. Grandview 29-17 in Region II-3A DI championship game
- Brock def. Bushland 51-27 in regional semifinals
- Malakoff def. West 35-14 in regional semifinals
- Brock def. Muleshoe 57-20 in area round
- Malakoff def. Winnsboro 55-10 in area round
- Brock def. Iowa Park 48-0 in bi-district round
- Malakoff def. Dallas Madison 62-0 in bi-district round
3A DI STATE SEMIFINAL (REGION III vs. REGION IV):
Franklin Lions (14-0) vs. Edna Cowboys (13-1), 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8th, at Legacy Stadium in Katy
- Franklin def. Columbus 24-21 in Region III-3A DI championship game
- Edna def. Llano 40-21 in Region IV-3A DI championship game
- Franklin def. Hitchcock 53-18 in regional semifinals
- Edna def. Blanco 36-22 in regional semifinals
- Franklin def. Anahuac 32-7 in area round
- Edna def. Universal City Randolph 16-7 in area round
- Franklin def. Hallettsville 33-7 in bi-district round
- Edna def. Lyford 52-0 in bi-district round
3A DII STATE SEMIFINALS (REGION I vs. REGION II):
Canadian Wildcats (12-2) vs. Gunter Tigers (13-0), 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9th, at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene
- Canadian def. Wall 45-10 in Region I-3A DI championship game
- Gunter def. Holliday 31-7 in Region II-3A DI championship game
- Canadian def. Spearman 63-14 in regional semifinals
- Gunter def. Palmer 40-6 in regional semifinals
- Canadian def. Early 42-14 in area round
- Gunter def. Jacksboro 48-7 in area round
- Canadian def. Lubbock Roosevelt 70-8 in bi-district round
- Gunter def. Cedar Hill TLC 2-0 (forfeit) in bi-district round
3A DII STATE SEMIFINALS (REGION III vs. REGION IV):
Big Sandy Harmony Eagles (9-5) vs. Poth Pirates (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9th, at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress
- Big Sandy Harmony def. Newton 36-22 in Region III-3A DII championship game
- Poth def. El Maton Tidehaven 18-6 in Region IV-3A DII championship game
- Big Sandy Harmony def. New London West Rusk 38-35 in regional semifinals
- Poth def. Taft 55-13 in regional semifinals
- Big Sandy Harmony def. Hooks 37-23 in area round
- Poth def. Boling 42-34 in area round
- Big Sandy Harmony def. New Waverly 25-20 in bi-district round
- Poth def. George West 64-0 in bi-district round
