UIL Class 3A Texas high school football brackets: State semifinal playoff matchups, game times

A closer look at game times and locations for state semifinals matchups in the UIL Class 3A Division I and Class 3A Division II Texas high school football playoffs

With four weeks of postseason action officially in the books, it’s time to turn our attention to the UIL’s state semifinals weekend in the 2022 Texa high school football playoffs.

Now the best 40 teams across the Lone Star State, who have earned their first December victories, are set to kick off Round 5 of the postseason with state semifinals games in the UIL's Class 2A-6A football playoffs beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and wrapping up Saturday, Dec. 10.

Here’s a closer look at state semifinals matchups, along with their kick-off times and locations, in the UIL’s 3A DI and 3A DII brackets in the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs:

CLASS 3A DIVISION I BRACKET

3A DI STATE SEMIFINALS (REGION I vs. REGION II):

Brock Eagles (10-4) vs. Malakoff Tigers (13-1), 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8th, at The Star in Frisco

Brock def. Whitesboro 30-19 in Region I-3A DI championship game

Malakoff def. Grandview 29-17 in Region II-3A DI championship game

Brock def. Bushland 51-27 in regional semifinals

Malakoff def. West 35-14 in regional semifinals

Brock def. Muleshoe 57-20 in area round

Malakoff def. Winnsboro 55-10 in area round

Brock def. Iowa Park 48-0 in bi-district round

Malakoff def. Dallas Madison 62-0 in bi-district round

3A DI STATE SEMIFINAL (REGION III vs. REGION IV):

Franklin Lions (14-0) vs. Edna Cowboys (13-1), 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8th, at Legacy Stadium in Katy

Franklin def. Columbus 24-21 in Region III-3A DI championship game

Edna def. Llano 40-21 in Region IV-3A DI championship game

Franklin def. Hitchcock 53-18 in regional semifinals

Edna def. Blanco 36-22 in regional semifinals

Franklin def. Anahuac 32-7 in area round

Edna def. Universal City Randolph 16-7 in area round

Franklin def. Hallettsville 33-7 in bi-district round

Edna def. Lyford 52-0 in bi-district round

CLASS 3A DIVISION II BRACKET

3A DII STATE SEMIFINALS (REGION I vs. REGION II):

Canadian Wildcats (12-2) vs. Gunter Tigers (13-0), 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9th, at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene

Canadian def. Wall 45-10 in Region I-3A DI championship game

Gunter def. Holliday 31-7 in Region II-3A DI championship game

Canadian def. Spearman 63-14 in regional semifinals

Gunter def. Palmer 40-6 in regional semifinals

Canadian def. Early 42-14 in area round

Gunter def. Jacksboro 48-7 in area round

Canadian def. Lubbock Roosevelt 70-8 in bi-district round

Gunter def. Cedar Hill TLC 2-0 (forfeit) in bi-district round

3A DII STATE SEMIFINALS (REGION III vs. REGION IV):

Big Sandy Harmony Eagles (9-5) vs. Poth Pirates (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9th, at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress

Big Sandy Harmony def. Newton 36-22 in Region III-3A DII championship game

Poth def. El Maton Tidehaven 18-6 in Region IV-3A DII championship game

Big Sandy Harmony def. New London West Rusk 38-35 in regional semifinals

Poth def. Taft 55-13 in regional semifinals

Big Sandy Harmony def. Hooks 37-23 in area round

Poth def. Boling 42-34 in area round

Big Sandy Harmony def. New Waverly 25-20 in bi-district round