Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement ParkTravel MavenGatlinburg, TN
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Hendon Hooker Wins Heisman Trophy Fan Vote
The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony was held Saturday night in New York, where USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the prestigious award over TCU QB Max Duggan, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV. Tennessee senior quarterback Hendon Hooker was not invited to the ceremony, as he...
atozsports.com
How the Tennessee Vols are already feeling the impact of losing Alex Golesh
It’s been less than a week since Alex Golesh resigned as the Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator to become the new head coach at South Florida, but UT is already feeling the effects of losing the popular assistant coach. 2024 four-star athlete Mazeo Bennett decommitted from Tennessee on Thursday. The...
tigerdroppings.com
Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment
According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WBIR
Strangers' journey from Florida to Knoxville in van after canceled flight gets millions of views online
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Alanah Story was in Orlando, Florida when she decided to do a roundoff back handspring with her cousin. “Because of that, I had a really bad concussion that's like still bugging me today," she said. The next day they went to the airport with her mom...
wkyufm.org
Churches in Knoxville, Tenn. are experimenting with ways to draw young people back
American Christianity is in the midst of an identity crisis. Attendance, especially among millennials and Gen Z, is in steep decline. They say traditional church services don't speak to their lives. And in response, religious leaders are scrambling to stay relevant. NPR's John Burnett reports on three churches in Knoxville, Tenn., that are experimenting with new ways to offer meaning in people's lives.
Family seeks missing Knoxville woman they haven’t heard from since Nov. 25
An East Tennessee family is asking for the public's help in finding a family member.
wvlt.tv
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. More than $4 million needed...
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
wvlt.tv
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after East Knoxville shooting, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in East Knoxville Wednesday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD officials responded to a home in the 2700 block of Lay Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 to the...
Oak Ridge woman waiting for refund after contractor’s unfinished work
An elderly widow paid a handyman to make some minor changes to her home in Oak Ridge, but it didn't work out that way.
YAHOO!
Police identify two found dead in East Knoxville home
The man and woman found dead in an East Knoxville home Sunday morning have been identified as Ashley Green, 38, and D’Edward Green, 35, both of Knoxville. "Medical examiners with the Regional Forensic Center have not yet made a ruling regarding the cause and manner of the victims’ deaths," a Knoxville Police department spokesperson said in a press release. "The incident is believed to be domestic related and not connected to any other recent incidents in Knoxville."
Body recovered from Norris Lake identified as retired police officer
A body was found in Norris Lake Tuesday morning according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 2