ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

These 5,000-year-old ‘owls’ weren’t used for rituals — they were toys, study says

By Aspen Pflughoeft
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X1QjB_0jYPtDSd00

Archaeologists in Spain and Portugal rediscovered thousands of small stone plaques carved over 5,000 years ago. The palm-sized objects showed a variety of engravings, some simpler and some much more complex. The purpose of the plaques stumped experts.

Many experts came to favor the idea that the 4,000 slate plaques found on the Iberian Peninsula served a ritual purpose and represented goddesses, a team of researchers recounted in a study published Thursday, Dec. 1, in Scientific Reports.

Juan Negro, a professor at Estación Biológica de Doñana in Spain, and his co-collaborators challenged this idea. If these ancient plaques had such “deep significance,” why were they carved so simply and quickly? Why were they made of such basic materials? And why did so many look like owls?

Instead, the researchers argued that these plaques were carved by kids to look like owls and used as toys.

The researchers noticed that some of the plaques looked like owls — two large eyes staring straight out, beak-like nose, and geometric feather-like patterns across the body. To test this observation, they collected photos of 100 plaques and rated the “owliness” of each plaque. They scored each object based on whether or not it had common owl traits: two eyes, feathery head, neck markings, straight-on face, beak and wings.

Finding that the plaques verified in “owliness,” the researchers wondered if the less owl-like carvings were done by younger, less-skilled craftsmen.

To find out, the researchers collected 100 owl drawings by modern-day children between 4 years old and 13 years old. Rating these drawings on the same “owliness” scale, they found that younger children’s owl drawings ranked lower while older children’s drawings ranked higher.

These findings led the researchers to argue that the plaques were owls carved by Copper Age children and used as toys. The plaques may have been “the first dolls or toys ever made in Europe,” the researchers said.

The plaques’ simple carvings, common materials and basic creation process added evidence to the theory that these were common use items, the study says. Other ritual items created at the same time as the plaques — a period between 5,500 to 4,750 years ago – included rare materials such as “gold, elephant ivory or rock crystal,” researchers said. Comparatively, the owl plaques seem — literally — like child’s play.

The researchers also noted that the owl toys could have been placed in funeral graves or served as a kid’s contribution to a ritual ceremony — the line between ritual and play may not have been clearly defined.

‘Toy’ spotted on school trip turns out to be 3,000-year-old find, Israeli experts say

Catacomb-style building re-emerges from the sand to reveal ancient Egyptian coffins

Wolves treat trail camera like ‘a fun new toy’ in Alaska park. Check out the photos

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Muhammad Junaid Mustafa

Archaeologists discover the remains of a child in an 8,000-year-old grave along with animal fur and feathers in Finland

The art by Tom Björklund of what the child might have looked like.Photo by Tom Björklund found on All That's Interesting. As we all know, this is human nature that we want to explore and experience the things and eras that we haven't. That's why many people are on a quest all around the world to find things and remain of the ancient people and whatnot.
Blavity

Woman Found Dismembered With Missing Organs After Flying To Peru To Meet Online Love

On July 27, Blanca Arellano flew approximately 3,000 miles from Mexico City to Lima, Peru in October to meet 37-year-old Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, a human medicine and biotechnology student with whom she met on an online gaming app and formed a romantic relationship with. The 51-year-old headed to the beach city of Huacho, where the Peruvian man lives, and for months, Arellano’s family believed she was happily in love.
New York Post

8-year-old boy mauled and beheaded by crocodile in front of his parents

An 8-year-old boy was attacked and mauled to death by a massive crocodile in front of his horrified family while playing in a river near his home in Costa Rica. The young victim, Julio Otero Fernández, was decapitated by the reptile, before being dragged to the depths of Matina River in the city of Limón on Oct. 30, never to be seen alive again. Then on Saturday, nearly a month after the child’s gruesome death, an unidentified hunter reportedly shot and killed a crocodile in the area. When the locals cut open the beast’s stomach, they discovered inside strands of...
People

Man Discovers Rare Medieval Wedding Ring Worth an Estimated $47,000 While Using His Metal Detector

The intertwined gold band is inscribed in French: “I hold your faith, hold mine” When David Board first found a small gold ring with his metal detector near Dorset, England, he didn't think much of it.  Board, 69, had received permission to search a pasture field and as the day came to a close, his detector found something, according to a statement from Mayfair Auctioneers Noonans, who will be auctioning off the ring later this month.   Five inches underground, he discovered the ring and popped it in his pocket....
Ingram Atkinson

After 4-year old uses metal detector, he makes the discovery of a lifetime

You might never witness anything more fortunate than this. James Hyatt, an English youngster of four, asked his father in 2009 when they were out metal detecting if he could test out the equipment. James' father gave him permission to use the metal detector even though he had never used one before, so James joyfully ran around with it in the hopes of discovering treasure.
Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
Ricky

Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old

The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids

For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
44K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy