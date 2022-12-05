ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Idaho State Journal

Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass

Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to 21. Maryland’s referendum passed easily, with nearly two-thirds of voters in favor. In more conservative Missouri, the measure received 53 percent. ...
Rolling Stone

Marijuana Is About to Be Legal for Half of the U.S.

This week, Maryland and Missouri became the 20th and 21st states to legalize marijuana for adult use. Four of the five states with cannabis on the ballot in the 2022 midterms were conservative, with Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota asking voters to weigh in. (Maryland was expected to vote yes). And 10 years after becoming one of the first states to legalize recreational cannabis, Colorado decriminalized psychedelics. Colorado and Washington first legalized weed in 2012, with red states lagging in passing marijuana reforms. But since then, 19 states and the District of Columbia have legalized adult-use cannabis. With...
iheart.com

IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions

The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
POLITICO

Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.

In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
POLITICO

Pritzker tops the charts

Good Tuesday morning, Illinois. In the final hours of Georgia’s runoff, Raphael Warnock partied at a brewery and Herschel Walker hit a gun range. Talk about being on brand. Voter turnout in Illinois was down, but Gov. JB Pritzker’s vote share was up, according to certified election statistics released Monday by the Illinois Board of Elections.
nativenewsonline.net

Seven U.S. Senators Ask President to Release Leonard Peltier

Washington—Today, seven U.S. Senators submitted a letter to President Biden requesting clemency for American Indian Movement (AIM) activist and Turtle Mountain Chippewa citizen Leonard Peltier. Senators Tina Canish, Mazie K. Hirono, Patrick Leahy, Edward J. Markey, Bernard Sanders, Brian Schatz, and Elizabeth Warren co-wrote the letter, citing President Biden's...
